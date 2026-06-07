Top 5 Small Cars For Urban Buyers Clocking A Lot Of Miles

Driving around in our cities can be a chore, and with long daily commutes, tight parking spaces and the ever-increasing running costs, finding the ideal runabout becomes necessary. However, if you too are in a similar scenario and looking to pick up a small car for dealing with the grind, here are our top 5 picks which offer a great combination of frugality, comfort and refinement that will make you and your wallet happy.

Tata Tiago CNG AMT

Price: Rs 5.80 lakh to Rs 8.55 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata recently gave its entry-level model, the Tiago a comprehensive facelift with reworked styling, updated interior and a few new features. While the powertrain options remain unchanged, it continues to offer a smooth and refined experience, while the unique CNG AMT combination enhances the convenience and combines with economical running costs.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces up to 86 PS and 114 Nm of torque, while the CNG has a lower output at 76 PS and 96 Nm. The factory-fitted CNG kit employs a dual-cylinder layout that also frees up boot space, ensuring that practicality is not compromised

Key feature highlights of the Tiago CNG include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera and 6 airbags.

Tata Tiago EV

Price: Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 Lakh (ex-showroom)

For those who are looking for an electric vehicle with sufficient range, you can consider the Tata Tiago EV, which offers a similar package with the refinement and running cost of an EV. Just like its ICE-powered counterpart, it too received a facelift recently with redesigned fascia which looks sharp, connected LED tailamps and revised bumpers for a sporty look.

Powering the Tiago EV is a choice of 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh battery packs, with a claimed range of up to 285 kms.

The Tiago EV is equipped with features such as a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rear AC vents, front and rear USB Type-C charging ports, automatic climate control, a wireless phone chargerFor safety, it comes with segment-first 360-degree camera system with blind view monitor, 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts and rear parking sensors..

Maruti Swift

Price: Rs 5.79 lakh - Rs 8.80 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Maruti Swift is going to be, for a lot of people, a no-brainer choice as it comes with proven reliability and combines it with youthful and stylish looks. It gets powered by a 1.2 litre petrol engine paired with a manual and AMT gearbox options with a focus on fuel efficiency and smoothness. You also have the option to get a factory-fitted CNG kit with the manual gearbox.

It comes with key features such as 9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a wireless phone charger, keyless entry, and cruise control. On the safety front, it comes with 6 airbags, rear view camera with parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, ESC, and hill hold assist.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Price: Rs 5.60 lakh - Rs 8.04 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is a practical premium hatchback in this list, which gives its occupants a plush experience.

Coming to the daily grinds, Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2 litre petrol engine with 5 speed manual and AMT gearbox options. With the lighter clutch travel and smooth gear shifts, for driving around the city, Grand i10 Nios makes for a great option

It is equipped with features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, push-button start/stop, cruise control, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

MG Comet EV

Price: Rs 7.50 lakh - Rs 9.56 Lakh (ex-showroom)

Looking for a super compact car? The MG Comet EV will certainly impress you with its tiny footprint and brisk performance. Underneath, it is powered by a 17.3 kWh battery pack, which delivers a claimed range of up to 230 kms which is sufficient for daily urban usage.

Features onboard include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, , manual ac, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a keyless entry system. For safety, it comes with a rear view camera, dual airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, , ESC, electronic brake, and all-wheel disc brakes as well.