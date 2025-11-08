2025 Hyundai Venue Offers These 6 Features Over The Tata Nexon

While both 2025 Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon are feature loaded, the Venue takes things a step further with premium additions like bigger curved displays, powered driver’s seat, and Level 2 ADAS

Hyundai recently introduced the second-generation Venue not only with major design changes, but also with new feature additions making it one of the most loaded subcompact SUVs in the segment. The Venue 2025 is a direct rival to the Tata Nexon which is another well-equipped sub-4 metre offering in the country. However, the new Venue still manages to pull ahead, offering 6 features that the Nexon misses out on. Let’s have a look at them one by one:

Bigger Curved Display Setup

One of the highlight features offered with the second-generation Hyundai Venue is its 12.3-inch curved display setup, each for the infotainment and digital driver’s display. Notably, the infotainment system also supports wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and is also compatible for over-the-air (OTA) updates. It is also important to note that these screens are exclusively only offered with the top-spec HX 10 variant of the 2025 Venue. You can also check out what each variant of Hyundai's new-gen subcompact SUV offers here.

In contrast, the Tata Nexon comes with a smaller 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

Powered Driver’s Seat

Another premium feature that has been carried over from the previous-gen Venue to its new iteration is the 4-way powered driver’s seat. It is being offered with the HX 8 and HX 10 variants of the 2025 Venue. The Tata Nexon, on the other hand, comes with height-adjustable seats for both the driver and co-driver. Interestingly, the new Venue still doesn’t offer height adjustment for the co-driver’s seat.

Ambient Lighting

The Tata Nexon also misses out on the interior ambient lighting, which is available in the 2025 Venue. Hyundai offers moon white ambient lighting for the dashboard from the HX 7 variant of the SUV, while for the centre console it starts from the HX 8 automatic variant.

Traction Control Modes

Both 2025 Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon offer multi drive modes, which are sport, economy, and normal (known as ‘city’ mode in Nexon). However, the Venue additionally also comes with traction control modes – sand, mud, and snow – over the Nexon. Notably, it is only offered with the higher-spec HX 8 automatic and HX 10 variants of the Hyundai SUV. Also check out the detailed image gallery of the top-spec HX 10 trim of the 2025 Venue here.

All-wheel Disc Brakes

The higher-spec HX 8 automatic and HX 10 variants of the 2025 Hyundai Venue also get all-wheel disc brakes. The Tata Nexon on the other hand only comes with front-wheel disc brakes even its top-spec variant. All-wheel disc brakes ensure better braking performance and shorter stopping distance.

Level 2 ADAS

While both sub-4 metre SUVs come equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), however, the 2025 Hyundai Venue takes things a step further with a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS package. On the other hand, the Tata Nexon is limited to Level 1 features.Below, we have drawn a detailed comparison of ADAS suite offered with both SUVs:

2025 Hyundai Venue Tata Nexon Front collision warning

Front collision avoidance assist (auto-braking) for car, cycle, pedestrian, junction turning, and oncoming

Lane keep assist

Lane departure warning

Driver attention warning

Lane following assist

Adaptive cruise control

Leading vehicle departure alert

Parking collision avoidance assist for rear

High beam assist Front collision warning

Automatic emergency braking

Lane centring system

Lane keep assist

Traffic sign recognition

Lane departure warning

High beam assist

So, these were all 6 features which were offered with the 2025 Hyundai Venue over the Tata Nexon. The prices for the new-gen Venue range from Rs 7.90 lakh to Rs 15.51 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India), whereas the Tata nexon is priced from Rs 7.32 lakh to Rs 14.05 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Also check out the detailed variant-wise prices for the 2025 Venue by visiting this link. Which one would you pick among these two and why? Let us know in the comments below.