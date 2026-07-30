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    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Launching On August 15? Here's What We Know!

    It looks like Mahindra wants to follow “If it ain't broke, don't fix it”

    Tirth
    Tirth
    Published On Jul 30, 2026 18:38 IST
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    Published OnJul 30, 2026 17:46 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 30, 2026 18:38 IST
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    2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift

    Mahindra has made it a tradition to reveal new and refreshed products around Independence Day, and this year is no exception. Following numerous leaked images of both the exterior and interior, all indications point to the Mahindra Scorpio N facelift making its debut on August 15. 

    While this won't be an all-new generation of the SUV, Mahindra seems to have focused on improving the areas buyers wanted the most: a more premium cabin, more features and a fresher design. 

    Here's everything we know so far:

    Refreshed Look, But Still A Scorpio N

    If you were expecting a complete redesign, that doesn't seem to be the case. The Scorpio N facelift sticks to the familiar design that's made it one of Mahindra's most recognisable SUVs, but introduces a few subtle styling tweaks to give it a fresher appearance.

    2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift

    Based on the latest leaked shots, the facelift is expected to get a new set of alloy wheels, and maybe a new exterior shade is expected to join the current set of colour palette.

    2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift

    From the outside, the changes are rather very, very subtle. Mahindra appears to have retained the Scorpio N's bold and rugged styling

    The Cabin Gets The Biggest Upgrade

    The biggest improvements are expected inside the cabin. Leaked images have already revealed a redesigned dashboard that looks cleaner and more premium than before.

    2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift

    Some of the key changes expected are: a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver's display, similar to the one seen on the Thar Roxx, a panoramic sunroof replacing the current single-pane unit on higher variants, a redesigned dashboard with horizontal AC vents and some minor feature tweaks. 

    These changes should make the cabin feel much more upmarket without changing its overall layout.

    Mechanicals Will Remain Unchanged

    While the Scorpio N facelift is set to receive minor cosmetic and feature updates, Mahindra is unlikely to make any changes under the hood. It is expected to continue with the same set of petrol and diesel engines that are currently on sale, meaning buyers can expect the same performance and capability that the SUV is known for.

    Mahindra Scorpio N diesel engine

    Image used of the current Scorprio N for representation purposes.

    Here are the current powertrain options on offer:

    Engine

    2-litre turbo petrol

    2.2-litre diesel

    Power

    203 PS

    Up to 175 PS

    Torque

    Up to 380 Nm

    Up to 400 Nm

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel drive

    Rear-wheel drive, Four-wheel drive

    MT - Manual transmission / AT - Torque Converter (automatic)

    Expected Launch Date, Price And Rivals

    Mahindra is expected to debut the Scorpio N facelift on August 15 and should go on sale on the same day. It is expected to get a price hike of about Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 depending on the variants, but it could start somewhere close to Rs 14 lakh.

    The Mahindra Scorpio N has no direct competitors in its segment, with the Thar Roxx being the closest option from the brand itself. Buyers choosing a tough three-row SUV can also compare it to models such as the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 7XO, and even the body-on-frame Toyota Innova Crysta.

    Source

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    Tirth
    Tirth
    Tirth Pandya is a Senior Correspondent with the CarDekho Group and an automotive media professional with over 6 years of experience covering cars, EVs, and the ever-evolving world of mobility. An Automobile Engineering graduate, he specialises in automotive news, feature writing, launch coverage, and experiential storytelling. His love for machines began long before his professional career, fuelled by an enduring fascination with cars and even aeroplanes. Since entering the industry in 2020, he has spent countless hours on the road, chasing stories that take him from bustling city streets to remote off-road trails, always searching for the next great automotive experience. He combines technical expertise with a genuine passion for driving and exploration to bring readers engaging, insightful, and human-centric stories that capture not just the machines but also the emotions, adventures, and people behind them.Read more

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