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    Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition Launched, Adds A JBL Audio System, Dashcam And Curated Accessory Packs

    This special edition adds some feel-good features and interior enhancements for the Basalt X

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Jul 21, 2026 16:02 IST
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    Published OnJul 21, 2026 13:22 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 21, 2026 16:02 IST
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    Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition

    After introducing a similar update for the Aircross X last month, Citroen has now launched a new Comfort Edition for its Basalt X coupe-SUV. Priced from Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom), it can be had based on every variant except the top-spec Max trim and includes a bunch of feature additions and interior enhancements. Let’s take a look at this new special edition, and what it adds:

    Price & Variants

    Here is the revised pricelist for the Basalt X:

    Variant

    Powertrain

    Price (Comfort Edition)

    Price (Standard)

    Difference

    You

    Petrol MT

    Rs 8.75 lakh

    Rs 8.55 lakh

    + Rs 20,000

    Plus

    Petrol MT

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    No difference

    Turbo-petrol MT

    Rs 11.57 lakh

    Rs 11.57 lakh

    No difference

    Turbo-petrol AT

    Rs 12.82 lakh

    Rs 12.82 lakh

    No difference

    Max

    Turbo-petrol MT

    NA

    Rs 12.63 lakh

    NA

    Turbo-petrol AT

    NA

    Rs 13.90 lakh

    NA

    All prices ex-showroom pan-India

    • For the base You variant, the Comfort Edition is priced at a premium of Rs 20,000 compared to standard specifications.

    • The higher Plus trims have no difference in pricing between the standard car and the special edition.

    • The top-end Max variant cannot be configured with this special edition.

    Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition: What’s New

    While not a major upgrade, this Comfort Edition aims to add a slightly premium feel to the coupe-SUV’s base and mid-spec variants. 

    Opting for this special edition adds Metropolitan Beige leatherette seat upholstery to uplift the interior ambience, while the curated AXS accessory packs add tech such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charger, a JBL-branded sound system, rear parking camera and a dual dashcam.

    Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition

    Other Features & Safety

    Although the top-end Max variant is not offered with the Comfort Edition, it still comes equipped with features such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM and automatic climate control.

    In terms of safety, the Basalt X employs features such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, hill hold control (HHC) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It has also received a 4-star rating in Bharat NCAP, the details of which you can find here.

    Powertrain

    The Citroen Basalt X is offered with a choice of 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and turbo-petrol engine options. Here are their specifications:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol

    Power

    82 PS

    110 PS

    Torque

    115 Nm

    190 Nm (MT)/205 Nm (AT)

    Transmission

    5-speed MT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    Rivals

    Given its coupe-SUV bodystyle, the Basalt X’s only rival is the Tata Curvv. It can, however, be an alternative to conventionally-styled SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Nissan Tekton, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Renault Duster, Tata Sierra and Citroen Aircross X.

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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