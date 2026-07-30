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    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Nissan Magnite: Which Subcompact SUV Should You Bring Home?

    With this refresh, Brezza brings in a host of features, but what if we compare it to the segment’s most affordable offering? Let’s find out!

    Ashin
    Ashin
    Published On Jul 30, 2026 17:18 IST
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    Published OnJul 30, 2026 17:18 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 30, 2026 17:18 IST
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    Brezza Vs Magnite

    The 2026 Brezza Facelift is here with new cosmetic updates and an updated interior. Maruti has now made the Brezza ready for the competition! Brezza has always been a safe option in its segment, with features and adequate safety. The Nissan Magnite, on the other hand, is an affordable alternative in the sub-compact SUV segment, with a premium interior, feature list and safety. How well will the Brezza go against the Magnite? Let’s take a look at it in the story. 

    Price

    Model

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Nissan Magnite

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 7.4 lakh to Rs 13.71 lakh

    Rs 5.65 lakh to Rs 10.96 lakh
    • The entry trims of the Brezza Facelift start at 7.4 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Nissan Magnite starts at Rs 5.65 lakh, leaving a gap of Rs 1.75 lakh.

    • The top-end trims of the Maruti Brezza are priced at Rs 13.71 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Nissan Magnite top-spec trim peaks at Rs 10.96 lakh, leaving a price gap of Rs 2.75 lakh.

    • For the naturally aspirated petrol-engine powertrain, the Magnite can be equipped with a dealer-fitted CNG system at an extra cost of Rs 75,000.

    Dimensions

    Model

    Brezza Facelift

    Nissan Magnite

    Difference

    Length

    3995 mm 

    3994 mm

    +1 mm

    Width

    1790 mm

    1758 mm

    +32 mm

    Height

    1685 mm

    1572 mm

    +113 mm

    Wheelbase

    2500 mm

    2500 mm

    -
    • The Brezza Facelift is 1 mm longer, 32 mm wider and 113 mm taller than the Nissan Magnite.

    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Nissan Magnite

    • However, both SUVs have the same wheelbase. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift vs Nissan Magnite

    Colour Options

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Nissan Magnite

    Vivacious Orange

    Blade Silver*

    Lustrous Beige *

    Storm White 

    Arctic White*

    Pearl White*

    Sizzling Red*

    Onyx Black

    Splendid Silver

    Flare Garnet Red*

    Magma Grey

    Olive Bronze

    Bluish Black

    Metallic Grey

    -

    Sunrise Copper Orange*

    *Also available in a black-roof dual-tone option

    • The Maruti Brezza is offered in 7 colour options while the Nissan Magnite gets 8 colour options. 

    • Both the SUVs offer a dual-tone option with a black roof on selected shades.

    Powertrain Options

    Engine

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Nissan Magnite

    Transmission

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1-litre naturally-aspirated petrol

    1-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with CNG (dealer fitment)

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    Power (PS)

    103 PS 

    88 PS

    110 PS

    72 PS

    -

    100 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    170 Nm

    96 Nm

    -

    160 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    5MT, 5AMT

    5MT

    5MT, CVT

    Drivetrain

    FWD 

    FWD

    FWD 

    FWD 

    FWD

    FWD

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission, CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission, FWD- Front Wheel Drive

    • The Maruti Brezza is offered in three powertrain options: a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, a 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine option and a newly introduced 1-litre turbo petrol engine option that we got with the Fronx

    Maruti Brezza Engine

    • The Magnite is offered with three powertrain options: a 1-litre NA petrol engine, a petrol-CNG powertrain option and a 1-litre turbo petrol engine.

    Nissan Magnite

    • While the Brezza Facelift is offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit, the Nissan Magnite can be purchased with a dealer-fitted CNG setup. 

    • In terms of transmissions, the Brezza facelift gets both 6-speed automatic and manual units, while the Magnite is offered with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT.

    • Both SUVs are being offered with a FWD configuration across all variants.

    Features & Safety

    Feature

    Maruti Brezza Facelift

    Nissan Magnite

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    16-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Heads-up Display

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

    8-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Digital Driver’s Display

    ❌ 

    ✅ (7-inch, fully digital)

    Wireless Phone Charger

    ✅ 

    Sound system

    6-speaker Arkamys Sound System

    6-speaker Arkamys Sound System

    Air Purifier

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Automatic Climate Control

    Powered front seats 

    Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    Ventilated front seats 

    Sunroof

    Single-pane sunroof

    Rear-centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅(AT only)

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    Parking Sensors

    ✅ (Front and Rear)

    ✅ (Rear Only)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Hill Descent Control

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    Blind Spot Warning

    Rear Cross Traffic Alert

    ADAS

    Select Level-1 ADAS

    •  Both SUVs get features like the auto-LED headlamps,  LED fog lamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, height-adjustable driver seats, ambient lighting, cruise control, automatic climate control, keyless entry with push-start/stop,  and a cooled glove box. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Fronx
    Nissan Magnite

    • The Brezza gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system while the Magnite gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. 

    Maruti Brezza Facelift Vs Fronx
    Brezza Facelift vs Nissan Magnite

    • Both the SUVs get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

    • The Magnite gets a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a rain-sensing wiper, while the Brezza misses out on these features.

    • However, the Brezza gets features such as paddle shifters, ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, and connected car tech. 

    Brezza Facelift

    • On the safety list, both the SUVs get 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system and rear defogger. 

    • The Brezza gets some additional safety features like front parking sensors, hill descent control (HDC), and Select ADAS Level-1 features like blind-spot warning and rear cross traffic warning.

    Other Cars To Consider:

    Tata Nexon: An all-rounder SUV with high safety credentials including a 5-star BNCAP rating, and multiple powertrain options. Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza facelift and the Nexon.

    Hyundai Venue: A feature-packed SUV that offers a great driving experience, modern tech, and a comfortable cabin.  Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the Hyundai Venue.

    Kia Syros: A practical family SUV with a spacious cabin, premium features and a comfort-focused rear seat with ventilation, making it unique in the segment. 

    Mahindra XUV 3XO: The 3XO has a more powerful engine than most rivals and advanced safety features such as ADAS, and it remains the widest in its segment. Here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

    Kia Sonet: A tech-loaded compact SUV with a premium cabin, plenty of features and multiple engine choices. Here is our detailed comparison story of the Brezza Facelift and the Kia Sonet.

    Skoda Kylaq: A feature-rich SUV, primarily a driver’s car but one that can also make your family happy on long drives and weekend getaways. 

    Renault Kiger: A great choice for budget-conscious buyers, with essential features and a spacious cabin. 

    Maruti Fronx/Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: The crossover-styled SUV that offers great fuel efficiency, hassle-free ownership and an extensive service network across the country. 

    Take a look at the Brezza vs Fronx comparison story here

    If you want to see how the Brezza facelift has evolved from the previous Brezza, here is our detailed comparison of the Brezza Facelift and the old Brezza. 

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ashin
    Ashin
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    Ashin Shaji is a Junior Correspondent at CarDekho Group with experience covering motorcycles, cars, automotive news, and emerging mobility trends. With PGD Journalism and Mass Communication, Ashin has over 2 years of experience in the industry. A bike enthusiast at heart with a special passion for adventure motorcycles, industry news, launches, and automotive content. Beyond mainstream automotive journalism, he has a keen interest in content creation and content production, exploring new ways to tell automotive stories through digital media. His passion extends across the entire automotive spectrum, from hardcore off-road machines to cross-country tourers. He combines his lifelong love for vehicles, accurate reporting and engaging storytelling to help enthusiasts and consumers stay informed and make better automotive decisions.Read more

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