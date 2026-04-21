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    Kia Syros Gets MY2026 Updates, Now More Accessible With Prices Starting At Rs 8.40 Lakh

    Diesel automatic lovers rejoice! You can have it for about Rs 2.5 lakh less now

    Published On Apr 21, 2026 11:53 AM By Bikramjit

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    Kia Syros

    Kia India has updated the Syros SUV for the 2026 model year. As part of this update, the Syros has had a major rejig in its lineup with three new variants and the omission of some of the earlier trims like HTK, HTX Plus and HTX Plus(O). Besides, it gets some cosmetic tweaks and new paint options as well. We have covered in detail all that has changed for your reference:

    2026 Kia Syros: Prices And Variants

    Here is the new price list of the Kia Syros:

    Variants

    1-litre turbo-petrol MT

    1-litre turbo-petrol DCT

    1.5-litre Diesel MT

    1.5-litre Diesel AT

    HTE [New]

    Rs 8.40 lakh

    HTE (O) [New]

    Rs 9.20 lakh

    Rs 10 lakh

    HTK (EX)

    Rs 9.80 lakh

    Rs 10.60 lakh

    HTK Plus

    Rs 10.74 lakh

    Rs 11.94 lakh

    Rs 11.54 lakh

    Rs 12.74 lakh

    HTK Plus (O) [New]

    Rs 12 lakh

    Rs 13.20 lakh

    Rs 12.80 lakh

    Rs 14 lakh

    HTX

    Rs 14 lakh

    Rs 14.80 lakh

    HTX (O) [New]

    Rs 15 lakh

    Rs 15.80 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    2026 Kia Syros: What’s New?

    The 2026 Kia Syros gets a refreshed look with a redesigned front bumper that includes new body-coloured aero inserts, glossy black skid plates, and LED fog lamps. At the rear, it features an updated bumper, along with glossy black roof rails and ORVMs, plus a body-coloured garnish in profile for a more cohesive design.

    Kia Syros

    In the higher HTX and HTX(O) trims, Kia has added new 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels paired with striking neon brake callipers. The Syros also gets three new shades: the Magma Red (which replaces the Intense Red), Ivory Silver (available in both Matte and Gloss finishes that replaces the existing Sparkling Silver hue). For features, Kia has removed ADAS and 360-degree camera from the Syros and limited the 12.3-inch display to the HTX and HTX(O) variants only. The lower variants get 10.25-inch displays as standard.

    Kia Syros

    Mechanically, the Syros remains unchanged. It continues with the same engine lineup as before, with a turbo-petrol and diesel engine on offer. Notably, the diesel automatic combo, which continues to be offered from the HTK Plus trim, is now Rs 2.48 lakh more affordable than before.

    Kia Syros

    Price Drop!

    Notably, other variants of Syros have also become more accessible. From top to the base of its lineup, the Syros has gotten Rs 14,000 to Rs 27,000 more affordable than before.

    2026 Kia Syros: Features & Safety

    The feature highlights in Kia Syros include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 5-inch automatic climate control screen. Kia has also provided it with an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, seat ventilation for front and rear passengers, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, and 64-colour ambient lighting. 

    Kia Syros

    Safety features include six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic parking brake (EPB), front, side and rear parking sensors. 

    2026 Kia Syros: Powertrain Option

    The specifications of the Syros are as follows:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Power

    120 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    172 Nm

    250 Nm

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    18.2 kmpl (MT), 17.68 kmpl (DCT)

    20.75 kmpl (MT), 17.65 kmpl (AT)
    DCT- dual clutch transmission (automatic), AT- torque converter automatic transmission   Kia Syros

    Rivals

    The Kia Syros rivals the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger, Skoda Kylaq, and Nissan Magnite.

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    Kia Syros Gets MY2026 Updates, Now More Accessible With Prices Starting At Rs 8.40 Lakh
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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