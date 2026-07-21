Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition Launched, Adds A JBL Audio System, Dashcam And Curated Accessory Packs

After introducing a similar update for the Aircross X last month, Citroen has now launched a new Comfort Edition for its Basalt X coupe-SUV. Priced from Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom), it can be had based on every variant except the top-spec Max trim and includes a bunch of feature additions and interior enhancements. Let’s take a look at this new special edition, and what it adds:

Price & Variants

Here is the revised pricelist for the Basalt X:

Variant Powertrain Price (Comfort Edition) Price (Standard) Difference You Petrol MT Rs 8.75 lakh Rs 8.55 lakh + Rs 20,000 Plus Petrol MT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh No difference Turbo-petrol MT Rs 11.57 lakh Rs 11.57 lakh No difference Turbo-petrol AT Rs 12.82 lakh Rs 12.82 lakh No difference Max Turbo-petrol MT NA Rs 12.63 lakh NA Turbo-petrol AT NA Rs 13.90 lakh NA

All prices ex-showroom pan-India

For the base You variant, the Comfort Edition is priced at a premium of Rs 20,000 compared to standard specifications.

The higher Plus trims have no difference in pricing between the standard car and the special edition.

The top-end Max variant cannot be configured with this special edition.

Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition: What’s New

While not a major upgrade, this Comfort Edition aims to add a slightly premium feel to the coupe-SUV’s base and mid-spec variants.

Opting for this special edition adds Metropolitan Beige leatherette seat upholstery to uplift the interior ambience, while the curated AXS accessory packs add tech such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charger, a JBL-branded sound system, rear parking camera and a dual dashcam.

Other Features & Safety

Although the top-end Max variant is not offered with the Comfort Edition, it still comes equipped with features such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM and automatic climate control.

In terms of safety, the Basalt X employs features such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, hill hold control (HHC) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It has also received a 4-star rating in Bharat NCAP, the details of which you can find here.

Powertrain

The Citroen Basalt X is offered with a choice of 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and turbo-petrol engine options. Here are their specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 82 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm 190 Nm (MT)/205 Nm (AT) Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

Rivals

Given its coupe-SUV bodystyle, the Basalt X’s only rival is the Tata Curvv. It can, however, be an alternative to conventionally-styled SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Nissan Tekton, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Renault Duster, Tata Sierra and Citroen Aircross X.