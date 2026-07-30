Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Launching On August 15? Here's What We Know!

Mahindra has made it a tradition to reveal new and refreshed products around Independence Day, and this year is no exception. Following numerous leaked images of both the exterior and interior, all indications point to the Mahindra Scorpio N facelift making its debut on August 15.

While this won't be an all-new generation of the SUV, Mahindra seems to have focused on improving the areas buyers wanted the most: a more premium cabin, more features and a fresher design.

Here's everything we know so far:

Refreshed Look, But Still A Scorpio N

If you were expecting a complete redesign, that doesn't seem to be the case. The Scorpio N facelift sticks to the familiar design that's made it one of Mahindra's most recognisable SUVs, but introduces a few subtle styling tweaks to give it a fresher appearance.

Based on the latest leaked shots, the facelift is expected to get a new set of alloy wheels, and maybe a new exterior shade is expected to join the current set of colour palette.

From the outside, the changes are rather very, very subtle. Mahindra appears to have retained the Scorpio N's bold and rugged styling

The Cabin Gets The Biggest Upgrade

The biggest improvements are expected inside the cabin. Leaked images have already revealed a redesigned dashboard that looks cleaner and more premium than before.

Some of the key changes expected are: a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver's display, similar to the one seen on the Thar Roxx, a panoramic sunroof replacing the current single-pane unit on higher variants, a redesigned dashboard with horizontal AC vents and some minor feature tweaks.

These changes should make the cabin feel much more upmarket without changing its overall layout.

Mechanicals Will Remain Unchanged

While the Scorpio N facelift is set to receive minor cosmetic and feature updates, Mahindra is unlikely to make any changes under the hood. It is expected to continue with the same set of petrol and diesel engines that are currently on sale, meaning buyers can expect the same performance and capability that the SUV is known for.

Image used of the current Scorprio N for representation purposes.

Here are the current powertrain options on offer:

Engine 2-litre turbo petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 203 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive, Four-wheel drive

MT - Manual transmission / AT - Torque Converter (automatic)

Expected Launch Date, Price And Rivals

Mahindra is expected to debut the Scorpio N facelift on August 15 and should go on sale on the same day. It is expected to get a price hike of about Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 depending on the variants, but it could start somewhere close to Rs 14 lakh.

The Mahindra Scorpio N has no direct competitors in its segment, with the Thar Roxx being the closest option from the brand itself. Buyers choosing a tough three-row SUV can also compare it to models such as the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 7XO, and even the body-on-frame Toyota Innova Crysta.

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