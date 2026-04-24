Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Launched In India At Rs 55 Lakh With 792 km Range: Check Full Details!

Mercedes-Benz has launched the CLA Electric in India at Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the brand’s first model based on the new MMA platform and marks a new direction for its entry-level lineup. The electric sedan is offered in two variants, and bookings are currently underway, with deliveries expected to begin soon.

If you’re planning to step into the world of luxury EVs, here’s everything you need to know about the new CLA Electric:

Variants & Prices

The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric is offered in three variants:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) CLA 200 Rs 55 Lakh CLA 250+ Rs 59 Lakh CLA 250+ Launch Edition Rs 64 Lakh

The CLA 200 is the more accessible option, while the CLA 250+ offers a significantly higher driving range and additional styling elements. The Launch Edition brings exclusive brings some exclusive additions like a front passenger screen, illuminated door sills, edition-specific cosmetic elements and ambient lighting.

Design

The CLA Electric retains its signature coupe-like silhouette but now gets a fresh, futuristic look in line with Mercedes’ latest EV design philosophy.

Up front, it features sleek LED headlamps with a star-shaped DRL signature, connected by a full-width light bar. The grille is now completely sealed off and features star-like illuminated elements, which make it stand out from conventional ICE models.

From the side, the low-slung stance, flowing roofline, and flush door handles give it a clean, aerodynamic profile. The alloy wheels are also designed to improve efficiency while maintaining a premium look.

At the rear, the design mirrors the front with connected LED tail lamps featuring star detailing. The bumper is neatly styled with black inserts and subtle chrome accents that round off the look.

Length: 4723 mm | Width: 1855 mm | Height: 1468 mm | Wheelbase: 2790 mm Boot Space: 405 litres | Frunk: 101 litres

Interior

Step inside, and the CLA Electric greets you with a clean, minimalist cabin that emphasises technology.

The dashboard features a dual-screen setup, consisting of a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a large 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The layout is simple and uncluttered, with most functions controlled via the touchscreen instead of physical buttons.

The cabin also feels premium, thanks to high-quality materials, soft-touch surfaces and neatly integrated ambient lighting elements.

Unlike some global versions, the India-spec CLA Electric skips the additional passenger display, keeping the dashboard design cleaner and less busy.

Features

The CLA Electric comes equipped with a long list of comfort and convenience features.

It gets a panoramic glass roof, wireless phone charging, powered front seats with heating and massage functions, dual-zone climate control and a premium sound system.

The infotainment system supports connected car technology and offers a modern user interface, in line with Mercedes’ latest models.

Safety

A comprehensive suite of features handles safety duties in the CLA Electric.

It gets six airbags, electronic stability control, an electronic parking brake, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a 360-degree camera and Level 2+ advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The model has also performed strongly in global crash tests, further strengthening its safety credentials.

Powertrain

The CLA Electric is offered with two battery and range options, depending on the variant. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Specification CLA 200 CLA 250+ Battery Pack 58 kWh 85 kWh Power 228 PS 277 PS Torque 335 Nm 335 Nm Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive Range (WLTP) 542 km 792 km

The CLA 200 offers a claimed range of 542 km, while the CLA 250+ can deliver up to 792 km on a full charge.

Both variants support fast charging, with a 240 kW DC charger adding up to 320 km of range in 20 minutes for the CLA 200 and up to 400 km for the CLA 250+.

Mercedes also provides access to its MB.CHARGE network with over 9,000 public charging points, along with an optional 22 kW home wall box charger.

Rivals

The Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric will rival premium EVs like the Tesla Model Y, the Kia EV6, and the BYD Seal in India.