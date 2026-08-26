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    2026 MG Hector Tomahawk EV Variant-wise Colours Explained In Detail

    The Hector Tomahawk is offered with six colours and even has the option of dual-tone black roof with it

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Aug 26, 2026 19:06 IST
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    Published OnAug 26, 2026 16:58 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 26, 2026 19:06 IST
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    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Variant-wise Colours Explained

    The electric seven-seater segment in India has been rising, as more and more nuclear families are adopting the electric vehicle technology. Amid this rise, MG Motors has launched its new Hector Tomahawk EV for this segment.

    The Hector Tomahawk EV features a new design language with a sleek-looking fascia and a crossover like profile on the side. It is offered with some exciting new shades as well, which is what we will be exploring today. So, let’s take a look at which colours are available with the Hector Tomahawk EV.

    Colour Options

    The Hector Tomahawk EV is available in six monotone colours, which are as follows:

    • Khaki Green

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Khaki Green
    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Khaki Green With Black Roof

    • Aurora Silver

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Aurora Silver

    • Starry Black

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Starry Black

    • Celadon Blue

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Celadon Blue

    • Pearl White

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Pearl White

    • Shadow Gold

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Shadow Gold
    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Shadow Gold

    Let’s have a look at which variant gets which colour options:

    Colour

    Excite (7S)

    Exclusive (7S)

    Essence (5S)

    Essence (7S)

    Khaki Green

    ✅*

    Celadon Blue

    Aurora Silver

    Pearl White

    Starry Black

    Shadow Gold

    TBA

    TBA

    TBA

    TBA

    *Available with black roof option, TBA- To Be Announced

    • The base Excite variant is available with three colour options, which are Aurora Silver, Pearl White, and Starry Black.

    • From the Exclusive variant onwards, you additionally have the Khaki Green colour which does make the Hector Tomahawk EV look premium.

    • In the top Essence trim, with the 5-seater layout, you get option of Celadon Blue colour instead of the Khaki Green, like the lower Exclusive trim. 

    • Whereas in the 7-seater configuration, currently you have option of Aurora Silver, Pearl White, Starry Black, Celedon Blue and Khaki Green colours. Where the Khaki Green is available with black roof option. 

    • At the time of this story, MG has not disclosed the variant-wise availablity for the Shadow Gold shade. 

    Features & Safety

    The Hector Tomahawk EV features a massive 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and has even moved up some physical controls such as fan speed, AC temperature, and even ventilated seats functionality. Alongside, the Hector Tomahawk also has a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, multiple modes such as camp mode, valet mode, nap mode and even pet mode which alters the AC temperature accordingly, and powered driver and co-driver seats. 

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Interior

    In terms of safety, the Hector Tomahawk EV is equipped with Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), a 360-degree camera with multiple views, Vehicle to Load (V2L), first in the segment Vehicle to Home (V2H), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake (EPB), rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps and ISOFIX child seat mounts. 

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Digital Driver's Display

    Overall, with the launch of Hector Tomahawk EV in this segment, feels sufficiently equipped. 

    Drivetrain Option

    The Hector Tomahawk EV is offered with a single 69.2 kWh battery pack, which provides a claimed range of 517 km. Here are the detailed specifications of the battery pack: 

    Battery Pack

    69.2 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    Power

    204 PS

    Torque

    310 Nm

    Claimed range (CLTC)

    517 km

    MG Hector Tomahawk EV Charge Port

    Price & Rivals

    The Hector Tomahawk EV starts at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and also has the BaaS (Battery as a Service) subscription, which brings the price down to Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) + a battery rental fee of Rs 4.9 per km. 

    The Hector Tomahawk EV will rival the Mahindra XEV 9S, and Tata Harrier EV.

    CarDekho Says….

    The Hector Tomahawk EV is being offered with some exciting colours, especially the Khaki Green shade that makes the SUV look standout from the crowd. With the Hector Tomahawk EV now being launched, it is going to have compete this segment’s popular choice the Mahindra XEV 9S, which alternatively offers more battery options as well.

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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