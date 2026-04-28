VinFast VF MPV 7 vs BYD eMAX 7: Which Electric MPV Should You Consider?

The electric MPV space is gradually expanding, and models like the VinFast VF MPV 7 and BYD eMAX 7 bring two different approaches to the segment. The VF MPV 7 focuses on a larger size and a simple setup, while the eMAX 7 offers multiple battery options along with a more feature-rich package.

If you are considering either of one, here’s a closer look at how these two compare across key areas.

Price

VinFast VF MPV 7 BYD eMAX 7 Price (ex-showroom) Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom) Rs 26.90 lakh to Rs 29.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

The VinFast VF MPV 7 is offered in a single variant and is priced on the lower side compared to the eMAX 7. In comparison, the eMAX 7 is available in multiple variants, which leads to a wider price range. This also gives buyers more flexibility to choose a variant based on their budget and requirements.

Dimensions

Model VinFast VF MPV 7 BYD eMAX 7 Difference Length 4740 mm 4710 mm +30 mm Width 1872 mm 1810 mm +62 mm Height 1734 mm 1690 mm +44 mm Wheelbase 2840 mm 2800 mm +40 mm

The VinFast VF MPV 7 stands out with its larger overall proportions, which give it a more commanding and road-filling presence.

It’s the kind of MPV that feels more substantial when you look at it. This extra size should translate into more cabin space, especially for passengers in the second and third rows, while also giving it a stronger presence on the road.

The BYD eMAX 7, in comparison, has a slightly more compact footprint. This gives it a balanced look, which could appeal to buyers who prefer something that does not feel bulky.

Powertrain Options

VinFast VF MPV 7 BYD eMAX 7 Battery Capacity 60.13 kWh 55.4 kWh 71.8 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 1 Claimed Range 517 km 420 km 530 km Power 204 PS 163 PS 204 PS Torque 280 Nm 310 Nm 310 Nm

The VF MPV 7 is offered with a single battery pack option.

The eMAX 7, on the other hand, offers two battery pack options. The smaller battery gives you a lower range, while the larger one offers a higher claimed range, giving buyers more flexibility based on their needs.

When it comes to performance, both MPVs offer similar power figures at the top end. However, the eMAX 7 produces more torque, which could make it feel quicker while accelerating.

Features & Safety

Feature VinFast VF MPV 7 BYD eMAX 7 Headlights LED with LED DRLs LED projector with LED DRLs Taillights LED LED Wheels 19-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Infotainment System 10.1-inch touchscreen 5-inch touchscreen Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ✅(wired) ✅(wired) Digital Driver’s Display ❌ ❌ Cruise Control ✅ ✅(Adaptive) Sound system 4-speaker audio system 6-speaker Bose audio system Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ Airbags 4 6 Electronic parking brake with auto-hold ✅ ❌ Tyre Pressure Monitoring System ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅ ✅ 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ ADAS ❌ ✅

Both MPVs come with all the essential features you would expect, along with convenience features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, parking sensors, and a 360-degree camera, so neither feels lacking for everyday use.

The VF MPV 7 stands out with a few features that make the driving experience more convenient. It gets a larger touchscreen, a digital driver’s display, bigger alloy wheels, and an electronic parking brake, all of which add to ease of use and a slightly more modern feel inside the cabin.

The BYD eMAX 7, on the other hand, focuses more on safety and added tech. It comes with six airbags and ADAS features, which help with driver assistance and overall safety. It also gets adaptive cruise control for more relaxed highway driving, along with a better sound system that improves the in-car experience.

Rivals

Apart from competing with each other, both electric MPVs also take on options like the Mahindra XEV 9S and the Kia Carens Clavis EV.

Verdict

The VinFast VF MPV 7 leans towards a more focused approach. Its larger dimensions, single battery setup, and essential features make it a practical pick for buyers who want a fuss-free electric MPV.

The BYD eMAX 7, on the other hand, feels more flexible in what it offers. With multiple battery options, a higher claimed range, and added safety tech like ADAS, it is better suited for buyers looking for more features and choice.

Taking the overall package into account, the eMAX 7 stands out as the more versatile and feature-loaded option. That said, if you prefer a bigger MPV at a relatively lower price without too many complexities, the VF MPV 7 still holds its appeal.