Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition Launched, Adds A JBL Audio System, Dashcam And Curated Accessory Packs
This special edition adds some feel-good features and interior enhancements for the Basalt X
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After introducing a similar update for the Aircross X last month, Citroen has now launched a new Comfort Edition for its Basalt X coupe-SUV. Priced from Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom), it can be had based on every variant except the top-spec Max trim and includes a bunch of feature additions and interior enhancements. Let’s take a look at this new special edition, and what it adds:
Price & Variants
Here is the revised pricelist for the Basalt X:
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Variant
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Powertrain
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Price (Comfort Edition)
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Price (Standard)
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Difference
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You
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Petrol MT
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Rs 8.75 lakh
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Rs 8.55 lakh
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+ Rs 20,000
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Plus
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Petrol MT
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Rs 9.99 lakh
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Rs 9.99 lakh
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No difference
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Turbo-petrol MT
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Rs 11.57 lakh
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Rs 11.57 lakh
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No difference
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Turbo-petrol AT
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Rs 12.82 lakh
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Rs 12.82 lakh
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No difference
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Max
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Turbo-petrol MT
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NA
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Rs 12.63 lakh
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NA
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Turbo-petrol AT
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NA
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Rs 13.90 lakh
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NA
All prices ex-showroom pan-India
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For the base You variant, the Comfort Edition is priced at a premium of Rs 20,000 compared to standard specifications.
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The higher Plus trims have no difference in pricing between the standard car and the special edition.
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The top-end Max variant cannot be configured with this special edition.
Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition: What’s New
While not a major upgrade, this Comfort Edition aims to add a slightly premium feel to the coupe-SUV’s base and mid-spec variants.
Opting for this special edition adds Metropolitan Beige leatherette seat upholstery to uplift the interior ambience, while the curated AXS accessory packs add tech such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charger, a JBL-branded sound system, rear parking camera and a dual dashcam.
Other Features & Safety
Although the top-end Max variant is not offered with the Comfort Edition, it still comes equipped with features such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM and automatic climate control.
In terms of safety, the Basalt X employs features such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, hill hold control (HHC) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It has also received a 4-star rating in Bharat NCAP, the details of which you can find here.
Powertrain
The Citroen Basalt X is offered with a choice of 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and turbo-petrol engine options. Here are their specifications:
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Engine
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1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
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1.2-litre turbo-petrol
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Power
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82 PS
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110 PS
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Torque
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115 Nm
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190 Nm (MT)/205 Nm (AT)
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Transmission
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5-speed MT
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6-speed MT/6-speed AT
MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)
Rivals
Given its coupe-SUV bodystyle, the Basalt X’s only rival is the Tata Curvv. It can, however, be an alternative to conventionally-styled SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Nissan Tekton, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Renault Duster, Tata Sierra and Citroen Aircross X.