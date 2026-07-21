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    Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Edition: New Shades Limited To 200 Units

    Limited to 200 units, the Shimla Green and Steel Grey colours will make the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo more desirable

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Jul 21, 2026 17:14 IST
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    Published OnJul 21, 2026 14:23 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 21, 2026 17:14 IST
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    Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo New Colours

    Skoda Auto India has introduced new shades for the Monte Carlo Edition of its best-selling sedan, the Slavia. With exclusive new shades on offer, let's have a look at what this edition actually packs in: 

    Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo: New Shades

    The Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo trim is now available with Shimla Green and Steel Grey colours. These new shades are going to be limited to 200 units only and are reserved for the automatics only.  Also, these are available with a black roof dual-tone theme as well. Let’s take a look at the colours available with Slavia Monte Carlo:

    Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Steel Grey

    Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo:

    • Candy White

    • Brilliant Silver

    • Cherry Red

    • Shimla Green (New)

    • Steel Grey (New)

    All of the above colours are available in a dual-tone theme with a black roof. 

    Overview

    The Skoda Slavia looks attractive with a vertical slats grille with chrome finish, LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs integrated in them. The bonnet, which sharpens towards the grille, also gives it a muscular look, and the bumper houses halogen fog lamps. From the profile, it appears to be well-suited with the chrome window line and dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it sharpens with the boot, which houses LED tail lamps that extend towards the boot, with the Skoda logo lettering positioned in the centre, and the bumper has a hexagonal pattern below. 

    Skoda Slavia Front

    The Slavia offers a feature-loaded cabin, which includes a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, and ventilated and powered front seats. 

    Skoda Slavia Interior

    In terms of safety, it has 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat mounts. 

    The Slavia is offered with two turbo petrol engines, which are 1-litre and 1.5-litre. Here are the detailed specifications of it:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.5-litre turbo petrol

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    7-speed DCT

    Power (PS)

    115 PS

    150 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive

    Front-wheel drive

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission

    Prices And Rivals

    The Skoda Slavia starts at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, and the Honda City rivals it.

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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