Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Nissan Magnite: Which Subcompact SUV Should You Bring Home?

The 2026 Brezza Facelift is here with new cosmetic updates and an updated interior. Maruti has now made the Brezza ready for the competition! Brezza has always been a safe option in its segment, with features and adequate safety. The Nissan Magnite, on the other hand, is an affordable alternative in the sub-compact SUV segment, with a premium interior, feature list and safety. How well will the Brezza go against the Magnite? Let’s take a look at it in the story.

Price

Model Maruti Brezza Facelift Nissan Magnite Price (ex-showroom) Rs 7.4 lakh to Rs 13.71 lakh Rs 5.65 lakh to Rs 10.96 lakh

The entry trims of the Brezza Facelift start at 7.4 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Nissan Magnite starts at Rs 5.65 lakh, leaving a gap of Rs 1.75 lakh.

The top-end trims of the Maruti Brezza are priced at Rs 13.71 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Nissan Magnite top-spec trim peaks at Rs 10.96 lakh, leaving a price gap of Rs 2.75 lakh.

For the naturally aspirated petrol-engine powertrain, the Magnite can be equipped with a dealer-fitted CNG system at an extra cost of Rs 75,000.

Dimensions

Model Brezza Facelift Nissan Magnite Difference Length 3995 mm 3994 mm +1 mm Width 1790 mm 1758 mm +32 mm Height 1685 mm 1572 mm +113 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm 2500 mm -

The Brezza Facelift is 1 mm longer, 32 mm wider and 113 mm taller than the Nissan Magnite.

However, both SUVs have the same wheelbase.

Colour Options

Maruti Brezza Facelift Nissan Magnite Vivacious Orange Blade Silver* Lustrous Beige * Storm White Arctic White* Pearl White* Sizzling Red* Onyx Black Splendid Silver Flare Garnet Red* Magma Grey Olive Bronze Bluish Black Metallic Grey - Sunrise Copper Orange*

*Also available in a black-roof dual-tone option

The Maruti Brezza is offered in 7 colour options while the Nissan Magnite gets 8 colour options.

Both the SUVs offer a dual-tone option with a black roof on selected shades.

Powertrain Options

Engine Maruti Brezza Facelift Nissan Magnite Transmission 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG 1-litre turbo petrol 1-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with CNG (dealer fitment) 1-litre turbo-petrol Power (PS) 103 PS 88 PS 110 PS 72 PS - 100 PS Torque (Nm) 139 Nm 121.5 Nm 170 Nm 96 Nm - 160 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT 5MT, 5AMT 5MT 5MT, CVT Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD FWD FWD FWD

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission, FWD- Front Wheel Drive

The Maruti Brezza is offered in three powertrain options: a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, a 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine option and a newly introduced 1-litre turbo petrol engine option that we got with the Fronx.

The Magnite is offered with three powertrain options: a 1-litre NA petrol engine, a petrol-CNG powertrain option and a 1-litre turbo petrol engine.

While the Brezza Facelift is offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit, the Nissan Magnite can be purchased with a dealer-fitted CNG setup.

In terms of transmissions, the Brezza facelift gets both 6-speed automatic and manual units, while the Magnite is offered with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT.

Both SUVs are being offered with a FWD configuration across all variants.

Features & Safety

Feature Maruti Brezza Facelift Nissan Magnite Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 16-inch alloy wheels 16-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Heads-up Display ✅ ❌ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System 8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Digital Driver’s Display ❌ ✅ (7-inch, fully digital) Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ❌ Sound system 6-speaker Arkamys Sound System 6-speaker Arkamys Sound System Air Purifier ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ❌ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Powered front seats ❌ ❌ Keyless entry with push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ❌ Sunroof Single-pane sunroof ❌ Rear-centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅(AT only) ❌ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ❌ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅ (Front and Rear) ✅ (Rear Only) ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Hill Descent Control ✅ ❌ Rain Sensing Wipers ❌ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ Blind Spot Warning ✅ ❌ Rear Cross Traffic Alert ✅ ❌ ADAS Select Level-1 ADAS ❌

Both SUVs get features like the auto-LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, height-adjustable driver seats, ambient lighting, cruise control, automatic climate control, keyless entry with push-start/stop, and a cooled glove box.

The Brezza gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system while the Magnite gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Both the SUVs get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The Magnite gets a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a rain-sensing wiper, while the Brezza misses out on these features.

However, the Brezza gets features such as paddle shifters, ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, and connected car tech.

On the safety list, both the SUVs get 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system and rear defogger.

The Brezza gets some additional safety features like front parking sensors, hill descent control (HDC), and Select ADAS Level-1 features like blind-spot warning and rear cross traffic warning.

Other Cars To Consider:

Tata Nexon: An all-rounder SUV with high safety credentials including a 5-star BNCAP rating, and multiple powertrain options. Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza facelift and the Nexon.

Hyundai Venue: A feature-packed SUV that offers a great driving experience, modern tech, and a comfortable cabin. Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the Hyundai Venue.

Kia Syros: A practical family SUV with a spacious cabin, premium features and a comfort-focused rear seat with ventilation, making it unique in the segment.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: The 3XO has a more powerful engine than most rivals and advanced safety features such as ADAS, and it remains the widest in its segment. Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Kia Sonet: A tech-loaded compact SUV with a premium cabin, plenty of features and multiple engine choices. Here is our detailed comparison story of the Brezza Facelift and the Kia Sonet.

Skoda Kylaq: A feature-rich SUV, primarily a driver’s car but one that can also make your family happy on long drives and weekend getaways.

Renault Kiger: A great choice for budget-conscious buyers, with essential features and a spacious cabin.

Maruti Fronx/Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: The crossover-styled SUV that offers great fuel efficiency, hassle-free ownership and an extensive service network across the country.

Take a look at the Brezza vs Fronx comparison story here

If you want to see how the Brezza facelift has evolved from the previous Brezza, here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the old Brezza.