2026 VinFast VF MPV 7 Launched At Rs 24.49 Lakh: Find FULL PRICES, Booking Details, Variants, Colours, Design, Features And More

VinFast India has launched their third offering, the VF MPV 7, at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a single variant and a single battery option. Bookings are underway and deliveries are expected to start soon. If you’re curious to know more about this all-electric 7-seater people mover, here’s everything you need to know:

Design

The VinFast VF MPV 7 wears a clean yet striking face, highlighted by a slim, full-width LED lightbar that stretches across the front with a V-shaped lighting signature integrated into the LED DRLs.

The front bumper is neatly sculpted for aerodynamic efficiency, paired with a closed-off grille and subtle contouring along the lower section.

From the side, the MPV features pull-type door handles, chrome accents tracing the window line, and rides on 19-inch all-black alloy wheels.

Dimensions: Length: 4740 mm | Width: 1872 mm | Height: 1734 mm | Wheelbase: 2840 mm

At the rear, the design echoes the front with a connected LED taillamp setup. One difference from the global model, the India spec VF MPV 7 gets a VinFast lettering on its tailgate.

The tailgate is broad and practical, complemented by a blacked-out lower bumper that rounds off the look with a hint of contrast.

Colour Options: The VinFast VF MPV 7 is available in six colour options: Introspective Brown, Infinity Blanc (White), Jet Black, Zenith Grey, Solar Ruby (Red), and Moonlit Ocean.

Boot Space

The VinFast VF MPV 7 has a boot space of 126 litres with all three rows up which can be expanded upto 1240 litres.

Interior

The VF MPV 7 follows a 7-seater configuration (2+3+2), similar to what you’d typically find in MPVs with bench seats in the middle row.

Step inside and you’re greeted by a choice of two cabin themes: a sleek all-black interior available across all variants, or a dual-tone black and brown finish offered with most exterior colours except red and brown.

The cabin feels premium, thanks to leatherette upholstery and a clean, minimalist dashboard design.

At the centre sits a floating touchscreen infotainment system that doubles as the main control hub, with no additional physical buttons cluttering the layout.

The three-spoke steering wheel is both tilt and telescopically adjustable, and comes loaded with controls for audio, calling, and navigating the touchscreen.

Interesting Detail: There’s no traditional instrument cluster. Instead, all driving information is displayed directly on the infotainment screen.

The floating centre console is practical too, offering multiple storage spaces, including two cupholders and a front armrest. There’s also an extra storage compartment beneath the console, along with charging ports.

Features

The VinFast VF MPV 7 is loaded with features like 10.1-inch touchscreen, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, automatic AC with rear vent, electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs, and cruise control.

Safety

Safety duties in the VF MPV 7 is carried by tech like ABS with EBD, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto hold, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking camera with sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and four airbags.

Battery Pack & Range

The VF MPV 7 comes with a single-battery option paired with a single-motor setup. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 60.13 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Power 204 PS Torque 280 Nm Acceleration (0-100 kmph) Less than 9 seconds DC Fast Charging (10-70 percent) 30 minutes Claimed Range (ARAI) 517 km

Do note that VinFast is offering free EV charging till 31st March 2029 at charging points.

Rivals

The VF MPV 7 is an electric people mover and it goes up against the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the BYD eMAX 7 and can also be considered a rival against the Mahindra XEV 9S eSUV.