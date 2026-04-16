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    VinFast VF MPV 7 vs Kia Carens Clavis EV: Which Electric MPV Fits Your Preferences Better?

    Both electric MPVs promise long range and the practicality of a 7-seater, but they take different approaches. Here’s how they compare on paper

    Published On Apr 16, 2026 12:45 PM By CarDekho

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    VF MPV 7 vs Carens Clavis EV

    VinFast has stepped into the electric MPV segment with the VF MPV 7, bringing a larger footprint and a single battery setup focused on range and performance. It goes up against the Kia Carens Clavis EV, which offers multiple battery options along with a more familiar package offered with ICE-powered counterpart.

    Both models aim to offer a practical and efficient family mover in an electric form. Here’s a closer look at how they compare across key areas.

    Dimensions

    Model

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    Difference

    Length

    4740 mm

    4550 mm

    +190 mm

    Width

    1872 mm

    1800 mm

    +72 mm

    Height

    1734 mm

    1730 mm

    +4 mm

    Wheelbase

    2840 mm

    2780 mm

    +60 mm
    • The VinFast VF MPV 7 is clearly the larger MPV in every dimension. It is longer, wider, taller, and also gets a longer wheelbase than the Carens Clavis EV. 

    VinFast VF MPV 7
    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    • These larger proportions should translate into better cabin space and a stronger road presence.

    • The Carens Clavis EV, however, is slightly more compact, which could make it easier to drive and manage in everyday city conditions.

    Powertrain Options

     

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    Battery Capacity

    60.13 kWh

    42 kWh

    51.4 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    1

    Claimed Range

    517 km

    404 km

    490 km

    Power

    204 PS

    135 PS

    171 PS

    Torque

    280 Nm

    255 Nm

    255 Nm
    • Both MPVs draw power from a single-motor electric setup. 

    • The VinFast VF MPV 7 is offered with a single larger battery pack, focusing on higher range and stronger performance.

    • The Carens Clavis EV, on the other hand, offers two battery pack options, giving buyers the flexibility to choose between range and price. 

    • While its larger battery pack comes close in terms of range, the VF MPV 7 still has an advantage on paper with higher claimed range and more power.

    Features & Safety

    Feature

    VinFast VF MPV 7 

    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    Headlights

    LED with LED DRLs 

    LED projector with LED DRLs 

    Taillights

    LED

    LED

    Wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Infotainment System

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    12.25-inch touchscreen

    Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    ✅(wired)

    ✅(wired)

    Digital Driver’s Display

    ✅(12.25-inch)

    Cruise Control

    ✅ 

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Sound system

    4-speaker audio system

    8-speaker Bose audio system 

    Automatic Climate Control

    Airbags

    4

    Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

    Parking Sensors 

    360-degree Camera

    ADAS

    • Both MPVs cover the essential features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, and a 360-degree camera.

    VinFast VF MPV 7
    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    • The Carens Clavis EV, however, offers a more advanced feature set. It gets a larger touchscreen and digital display, adaptive cruise control, a premium Bose sound system, six airbags, and Level-2 ADAS.

    • The VinFast VF MPV 7, meanwhile, focuses more on the basics, offering larger wheels, which could translate into a better driving experience.

    Price & Rivals

     

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    Price 

    Rs 24.49 lakh 

    Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh
    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    The VinFast VF MPV 7 is priced at the higher end with a single variant. In comparison, the Kia Carens Clavis EV is offered in multiple variants, which results in a wider price range and gives buyers more options to choose from.

    Apart from competing with each other, both electric MPVs also take on the BYD eMAX 7 and the Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV.

    Verdict

    The VinFast VF MPV 7 stands out with its larger dimensions, bigger battery pack, higher claimed range, and stronger performance figures. It will likely appeal to buyers looking for more space and better on-paper performance.

    VinFast VF MPV 7
    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    The Kia Carens Clavis EV, on the other hand, offers more flexibility with its two battery options and comes with a more feature-rich package. It also benefits from a wider price range, making it more accessible.

    Looking at the overall package, the Carens Clavis EV appears to be the more balanced choice on paper, thanks to its features and flexibility. However, if space, range, and performance are your priorities, the VF MPV 7 could be worth considering.

    Here are some other options you can consider:

    BYD eMAX 7: For its minimalist design, spacious cabin with captain seats in the second row, along with a higher claimed range of 530 km and fast-charging capabilities.

    Mahindra XEV 9S: Commands a higher price, but offers a feature-rich cabin, a claimed range of over 600 km, and a muscular SUV design.

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