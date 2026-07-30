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    Upcoming Kia Sorento Spied Testing, India Launch CONFIRMED!

    The Sorento will debut the strong-hybrid technology for Kia in India!

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Jul 30, 2026 15:54 IST
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    Published OnJul 30, 2026 15:53 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 30, 2026 15:54 IST
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    Kia Sorento

    After the Syros EV that launched earlier this month, Kia is now preparing its next big product, which is the Sorento SUV, for a launch later this year. However, as we now approach its introduction, it has now been spied testing in the final stages, which gives us a glimpse of what to expect from it. If you were also interested to know about the Sorento, here are all the details:

    What Can Be Seen?

    From the spyshot that has surfaced online, we can see that the SUV is being driven with emission testing equipment indicating that it is in the final stages of homologation, and consequently a launch could be expected soon. 

    Kia Sorento

    While there was heavy camouflage on the Sorento in this image, we can see that its rear bumper will remain similar to the global specification, with a chrome insert, black cladding and horizontal reflectors. To add road presence, it also features tall silver roof rails, a roof spoiler with a hidden rear wiper and a sharkfin antenna alongside a sculpted tailgate with a registration plate recess.

    We can also see that it will retain the dual-slat LED taillamp cluster, and a white shade will be offered as well, while the reversing lamps are mounted on the bottom edge of the bumper, just above the exhaust.

    Features & Safety

    In terms of the feature list, the Sorento is likely to be equipped with a 10-speaker Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment system and digital driver’s display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control and a heads-up display.

    2026 Kia Sorento

    Safety could become the SUVs strong point with tech such as multiple airbags, Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, hill hold assist (HHA) and a 360-degree camera.

    Powertrain Options

    Teasers released by Kia confirm that the Sorento will debut the brand’s strong-hybrid technology in India, which pairs a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine to a single-motor electric setup. It is likely to also be offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine option from the Carnival. Here are the detailed specifications of these powertrains:

    Engine

    1.6-litre turbo-petrol with strong-hybrid

    2.2-litre diesel

    Power

    238 PS

    193 PS

    Torque

    380 Nm

    440 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed AT

    8-speed DCT

    AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    2026 Kia Sorento

    Expected Launch Date, Price & Rivals

    While the brand is yet to officially confirm the Sorento’s launch date, you can expect it to arrive on our shores sometime around Diwali this year. It is expected to be priced from Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom), while dealers have already started to take unofficial pre-bookings.

    Kia Sorento

    When on sale, the Sorento will pose competition to SUVs like the Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, Honda ZR-V and the Volkswagen Tayron.

    Source

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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