Maruti XL6 Facelift Coming Soon? Suzuki XL7 Facelift in Indonesia Explored.

While we’ve recently seen the facelift of the Maruti Brezza, we could be expecting the newer iteration of the Maruti Suzuki XL6. Yes, at the recent GIIAS international auto show in Indonesia, the new Suzuki XL7 was unveiled, and we Indians could expect it in India as the XL6. Let's explore what’s new.

What Are The Changes?

In the pictures, we can immediately spot the new fascia. The bolder and bigger grille gives the XL7 a bolder presence.

Thanks to the large gloss black slats on the fascia, and the large air dam, they make the new facelift look bigger than before. In addition to that, the bumper overall has a brawny styling, including the new headlamp housing, which also has an extended vertical trim.

Apart from that, the LED headlamps and the bonnet look similar to the existing XL6/XL7.

Looking at the side profile, you’d be hard-pressed to find or believe that this is a facelift. In typical Maruti / Suzuki fashion, the side profile sees minimal changes, except for the design of the 16-inch alloy wheels.

Moving over to the rear, the XL7 looks almost identical to the current XL6 we know. The sporty dark elements, like the blacked-out strip on the bootlid, the smoked tail lamps, and the blacked-out spoiler, give the XL7 a premium yet youthful vibe. The new spoiler design we see here looks like an added accessory.

Interior

The interior of the updated XL7 looks largely familiar to the current XL6 we know. However, one immediate difference we spot is the new design of the accent panel running across the length of the dashboard. Also, the touchscreen infotainment system looks updated with a larger unit. While we currently can’t confirm the size of the new screen, we can expect a new touchscreen system borrowed from the Victoris and the recently facelifted Brezza.

The rest of the interior features the familiar black colour theme and retains the much-appreciated spacious cabin, with the large windows giving the passengers an added sense of space.

Overview

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is among the no-nonsense 6-seater MPV options for those who don’t want a car as big as the Innova. The XL6 is the premium version of the much-loved Maruti Ertiga. With all LED headlamps, rugged exterior styling and a regal-feeling all-black interior with captain seats, the XL6 is a budget luxury chauffeur-driven car.

The XL6 comes with features such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker Arkamys sound system, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, auto headlamps, keyless entry with engine push-button start, cruise control, USB fast charging and UV-cut windows.

Safety features include: 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, 360-degree camera, hill-hold assist (HHA), electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, tyre-pressure warning system (TPMS), and rear wiper with washer.

Powertrain

The XL6 comes with two engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with manual and automatic gearbox options, and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG coming with only a 5-speed manual gearbox option. Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 103 PS 88 PS* Torque 139 Nm 121 Nm* Gearbox 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT

*Power figures in CNG mode / MT - Manual Transmission / AT - Torque converter (automatic)Note that we expect the updated XL6 to come with the new 6-speed manual transmission, which was introduced in the Brezza facelift.

Price And Rivals

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is priced at Rs 11.57 lakh ex-showroom, onwards. We expect the XL6 facelift to launch later this year or by early 2027.

The XL6 goes against other MPVs in the space like the Kia Carens Clavis, Maruti Ertiga, and the Toyota Rumion. On the other hand, we have the Renault Triber and the Nissan Gravite on the lower end of the budget MPV spectrum and the Toyota Innova Crysta on the upper end.