2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Unveiled

Skoda India has unveiled the much awaited Slavia facelift today with added features, a new automatic gearbox and a revised design the sedan aims to go up against recently-updated rivals. If you are as curious as we are, here is a detailed breakdown of all that is new in the updated sedan:

Exterior

Exterior changes to the Slavia are subtle, and it retains its mature and understated design language.

Up front, you get to see slight tweaks to the LED DRLs which now feature multiple sections and faux carbon-fibre trim on the bottom edge of the grille.

The bumper also gets a sharper look with a texture air dam and LED fog lamps.

In profile, the new Slavia remains near-identical to the outgoing version with a pronounced belt line, classic sedan proportions and chrome-garnish on the door handles.

However, the 16-inch diamond-cut alloys get a new design that helps it look fresher.

At the rear-end also, the changes have been kept minimal. The facelift features updated LED taillamp detailing with faux carbon-fibre trim in the middle.

For added drama, the rear taillamps now get sequential indicators.

The sportier Monte Carlo variant adds some sportiness in the form of blacked-out alloy wheels and exterior trims, red brake calipers and a red accent on the front grille.

Explained In Images: If you want to take a closer look at the new Slavia, you can check out our image gallery here.

Colour Options

Skoda has added two colours to the Slavia's palette, taking the total count to ten:

Arctic Silver (NEW)

Cappuccino Beige (NEW)

Shimla Green

Steel Grey

Brilliant Silver

Candy White

Carbon Steel

Cherry Red

Deep Black

Lava Blue

Our Choice: In our opinion, the Slavia facelift looks best in its Arctic White shade, with a unique, yet subtle finish.

You can find out how these colours look like, and their variant-wise availability in this story.

Interior

Inside as well changes are limited, and the dashboard design is carried over from the outgoing car.

It retains the beige and black cabin theme for an airy feel.

In the centre part of the dashboard, you still have the same ‘floating’ touchscreen infotainment system, but with an updated user interface.

It continues with a two-spoke steering wheel, but the digital instrument cluster is now larger and more advanced.

Features

The Slavia’s feature list gets some noticeable upgrades such as the aforementioned updated 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AI assistant and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Another key addition is rear massaging seats which is a first-in-segment feature.

Other features include a single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, keyless entry and cruise control.

Safety

Safety in the new Slavia sees a small upgrade with the addition of front parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.

It retains safety tech such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, hill hold assist (HHA), rear parking sensors and an electronic differential lock (EDL).

Crash Test Rating: The Slavia comes with a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, the details of which you can find here.

Powertrain Options

The Slavia facelift is powered by the same 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options as the outgoing version. However, it now features a new 8-speed automatic gearbox that replaces the 6-speed unit on the smaller engine. Here are its detailed powertrain specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT (NEW) 7-speed DSG

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), DSG- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Launch Date, Expected Pricing And Variants

Skoda has not revealed a launch date for the Slavia, but you can expect a price reveal early next month. It is expected to be priced between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be offered in six variants called Classic, Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo. Bookings for the sedan are already open at official Skoda dealership, and through the carmaker's official website.

CarDekho Says...

The 2026 Skoda Slavia facelift adds an 8-speed automatic to the 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI engine and loads the cabin with a 360-degree camera, a larger digital cockpit, and a rear-seat massager. Solid build, a 5-star safety rating, and the driving dynamics all stay on. The mechanicals are unchanged. Skoda has, however, closed the feature gap with premium-segment rivals, matching what they have offered for some time.

If you are shopping for the Slavia, here are some other cars you can consider: