Waiting For A Tata Nano EV? These 3 City Cars Might Be Even Better

Given the recent rise in EVs in the Indian market, their acceptance is growing since they make great city runabouts. Especially the smaller the car, the better it is as a city EV. Case in point, the MG Comet EV. The compact dimensions and the boxy practicality have been a big win among city dwellers. This raises the question about a possible return of the Tata Nano, but in an EV avatar. The Nano was what the Comet EV is today but with 4 doors. A compact city car with decent space inside, considering what it was for the price.

However, since the Nano doesn’t exist today, let’s explore the best compact city car options available.

MG Comet EV

The Comet EV is slowly turning out to be a quintessential 2nd car for the city. The quirky and cute design of the Comet EV, paired with its compact dimensions, measuring under 3 metres, makes the EV very easy to drive in the city among the ever-growing traffic.

The exterior design of the Comet EV is boxy and quirky. Its tall-boy shape and dimensions include the connected LED DRL and the chrome accents, which make it look premium enough to make it an attractive proposition for people looking to buy a premium 2nd car. Speaking of which, the Comet EV comes decently loaded with features like dual 10.25-inch screens on the dashboard. The centre screen for the infotainment also supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This system is supported by a 4-speaker sound system. The Comet EV also includes power windows, electronically adjustable and foldable outside rear view mirrors (ORVM), connected car technology and keyless entry.

Safety package includes ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, reverse camera and electronic parking brake (EPB).

The Comet EV is available in one powertrain option, including a 17.4 kWh battery. Drivetrain specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 17.4 kWh Power 42 PS Torque 110 Nm Claimed Range (as per ARAI) 230 km

Tata Tiago EV

Tata has been on a spree of producing EV models recently, and the Tiago EV is their entry-level EV. The Tiago EV is a typical compact hatchback, spacious enough for a small family and easy to drive within dense city traffic. The Tiago EV looks modern enough and carries decent proportions for its size. The smoked rectangular LED headlamps and the vertical black design accents tastefully break the monotonous look of the front end. This is true especially because most of the fascia has body coloured finishes. The overall look of the Tiago EV has the typical compact hatchback look with tasteful colour options. The rear has a distinct look. Though the tail lamps look connected, they only light up in the outer areas.

The Tiago EV, being a Tata, comes with a decent amount of features, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, a 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, auto climate control and a four-speaker sound system.

Safety includes ABS with EBD, six airbags, rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera, rain-sensing wipers and auto headlamps. Additionally, the Tiago EV has scored 4 stars in the Global NCAP crash test rating.

The Tiago EV is available in two battery pack options. They include a 19.2 kWh and a 24 kWh battery. Drivetrain specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 19.2 kWh 24 kWh Power 61 PS 75 PS Torque 110 Nm 114 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC part 1 + part 2) 226 km 285 km

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Don’t think that this was an article only talking about EVs. The Swift is among the most underrated compact cars today. Many have moved to getting the Baleno as their first car or as a city car. However, the Swift’s sporty styling and compact dimensions have been its quintessential qualities. The front end has big headlamp housings that house the projector LED headlamps and the L-shaped DRLs. The compact yet rounded proportions make the Swift an approachable and family-friendly design. The side silhouette of the Swift is also distinctly recognisable as a Swift thanks to the floating roof design, raked windscreen and the overall low stance.

The Swift also packs in most of the essential features we expect in a modern car: a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, cruise control, auto headlamps, and keyless entry with engine push-button start.

Though many enthusiasts are not too happy with the new Swift because of the engine, the character of the new 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol makes it a great city car thanks to the low-end torque and oodles of fuel economy. Moreover, this engine also has great drivability in the city but lacks punch for highway drives.

Powertrain figures are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 81 PS 70 PS Torque 111 Nm 101 Nm Gearbox 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

MT - Manual Transmission / AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

Bonus: Maruti Suzuki Fronx (Hybrid)

The Fronx Hybrid has been a long-awaited car. The hybrid powertrain being developed for the platform is a unique series hybrid system, unlike the usual parallel hybrid system. In common words, the car is essentially an EV. The engine in the car will only charge the on-board batteries, unlike a usual hybrid car, which occasionally also powers the wheels.

This powertrain will also power small cars like the Swift and the Dzire. While we did expect the new hybrid powertrains to make it into the compact Marutis by this year, we hope that they are ready by the end of 2027. This powertrain could potentially give over 30kmpl of fuel economy in theory.

CarDekho Says…

While we can’t confirm as of today if the Nano will come back as an EV, it will make a very interesting proposition for city dwellers looking for an easy-to-drive car to travel about in. Given that almost every Tata car on sale today has an EV option, bringing back the Nano EV to go against the Comet would make sense.

However, until we sit and fantasise about the idea of a Nano EV, we do have very deserving options in the entry-level hatchback segment which will make city runs easy and be easy on your wallet.