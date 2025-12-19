Hyundai Creta Remains The Best-selling Compact SUV In November 2025 Followed By The Maruti Victoris And Maruti Grand Vitara
Published On Dec 19, 2025 07:01 PM By Bikramjit
The month-on-month sales of this segment have dropped by about 12 percent in November 2025
The compact SUV segment is one of the most contested ones in the Indian market. It is about to get more exciting with Tata Sierra, which has raked a whopping 70,000 bookings on the first day, followed by the new Kia Seltos, which is set to be launched in January 2026. We detail the November 2025 performance of each model:
|
Models
|
November 2025
|
October 2025
|
MoM Growth
|
Market share current(%)
|
Market share (% last year)
|
YoY mkt share (%)
|
Average sales (6 months)
|
Hyundai Creta
|
17344
|
18381
|
-5.64
|
29.01
|
36.97
|
-7.96
|
16785
|
Maruti Victoris
|
12300
|
13496
|
-8.86
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Maruti Grand Vitara
|
11339
|
10409
|
8.93
|
18.97
|
12.93
|
6.04
|
6708
|
Toyota Hyryder
|
7393
|
11555
|
-36.01
|
12.36
|
18.84
|
-6.48
|
8685
|
Kia Seltos
|
6305
|
7130
|
-11.57
|
10.54
|
15.13
|
-4.59
|
5825
|
Honda Elevate
|
1836
|
2186
|
-16.01
|
3.07
|
3.63
|
-0.56
|
1756
|
Tata Curvv
|
1094
|
1432
|
-23.6
|
1.83
|
7.62
|
-5.79
|
1972
|
Volkswagen Taigun
|
1077
|
1560
|
-30.96
|
1.8
|
2.8
|
-1
|
1216
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
586
|
1219
|
-51.92
|
0.98
|
1.6
|
-0.62
|
852
|
Citroen Aircross
|
208
|
227
|
-8.37
|
0.34
|
0
|
0.34
|
75
|
MG Astor
|
149
|
102
|
46.07
|
0.24
|
0.2
|
0.04
|
95
|
Citroen Basalt
|
139
|
217
|
-35.94
|
0.23
|
0.23
|
0
|
154
|
Total
|
59770
|
67914
|
-11.99
|
79.37
Key Takeaways
-
Hyundai Creta, including the Creta Electric and Creta N Line, continued to lead the segment in November 2025, despite a 5.6 percent month-on-month drop in sales. The carmaker sold over 17,000 units during the month.
-
The newbie Maruti Victoris saw an 8.86 percent dip in monthly sales in November, with over 12,000 units sold. In other news, the Victoris has earned the coveted ICOTY (Indian Car Of The Year) 2026 title.
-
Maruti Grand Vitara posted a positive month in November 2025. It moved up one place to the third position with an 8.9 percent MoM growth.
-
Toyota Hyryder lost its position to the Grand Vitara in November 2025 with just over 7,000 units sold, resulting in a steep 36 percent MoM decline.
-
The Kia Seltos recorded sales of over 6,000 units in November 2025, 11.5 percent down from October. The Kia compact SUV is set to be replaced by its new-gen version, which will be launched in January 2026.
-
Honda Elevate remained steady in November, selling about 1,800 units, slightly lower than in October 2025. The SUV saw a 16 percent MoM decline.
-
Tata Curvv’s sales dipped further in November 2025. The carmaker sold about 1,100 units, resulting in a 23.6 percent drop. This figure includes both the Curvv ICE and Curvv EV versions. Meanwhile, Tata’s bet is more on the Sierra now, which has accumulated record initial bookings in the first 24 hours.
-
Volkswagen Taigun registered over 1000 units sold in November 2025, down from 1,500 units in October. This marked a 31 percent decline in MoM sales.
-
The Taigun’s Czech cousin, the Skoda Kushaq, saw one of the biggest drops in the segment as its sales fell to just 586 units in November. Skoda recorded a 52 percent MoM decline.
-
Citroen managed to sell 208 units of the Aircross, which is comparably a steady run for the nameplate in recent times. Although its October sales figure was 8 percent better. On the other hand, Citroen Basalt recorded 139 units in November, marking a 36 percent decline and securing the bottom spot.
-
MG Astor showed improvement in November, selling 149 units, up from 102 units in October. This resulted in a 46 percent MoM growth.
