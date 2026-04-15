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    2026 VinFast VF MPV 7 Launched At Rs 24.49 Lakh: Find FULL PRICES, Booking Details, Variants, Colours, Design, Features And More

    The VinFast VF MPV 7 is offered in a single 7-seater variant

    Published On Apr 15, 2026 12:44 PM By Bikramjit

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    VinFast VF MPV 7

    VinFast India has launched their third offering, the VF MPV 7, at Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a single variant and a single battery option.  Bookings are underway and deliveries are expected to start soon. If you’re curious to know more about this all-electric 7-seater people mover, here’s everything you need to know:

    Design

    • The VinFast VF MPV 7 wears a clean yet striking face, highlighted by a slim, full-width LED lightbar that stretches across the front with a V-shaped lighting signature integrated into the LED DRLs. 

    VinFast VF MPV 7
    VinFast VF MPV 7

    • The front bumper is neatly sculpted for aerodynamic efficiency, paired with a closed-off grille and subtle contouring along the lower section.

    • From the side, the MPV features pull-type door handles, chrome accents tracing the window line, and rides on 19-inch all-black alloy wheels.

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    Dimensions:

    Length: 4740 mm | Width: 1872 mm | Height: 1734 mm | Wheelbase: 2840 mm 
    • At the rear, the design echoes the front with a connected LED taillamp setup. One difference from the global model, the India spec VF MPV 7 gets a VinFast lettering on its tailgate.

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    • The tailgate is broad and practical, complemented by a blacked-out lower bumper that rounds off the look with a hint of contrast.

    Colour Options:

    The VinFast VF MPV 7 is available in six colour options: Introspective Brown, Infinity Blanc (White), Jet Black, Zenith Grey, Solar Ruby (Red), and Moonlit Ocean.

    Boot Space

    • The VinFast VF MPV 7 has a boot space of 126 litres with all three rows up which can be expanded upto 1240 litres.

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    Interior

    • The VF MPV 7 follows a 7-seater configuration (2+3+2), similar to what you’d typically find in MPVs with bench seats in the middle row.

    • Step inside and you’re greeted by a choice of two cabin themes: a sleek all-black interior available across all variants, or a dual-tone black and brown finish offered with most exterior colours except red and brown.

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    • The cabin feels premium, thanks to leatherette upholstery and a clean, minimalist dashboard design. 

    • At the centre sits a floating touchscreen infotainment system that doubles as the main control hub, with no additional physical buttons cluttering the layout.

    • The three-spoke steering wheel is both tilt and telescopically adjustable, and comes loaded with controls for audio, calling, and navigating the touchscreen.

    Interesting Detail:

    There’s no traditional instrument cluster. Instead, all driving information is displayed directly on the infotainment screen.
    • The floating centre console is practical too, offering multiple storage spaces, including two cupholders and a front armrest. There’s also an extra storage compartment beneath the console, along with charging ports.

    Features

    • The VinFast VF MPV 7 is loaded with features like 10.1-inch touchscreen, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, automatic AC with rear vent, electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs, and cruise control.

    VinFast VF MPV 7
    VinFast VF MPV 7

    Safety

    • Safety duties in the VF MPV 7 is carried by tech like ABS with EBD, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake with auto hold, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking camera with sensors, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and four airbags.

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    Battery Pack & Range

    The VF MPV 7 comes with a single-battery option paired with a single-motor setup. The detailed specifications are as follows:

    Battery Pack

    60.13 kWh

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    Drivetrain

    Front-wheel drive

    Power 

    204 PS

    Torque

    280 Nm

    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    Less than 9 seconds

    DC Fast Charging (10-70 percent)

    30 minutes

    Claimed Range (ARAI)

    517 km

    Do note that VinFast is offering free EV charging till 31st March 2029 at charging points.

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    Rivals

    The VF MPV 7 is an electric people mover and it goes up against the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the BYD eMAX 7 and can also be considered a rival against the Mahindra XEV 9S eSUV.

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    Write your Comment on VinFast VF MPV 7

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    deepak
    Apr 15, 2026, 2:16:36 PM

    WHAT IS THE ON ROAD PRICE OF VINFAST VF MPV7 IN AHMEDABAD

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    cardekho support
    Apr 15, 2026, 5:49:40 PM

    The VinFast VF7 is price between Rs. 21.89 - 26.79 Lakh (Ex-showroom, Ahmedabad). For an exact on-road price quotation and further assistance, we kindly suggest you connect with your nearest authorize

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