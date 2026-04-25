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    Mercedes-Benz C-Class And E-Class Get 140-Year Celebration Editions

    The Celebration Edition is limited to 140 units each!

    Published On Apr 25, 2026 03:03 PM By Bikramjit

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    Mercedes-Benz

    Mercedes-Benz has introduced a special 140-year Celebration Edition to the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The special edition models are priced at Rs 62.40 lakh and Rs 82.70 lakh, respectively. The Celebration Editions brings signature cosmetic tweaks and a custom key box. Do note that this edition is limited to 140 units for each model. We discuss the extras in the next section:

    What’s New?

    Both special editions get a curated package of exclusive additions, including a Mercedes-Benz dash cam, rear seat entertainment screens, rear seat comfort cushions, and a bespoke custom key box. Other than this, there are no broader changes to the design and feature list of the two cars.

    Mercedes-Benz

    C-Class Overview

    The C-Class retains its elegant design with 18-inch AMG alloy wheels, LED headlamps, and the signature star-pattern grille. Inside, it continues with the baby S-Class style cabin featuring an 11.9-inch portrait touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital driver display, Burmester 3D surround sound, 64-colour ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, and powered front seats with memory. The added rear seat entertainment package and comfort cushions enhance the chauffeur-driven experience now. 

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class 

    Safety equipment includes 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, blind spot assist, active brake assist, and a full advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.

    E-Class Overview

    The E-Class top-spec trim design highlights include LED lighting elements, 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels, and flush door handles. 

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class 

    The cabin remains one of its biggest highlights with the 14.4-inch central touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital driver display, and 12.3-inch front passenger display as part of the Superscreen setup. Other premium touches include Burmester 4D audio, four-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, powered and reclining rear seats, and executive rear comfort features, now complemented by the Celebration Edition accessories.  

    Safety highlights include 8 airbags, a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and a 360-degree camera.

    Powertrain

    The overall engine and transmission options in the Mercedes C-Class and Mercedes E-Class are as follows:

    Specifications

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    Variants

    C 200

    C 200d

    C 300 AMG Line

    E 200

    E 450

    E 220 d

    Engine

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    2-litre diesel

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    2-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol

    3-litre six-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine

    2-litre four-cylinder mild-hybrid diesel

    Power

    204 PS

    200 PS

    258 PS

    204 PS

    381 PS

    197 PS

    Torque

    300 Nm

    440 Nm

    400 Nm

    320 Nm

    TBA

    440 Nm

    Transmission

    9-speed AT

    9-speed AT

    9-speed AT

    9-speed 

    AT

    9-speed AT

    9-speed AT

    AT-torque converter automatic transmission

    Rivals

    The Mercedes-Benz C-Class rivals the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class rivals the likes of the Audi A6 and the BMW 5 Series LWB.

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