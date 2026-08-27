Hyundai Confirms New Creta, Next-gen i10 And An Electric SUV For India At Its 2026 CEO Investor Day

At its 2026 CEO Investor Day, Hyundai has confirmed that it will launch a total of 2026 launches in India by 2030. Out of these, three cars have been explicitly mentioned at the event, which includes the new Creta, next-gen i10 and an electric SUV. Here’s what to expect from these cars.

New Hyundai Creta

The next-gen Creta is likely to break cover by the end of this year or early 2027. And unlike the previous-gen car, it will move to the Seltos’ global K3 platform, meaning it will be a size larger than now. In typical Hyundai fashion, you can expect the new Hyundai Creta to grab the reins back from its rivals as the most feature-loaded car in its segment by packing in all the latest gizmos and gadgets. It is also likely to get Hyundai’s new Pleos Connect infotainment system which uses a large screen with a slick interface and built-in AI.

In the powertrains department, you can expect a long list of options such as electric petrol, diesel, and turbo-petrol. A hybrid option is also likely to be part of the lineup to expand its appeal in the tightly contested compact SUV segment.

Next-gen Hyundai i10

Hyundai’s current entry-level car, the Grand i10 Nios, is now getting long in the tooth. And the carmaker has confirmed that its successor is confirmed to be launched in India. While details are slim at the moment, it will for sure get a thorough design overhaul inside and out. The features list is also expected to be updated with a larger infotainment screen, 360-degree camera and possibly a sunroof as well.

It’s too early to talk about engine options, but it’s likely that the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine will carry on with both manual and automatic options.

New Hyundai A-Segment Electric SUV

The third confirmed launch is a new Hyundai A-segment electric SUV. Now, details about this are unknown, but it is likely to be a new model built from ground up and positioned to take on the likes of the highly popular Tata Punch EV and Tata Nexon EV. Few spy shots of this particular were also spotted earlier this year. It boasted an upright silhouette with modern design elements like flush door handles and LED lighting.

Other Expected New Launches From Hyundai Till 2030

In addition to these three cars, Hyundai is also working on a new compact SUV that will slot below the Creta in the carmaker’s lineup. And considering that 2030 is still sometime away, the list of launches will also include future refreshes for the Venue and likely new versions of the Verna, Aura and Exter.

In addition to that, the carmaker is also planning to bring new powertrain options such as hybrids. Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury arm, is also confirmed to make its way to India in 2027 and you can read about it here. More exciting times to look ahead from Hyundai India! Now, please do let us know when you are planning to introduce proper N cars to cater to the enthusiasts!

CarDekho Says…

The introduction of the next-gen Creta is a crucial one for Hyundai to take on its newer rivals in its segment. With its bigger size and more modern features is definitely expected to put it on top of its game, the already best-selling nameplate is expected to be on top of its game. And as for the i10, the existing car is already aging, and a refresh will give it a much-needed breath of fresh air. The launch of a mass-market EV also means you have access to Hyundai’s great EV tech at a much more accessible price. We can’t wait to experience all these new products and bring our reviews to you when they are launched in the future. Stay tuned!