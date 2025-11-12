10 Features 2025 Hyundai Venue Gets Over Mahindra XUV 3XO

Besides, bigger screens, better seats and an added speaker, the new Venue gets three features that provide more convenience to the driver

The newly launched 2025 Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV 3XO are two well-equipped SUVs in the sub-4 metre segment, and you can’t really go wrong with either of them. However, the Venue, with its recent generational update, has gotten a long list of features, some of which you get over its Mahindra rival. We explore all of that equipment in this report:

Larger Infotainment

The new Venue now features dual-curved 12.3-inch screens, which include the touchscreen infotainment system. The larger infotainment helps the Venue stand ahead of most of its rivals in the segment, including the XUV 3XO, which gets a 10.25-inch screen.

Both SUVs offer wireless support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as connected car tech. Speaking of which, the Kia Sonet still relies on wired connectivity for Apple CarPlay/Android Auto in its higher-spec variant. If you want to explore the Venue’s features over its Kia cousin, you should take a look here.

Larger Digital Driver’s Display

The curved dual 12.3-inch display in the Venue also includes its digital driver’s display unit. The XUV 3XO, on the other hand, comes with a smaller 10.25-inch display. Notably, both the screens offer crisp graphics and also gets blind view monitoring, where it feeds the view from the 360-degree camera on the ORVMs onto the screen when turning on the indicators.

Rear Sunshades

The new Hyundai Venue gets manual sunshades for the rear windows, which are very useful for keeping the cabin cooler by blocking sunlight. It also gives rear seat occupants added privacy. The XUV 3XO doesn’t get this feature.

An Additional Speaker

Both the 2025 Venue and the XUV 3XO come with premium branded sound systems. However, the new Venue adds an additional eighth speaker to its Bose system compared to the XUV 3XO’s 7-speaker Harman Kardon setup. Once again, both audio systems are designed to deliver a rich listening experience for music enthusiasts.

Ventilated Front Seats

The front seats in the Venue now come with a ventilation function, which is gradually becoming a common feature in cars in this category, still missing in the XUV 3XO. It’s a practical addition, especially for India’s hot climate, as it circulates cool air through the seat base and backrest for both the driver and front passenger.

Just like ventilated seats, we have also specified all the features that the new Venue gets over the Maruti Brezza in this report.

Powered Driver Seat

The new Venue also offers a 4-way power-adjustable driver seat, making it easier to fine-tune your driving position with precision. The reclining and sliding functions are adjusted electrically, while the height adjustment is manual. In contrast, the Mahindra XUV 3XO gets a 6-way manually adjustable seat for the driver. This feature also puts the Venue ahead of the best-selling Nexon in this segment. Here are 5 more features the new Venue gets over the segment leader.

Reclining Rear Seats

Rear passengers in the new Venue can make use of the two-step recline function for added comfort during long journeys. The XUV 3XO’s fixed seatback limits this flexibility, giving the Venue an advantage in rear-seat comfort.

Side Parking Sensors

Along with front and rear sensors, the new Venue also gets side parking sensors. This makes manoeuvring in tight parking spots, narrow spaces, and bumper-to-bumper traffic easier and safer. In comparison, the Mahindra XUV 3XO gets only front and rear parking sensors. Both SUVs, however, come with a 360-degree camera.

Talking about safety, the Venue shares the level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) system with the XUV 3XO, and that also puts it at an advantage against the Skoda Kylaq. Explore all the features it has over its Czech rival.

Traction Control Modes

The new Venue comes with selectable traction control modes: Snow, Mud, and Sand, which adjust the engine mapping and electronic stability control (ESC) setting to adjust power delivery based on surface conditions. The Mahindra XUV 3XO doesn’t come with traction modes. That said, do note that both these cars come with three drive modes.

Paddle Shifters

The automatic variants of the Venue get paddle shifters behind the steering wheel, allowing manual gear changes without taking your hands off the wheel. This adds a bit more control and engagement for drivers who enjoy a sportier driving experience. If you want to shift gears manually in an automatic Mahindra XUV 3XO, you’d have to rely solely on the tiptronic function.

Price & Rivals

The new Hyundai Venue is priced from Rs 7.90 lakh to Rs 15.51 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). On the other hand, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is priced between Rs 7.28 lakh and Rs 13.43 lakh.