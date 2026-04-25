Mercedes-Benz C-Class And E-Class Get 140-Year Celebration Editions

Mercedes-Benz has introduced a special 140-year Celebration Edition to the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The special edition models are priced at Rs 62.40 lakh and Rs 82.70 lakh, respectively. The Celebration Editions brings signature cosmetic tweaks and a custom key box. Do note that this edition is limited to 140 units for each model. We discuss the extras in the next section:

What’s New?

Both special editions get a curated package of exclusive additions, including a Mercedes-Benz dash cam, rear seat entertainment screens, rear seat comfort cushions, and a bespoke custom key box. Other than this, there are no broader changes to the design and feature list of the two cars.

C-Class Overview

The C-Class retains its elegant design with 18-inch AMG alloy wheels, LED headlamps, and the signature star-pattern grille. Inside, it continues with the baby S-Class style cabin featuring an 11.9-inch portrait touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital driver display, Burmester 3D surround sound, 64-colour ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, and powered front seats with memory. The added rear seat entertainment package and comfort cushions enhance the chauffeur-driven experience now.

Safety equipment includes 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, blind spot assist, active brake assist, and a full advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.

E-Class Overview

The E-Class top-spec trim design highlights include LED lighting elements, 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, and flush door handles.

The cabin remains one of its biggest highlights with the 14.4-inch central touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital driver display, and 12.3-inch front passenger display as part of the Superscreen setup. Other premium touches include Burmester 4D audio, four-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, powered and reclining rear seats, and executive rear comfort features, now complemented by the Celebration Edition accessories.

Safety highlights include 8 airbags, a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain

The overall engine and transmission options in the Mercedes C-Class and Mercedes E-Class are as follows:

Specifications Mercedes-Benz C-Class Mercedes-Benz E-Class Variants C 200 C 200d C 300 AMG Line E 200 E 450 E 220 d Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 2-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol 2-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol 3-litre six-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine 2-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid diesel Power 204 PS 200 PS 258 PS 204 PS 381 PS 197 PS Torque 300 Nm 440 Nm 400 Nm 320 Nm TBA 440 Nm Transmission 9-speed AT 9-speed AT 9-speed AT 9-speed AT 9-speed AT 9-speed AT

AT-torque converter automatic transmission

Rivals

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class rivals the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class rivals the likes of the Audi A6 and the BMW 5 Series LWB.