Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Edition: New Shades Limited To 200 Units

Skoda Auto India has introduced new shades for the Monte Carlo Edition of its best-selling sedan, the Slavia. With exclusive new shades on offer, let's have a look at what this edition actually packs in:

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo: New Shades

The Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo trim is now available with Shimla Green and Steel Grey colours. These new shades are going to be limited to 200 units only and are reserved for the automatics only. Also, these are available with a black roof dual-tone theme as well. Let’s take a look at the colours available with Slavia Monte Carlo:

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo:

Candy White

Brilliant Silver

Cherry Red

Shimla Green (New)

Steel Grey (New)

All of the above colours are available in a dual-tone theme with a black roof.

Overview

The Skoda Slavia looks attractive with a vertical slats grille with chrome finish, LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs integrated in them. The bonnet, which sharpens towards the grille, also gives it a muscular look, and the bumper houses halogen fog lamps. From the profile, it appears to be well-suited with the chrome window line and dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, it sharpens with the boot, which houses LED tail lamps that extend towards the boot, with the Skoda logo lettering positioned in the centre, and the bumper has a hexagonal pattern below.

The Slavia offers a feature-loaded cabin, which includes a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, and ventilated and powered front seats.

In terms of safety, it has 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The Slavia is offered with two turbo petrol engines, which are 1-litre and 1.5-litre. Here are the detailed specifications of it:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 7-speed DCT Power (PS) 115 PS 150 PS Torque (Nm) 178 Nm 250 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Front-wheel drive

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission

Prices And Rivals

The Skoda Slavia starts at Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus, and the Honda City rivals it.