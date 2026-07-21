Hyundai Boulder SUV Concept Patented In India: What To Expect?

Hyundai has filed a new patent in India, generating buzz online. The brand’s first-ever rugged SUV concept patent has been officially filed for the Indian market, and it is something to cherish for Hyundai fans!

The concept was first showcased at the 2026 New York International Auto Show, and the Concept SUV is completely different, with a dramatic shift in Hyundai’s design philosophy. Keen to know more about the concept? Let’s take a detailed look.

Hyundai Boulder SUV: What To Expect?

The Boulder Concept boasts an old-school SUV design treatment with an upright SUV stance, wide fenders, and a wide grille, and is based on Hyundai’s ‘Art of Steel’ design language, emphasising ruggedness and strength, making the SUV ready to face any obstacle coming in its path.

The square headlamps and the flat bonnet design, bold sculpted bumper, rugged skid plate, and a massive approach angle give a formidable stance to the SUV. The ORVMs and the top of the SUV are equipped with integrated auxiliary lights, pointing to the practicality and versatility of the SUV in real-world situations.

In profile, the SUV boasts unique safari-style windows and a rear window with a roll-down feature. The extended wheel arches, the 37-inch off-road tyres, and the black cladding add to the rugged nature of the SUV. On top, a roof rail with a carriage is provided for your luggage needs.

At the rear, the tail lamps have a similar design layout as the headlamps, in a square layout. A light strip can be seen on either D-pillar as well. The tailgate has a spare wheel mounted on it, and the chunky rear bumper, and a flat tailgate, extended rear haunches, and a massive departure angle give a serious off-roader look from the rear. An interesting feature of the concept is that the rear tailgate can be opened from either side, adding to the practicality of the SUV.

Coming to the interior, the concept gets a segmented dashboard design, with integrated storage space for the driver, in the centre and on the passenger side. Displays have been kept minimal in the concept, with just four small square displays that indicate the off-road parameters and terrain details.

One of the most interesting features in the concept's interior is that the SUV doesn't carry an instrument cluster; instead, a head-up display (HUD) is provided that spans across the windshield, giving navigation, speed, weather, and odometer details. The four-spoke steering wheel looks uniquely designed with minimal controls and has the ‘Boulder’ badge embossed in the flat-bottom area.

CarDekho Says…

The Boulder is just a concept for now, but we already know that the platform is ready for future customisations, and we can expect the SUV to get further add-ons that would be reflected in the production version later on. Additionally, while the Boulder Concept was primarily designed for the American market, the production version for India is expected to receive various market-specific adaptations to suit the requirements of Indian buyers. The Boulder is expected to enter production in the year 2030. Apart from the SUV, the Boulder platform will also pave the way for a mid-size pickup truck by Hyundai; that too is expected by 2030. The pickup will also carry the same body-on-frame platform.

When launched in India, the SUV will rival cars like the Mahindra Thar Roxx, Force Gurkha 5-door, and the Maruti Jimny.