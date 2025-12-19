Hyundai Creta Remains The Best-selling Compact SUV In November 2025 Followed By The Maruti Victoris And Maruti Grand Vitara

The month-on-month sales of this segment have dropped by about 12 percent in November 2025

The compact SUV segment is one of the most contested ones in the Indian market. It is about to get more exciting with Tata Sierra, which has raked a whopping 70,000 bookings on the first day, followed by the new Kia Seltos, which is set to be launched in January 2026. We detail the November 2025 performance of each model:

Models November 2025 October 2025 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 17344 18381 -5.64 29.01 36.97 -7.96 16785 Maruti Victoris 12300 13496 -8.86 — — — — Maruti Grand Vitara 11339 10409 8.93 18.97 12.93 6.04 6708 Toyota Hyryder 7393 11555 -36.01 12.36 18.84 -6.48 8685 Kia Seltos 6305 7130 -11.57 10.54 15.13 -4.59 5825 Honda Elevate 1836 2186 -16.01 3.07 3.63 -0.56 1756 Tata Curvv 1094 1432 -23.6 1.83 7.62 -5.79 1972 Volkswagen Taigun 1077 1560 -30.96 1.8 2.8 -1 1216 Skoda Kushaq 586 1219 -51.92 0.98 1.6 -0.62 852 Citroen Aircross 208 227 -8.37 0.34 0 0.34 75 MG Astor 149 102 46.07 0.24 0.2 0.04 95 Citroen Basalt 139 217 -35.94 0.23 0.23 0 154 Total 59770 67914 -11.99 79.37

Key Takeaways

Hyundai Creta, including the Creta Electric and Creta N Line, continued to lead the segment in November 2025, despite a 5.6 percent month-on-month drop in sales. The carmaker sold over 17,000 units during the month.

The newbie Maruti Victoris saw an 8.86 percent dip in monthly sales in November, with over 12,000 units sold. In other news, the Victoris has earned the coveted ICOTY (Indian Car Of The Year) 2026 title.

Maruti Grand Vitara posted a positive month in November 2025. It moved up one place to the third position with an 8.9 percent MoM growth.

Toyota Hyryder lost its position to the Grand Vitara in November 2025 with just over 7,000 units sold, resulting in a steep 36 percent MoM decline.

The Kia Seltos recorded sales of over 6,000 units in November 2025, 11.5 percent down from October. The Kia compact SUV is set to be replaced by its new-gen version, which will be launched in January 2026.

Honda Elevate remained steady in November, selling about 1,800 units, slightly lower than in October 2025. The SUV saw a 16 percent MoM decline.

Tata Curvv’s sales dipped further in November 2025. The carmaker sold about 1,100 units, resulting in a 23.6 percent drop. This figure includes both the Curvv ICE and Curvv EV versions. Meanwhile, Tata’s bet is more on the Sierra now, which has accumulated record initial bookings in the first 24 hours.

Volkswagen Taigun registered over 1000 units sold in November 2025, down from 1,500 units in October. This marked a 31 percent decline in MoM sales.

The Taigun’s Czech cousin, the Skoda Kushaq, saw one of the biggest drops in the segment as its sales fell to just 586 units in November. Skoda recorded a 52 percent MoM decline.