VinFast VF MPV 7 vs Kia Carens Clavis EV: Which Electric MPV Fits Your Preferences Better?

VinFast has stepped into the electric MPV segment with the VF MPV 7, bringing a larger footprint and a single battery setup focused on range and performance. It goes up against the Kia Carens Clavis EV, which offers multiple battery options along with a more familiar package offered with ICE-powered counterpart.

Both models aim to offer a practical and efficient family mover in an electric form. Here’s a closer look at how they compare across key areas.

Dimensions

Model VinFast VF MPV 7 Kia Carens Clavis EV Difference Length 4740 mm 4550 mm +190 mm Width 1872 mm 1800 mm +72 mm Height 1734 mm 1730 mm +4 mm Wheelbase 2840 mm 2780 mm +60 mm

The VinFast VF MPV 7 is clearly the larger MPV in every dimension. It is longer, wider, taller, and also gets a longer wheelbase than the Carens Clavis EV.

These larger proportions should translate into better cabin space and a stronger road presence.

The Carens Clavis EV, however, is slightly more compact, which could make it easier to drive and manage in everyday city conditions.

Powertrain Options

VinFast VF MPV 7 Kia Carens Clavis EV Battery Capacity 60.13 kWh 42 kWh 51.4 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 1 Claimed Range 517 km 404 km 490 km Power 204 PS 135 PS 171 PS Torque 280 Nm 255 Nm 255 Nm

Both MPVs draw power from a single-motor electric setup.

The VinFast VF MPV 7 is offered with a single larger battery pack, focusing on higher range and stronger performance.

The Carens Clavis EV, on the other hand, offers two battery pack options, giving buyers the flexibility to choose between range and price.

While its larger battery pack comes close in terms of range, the VF MPV 7 still has an advantage on paper with higher claimed range and more power.

Features & Safety

Feature VinFast VF MPV 7 Kia Carens Clavis EV Headlights LED with LED DRLs LED projector with LED DRLs Taillights LED LED Wheels 19-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Infotainment System 10.1-inch touchscreen 12.25-inch touchscreen Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ✅(wired) ✅(wired) Digital Driver’s Display ✅ ✅(12.25-inch) Cruise Control ✅ ✅(Adaptive) Sound system 4-speaker audio system 8-speaker Bose audio system Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Airbags 4 6 Electronic parking brake with auto-hold ✅ ✅ Tyre Pressure Monitoring System ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅ ✅ 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ ADAS ❌ ✅

Both MPVs cover the essential features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, and a 360-degree camera.

The Carens Clavis EV, however, offers a more advanced feature set. It gets a larger touchscreen and digital display, adaptive cruise control, a premium Bose sound system, six airbags, and Level-2 ADAS.

The VinFast VF MPV 7, meanwhile, focuses more on the basics, offering larger wheels, which could translate into a better driving experience.

Price & Rivals

VinFast VF MPV 7 Kia Carens Clavis EV Price Rs 24.49 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.99 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The VinFast VF MPV 7 is priced at the higher end with a single variant. In comparison, the Kia Carens Clavis EV is offered in multiple variants, which results in a wider price range and gives buyers more options to choose from.

Apart from competing with each other, both electric MPVs also take on the BYD eMAX 7 and the Mahindra XEV 9S electric SUV.

Verdict

The VinFast VF MPV 7 stands out with its larger dimensions, bigger battery pack, higher claimed range, and stronger performance figures. It will likely appeal to buyers looking for more space and better on-paper performance.

The Kia Carens Clavis EV, on the other hand, offers more flexibility with its two battery options and comes with a more feature-rich package. It also benefits from a wider price range, making it more accessible.

Looking at the overall package, the Carens Clavis EV appears to be the more balanced choice on paper, thanks to its features and flexibility. However, if space, range, and performance are your priorities, the VF MPV 7 could be worth considering.

Here are some other options you can consider:

BYD eMAX 7: For its minimalist design, spacious cabin with captain seats in the second row, along with a higher claimed range of 530 km and fast-charging capabilities.

Mahindra XEV 9S: Commands a higher price, but offers a feature-rich cabin, a claimed range of over 600 km, and a muscular SUV design.