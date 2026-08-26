2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV: Plug-in Hybrid Powertrain Explained With Battery, Range And Variants

After a lot of spy shots floating around the internet and MG itself teasing its SUV, finally the wraps are taken off the new Hector Tomahawk PHEV alongside its EV sibling. As the first plug-in hybrid in the segment, this electric SUV offers a massive combined range of 1100 km.

But what drivetrain actually comes under the bonnet of the Hector Tomahawk PHEV? That’s exactly what we will be exploring today:

What Is A Plug-in Hybrid?

A plug-in hybrid setup means the Hector Tomahawk PHEV has both a 1.5-litre engine running on the Atkinson cycle, which acts as a generator for the battery, and running in pure ICE mode. It also has a 20.5 kWh battery pack, which drives the electric motor in pure EV mode and can give a combined output for added boost and range.

With the plug-in hybrid setup, you can charge the battery like a normal electric vehicle and not be dependent on the engine to charge itself. Which practically means you can use this SUV as an electric vehicle as well.

Drivetrain Option

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV comes equipped with a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a plug-in hybrid setup, which consists of a 20.5 kWh battery pack and a single electric motor.

Here are its specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Battery Pack 20.5 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Power (Engine + Motor) 102 PS + 201 PS Torque (Engine + Motor) 125 Nm + 237 Nm Transmission DHT Claimed Range (EV only)^ 115 km Claimed Range (Combined)^ 1100 km

DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, ^As per MIDC Part 1 + Part 2

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV in the pure EV mode can travel 115 km and features a 25 kW DC fast-charging capability too, which will make long-distance journeys anxiety-free.

Hybrid Modes

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV, to gain the benefit of the hybrid setup, runs in multiple modes such as pure EV mode, pure engine mode, parallel hybrid mode, and series hybrid mode as well. Let’s take a look at each mode:

Pure EV Mode : With this, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV runs entirely on battery power and can run up to 115 km. It can be useful during city drives and office commutes.

Pure Engine Mode : In this mode, it will run using the 1.5-litre engine, which powers the wheels, and can be used while highway cruising.

Parallel Hybrid Mode : Using this mode, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV runs using the combined output of the engine and the electric motor, which will help during long-distance journeys and when overtaking vehicles as well. This mode will give you a massive range of 1100 km.

Series Hybrid Mode: During traffic situations, in a stop-and-go scenario, this mode will utilise the engine to charge up the battery and the electric motor powering the wheels.

Overview

Looking upfront, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV looks different from the EV sibling, with slim LED headlamps with H-shaped LED DRLs, a honeycomb pattern on the grille with silver inserts, and bold-looking sculpted bumpers with silver insert that differentiates it from the EV counterpart.

Coming to the profile, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV has a slightly MPV silhouette at the rear with integrated roof rails, as well as black wheel arch cladding, body-coloured door handles, and ORVMs with turn indicators. It also has smart-looking dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, which have a different design compared to the Tomahawk EV, which helps to uplift the sense of premiumness as well.

At the rear, it has a split-looking tailgate setup, sleek LED taillamps, an integrated subtle spoiler, a rear wiper and washer with defogger, MG logo at the centre of the tailgate. It also has the Hector Tomahawk PHEV badge below the taillamps.

Features & Safety

In terms of features, the Hector Tomahawk offers a massive 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and has even moved up some physical controls such as fan speed, AC temperature, and even ventilated seats functionality. Alongside, the Hector Tomahawk also has a wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control, and powered driver and co-driver seats.

In terms of safety, the Hector Tomahawk has Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), a 360-degree camera with multiple views, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake (EPB), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Overall, the Hector Tomahawk feels sufficiently equipped for this segment.

Price & Rivals

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV starts at Rs 25.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Exclusive variant and goes up to Rs 27.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top Essence trim. It is also available with the BaaS subscription, which dials down the base price to Rs 21.79 lakh (ex-showroom) + a battery rental fee of Rs 3.2 per km

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV will rival the popular Mahindra XEV 9S, Tata Harrier EV, and the upcoming Tata Safari EV.

CarDekho Says….

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV offers a unique option for this segment, with the plug-in hybrid setup, you can travel very long distances quite easily without having to worry about the range as well. This hybrid SUV offers a combined range of 1100 km, which is excellent for mile-munchers.

With the increasing fuel uncertainty, having a plug-in hybrid vehicle as an alternative in the current scenario will make owners switch to this format, as it provides flexibility and can reduce range anxiety as well.