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    These 7 New Cars Were Launched In April 2026 In India

    The list was a healthy mix of internal combustion engine (ICE) as well as EV offerings across various price points

    Published On Apr 30, 2026 12:34 PM By Rohit

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    Cars Launched In April 2026

    The first month of the new fiscal year 2026-27 was a busy one for the Indian automotive industry as it witnessed a lot of action, especially from four-wheeler manufacturers. It was a healthy mix of mass-market as well as luxury offerings, including four electric vehicles (EVs), that went on sale in our market. In case you missed keeping a check on all the launches, fret not, as we have compiled all of them in this story for you:

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    Price - Rs 24.49 lakh (introductory)

    VinFast launched the VF MPV 7 as its third car for our market, offering it in a single variant with a sole battery pack. As hinted by its name, the VF MPV 7 can seat up to seven occupants. Design highlights include sleek LED DRLs connected by a light bar, vertically stacked LED headlights, 19-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, and connected LED tail lights. It comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 4-speaker music system, automatic climate control, and cruise control. Safety tech on board comprises four airbags, a rear parking camera, traction control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    Here are the specifications of the electric MPV:

    Battery Pack

    60.13 kWh

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive

    Power 

    204 PS

    Torque

    280 Nm

    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    Less than 9 seconds

    DC Fast Charging (10-70 percent)

    30 minutes

    Claimed Range (ARAI)

    517 km

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun

    Price - Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19.30 lakh (introductory)

    After being on sale for over three years, the Volkswagen Taigun was recently given its first proper refresh in India. With the facelift, the compact SUV not only got cosmetic revisions inside and out, but it also got a crucial change in the powertrain department. Its design tweaks include a new set of LED headlights (now featuring a connected light strip), 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, an illuminated ‘VW’ logo at the rear and refreshed bumpers. 

    Volkswagen Taigun Facelift front

    Key features on board include a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, and a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat. Safety features on board include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), multi-collision braking, as well as front and rear parking sensors.

    The detailed specifications of the Taigun facelift are as follows:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    Power

    115 PS

    150 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/ 8-speed AT (NEW)

    7-speed DCT
    AT- torque converter automatic transmission, DCT- dual clutch transmission

    2026 Kia Syros

    Price - Rs 8.40 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh

    The Kia Syros was recently given a MY26 (model year) update, due to which it got a handful of new variants along with some visual differences and three fresh colourways too. It gets an updated bumper, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with neon brake callipers, and a tweaked rear bumper. The Syros also got a features rejig, of which the biggest talking point was the removal of the 360-degree camera and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    Kia Syros

    The Syros however retains the same mechanicals under its hood:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Power

    120 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    172 Nm

    250 Nm

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    18.2 kmpl (MT), 17.68 kmpl (DCT)

    20.75 kmpl (MT), 17.65 kmpl (AT)
    DCT- dual clutch transmission (automatic), AT- torque converter automatic transmission  

    Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric

    Price - Rs 55 lakh to Rs 64 lakh (introductory)

    Mercedes-Benz launched the CLA Electric in India recently as one of its most affordable all-electric offerings in our market. The electric sedan is available in two variants and also has a special Launch Edition on offer. Design highlights include all-LED lighting, including a connected light bar at the front and rear, an illuminated grille, 18-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, and an integrated boot lip spoiler. Mercedes-Benz has packed it with features such as a 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display, a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic glass roof, dual-zone climate control, and a wireless phone charger. Safety tech comprises six airbags, an electronic parking brake, a TPMS, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2+ ADAS.

    Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Front Quarter

    The battery specifications and driving range of the CLA Electric are as follows:

    Specification

    CLA 200

    CLA 250+

    Battery Pack

    58 kWh

    85 kWh

    Power

    228 PS

    277 PS

    Torque

    335 Nm

    335 Nm

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel drive

    Rear-wheel drive

    Range (WLTP)

    542 km

    792 km

     

    Note:

    Mercedes-Benz also introduced the Celebration Edition of two of its popular sedans: the C-Class and the E-Class, priced at RS 62.40 lakh and Rs 82.70 lakh respectively. The limited edition of both models is restricted to 140 units each and includes a curated package of exclusive additions and a bespoke custom key box.

    Tesla Model Y L

    Price - Rs 61.99 lakh (introductory)

    Shortly after introducing the Model Y, Tesla has now launched the Model Y L, which is the SUV’s long wheelbase variant, in India. It costs Rs 2.10 lakh more than the standard variant and its bookings are now open, with deliveries slated to commence in the next couple of months. Although it looks nearly identical to the regular Model Y, the long-wheelbase variant does come with a couple of exterior design differences. These are a fresh set of 19-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels and a blacked-out spoiler. It is 179 mm longer than the standard Model Y and is also taller by 44 mm. That said, the width has remained unchanged. On the inside, it comes in a 6-seater layout compared to the 5-seat option in the standard Model Y.

    Tesla Model Y L

    It features the same set of equipment as the regular Model Y, including a large 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic glass roof, ventilated front row & heated second row seats, and an 18-speaker music system. The Model Y L’s safety net packs multiple airbags, ESC, ADAS, and fully autonomous driving functionality as well. It has an all-wheel drive (AWD) setup and a WLTP-claimed range of 681 km.

    2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Price - Rs 55.70 lakh (introductory)

    Following the introduction of the refreshed Ioniq 5 globally a couple of years back, Hyundai has finally brought it to India and is offering it in a single variant. With the facelift, the Ioniq 5 gets subtle design tweaks inside and out, including redesigned front and rear bumpers, a revised alloy wheel design, and refreshed skid plates. While it sports the same dual 12.3-inch displays as the pre-facelift model, Hyundai has given it a fresh 3-spoke steering wheel that flaunts the illuminated Morse code along with a heating function. With the update, the Ioniq 5 has also gained some useful ADAS functions, including rear parking collision-avoidance assist and side parking distance warning.

    Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Battery Pack

    84 kWh

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel drive*

    Power

    229 PS*

    Torque

    350 Nm*

    Claimed Range

    690 km
    *International-spec specifications

    Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW

    Price - Rs 61.50 lakh (introductory)

    Mini recently launched the JCW Pack of the Cooper S Convertible in India at Rs 61.50 lakh, making it Rs 3 lakh more expensive than the standard model. It comes with visual changes inside and out, and is available in select numbers only. Changes include two new colourway choices, gloss black finishes for grille, ORVM housings, door handles, side skirts, wheel arches and bumpers, blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels, JCW-specific brakes, and a jet black fabric roof. On the inside, it continues with the black treatment for the seat upholstery and the dashboard trim, while also featuring JCW-spec sports seats and a steering wheel. 

    MINI Cooper S Convertible JCW

    Features on board include a 9.4-inch OLED circular touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charger, connected car tech, a heads-up display, and a Harman Kardon sound system.

    Engine

    2-litre turbo petrol

    Power

    204 PS

    Torque

    300 Nm

    Transmission

    7-speed DCT*
    DCT- dual clutch transmission

    These are all the cars that went on sale in our market in April 2026. Which one of these would be on your buying list next? Let us know in the comments below.

    All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

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