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    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Launched At Rs 55.70 Lakh, Brings Bigger Battery, Subtle Updates And More Claimed Range

    The new Ioniq 5 facelift gets a bigger battery pack with an increased claimed range of up to 700 km

    Published On Apr 28, 2026 05:30 PM By Bikramjit

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    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

    After a series of updates to its mass-market models, Hyundai India has now introduced a facelift to its flagship model, the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The Ioniq 5 facelift brings a handful of tweaks to its design, some new features and most importantly, a bigger 84 kWh battery replacing its previous 72 kWh unit. Let’s talk about the updates in detail now, but before that, here are the Ioniq 5’s new prices:

    Price

     

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

    Old Hyundai Ioniq 5

    Difference

    Price

    Rs 55.70 lakh

    Rs 46.30 lakh

    +Rs 9.40 lakh
    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 has gotten a price bump of about Rs 10 lakh compared to its earlier prices. This accounts largely for its new powertrain setup and also the new features. 

    What’s New?

    The Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift’s silhouette is similar to before. The facelift brings subtle updates inside and out. Up front, it gets a redesigned bumper with a more open look, with new skid plates. 

    2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5
    2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5
     

    At the side, the Ioniq 5 gets a new set of alloy wheels that largely have a black finish complemented by white accents. 

    2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5
    2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5
     

    At the rear, Hyundai has updated the bumper, added a new roof spoiler and tweaked the V-garnish lighting element, while the pixel-style lighting signature remains the same.

    2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 

    Colour Options:The facelifted Ioniq 5 is available in four colours: Gravity Gold Matte, Midnight Black Pearl, Titan Grey and Optic White.

    2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 

    Inside, the Ioniq 5 now comes finished in an Obsidian Black theme, replacing the earlier lighter beige tone. It continues with the same dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment system and instrument cluster. Hyundai has updated the steering wheel, which is now a three-spoke unit with an illuminated Morse code design and a heating function.

    2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 

    The centre console has also been updated with more physical buttons for seat heating and ventilation, which makes life a lot easier while driving. Hyundai has repositioned the wireless phone charger and revised the cup holders for better practicality. 

    2026 Hyundai Ioniq 5 

    On the features front, the facelift adds Hyundai’s connected car navigation, controller over-the-air updates, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and in-car payment support for EV charging. Hyundai has also introduced a remote immobilisation feature through Bluelink. The updated Ioniq 5 gets some new ADAS features as well, including rear parking collision-avoidance assist and side parking distance warning.

    Battery Pack & Range

    The updated battery specifications of the Ioniq 5 facelift are as follows:

    Battery Pack

    84 kWh

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    Drivetrain

    Rear-wheel drive*

    Power

    229 PS*

    Torque

    350 Nm*

    Claimed Range

    690 km
    *International-spec specifications

    Hyundai is yet to reveal the power and torque figures of the India-spec Ioniq 5 facelift. The above-mentioned figures are specific to the global version that is on sale. Going by these figures, the new Ioniq 5 offers 59 km more range and 12 PS more power than before.

    Rivals

    The rivals to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift are the Kia EV6, BMW iX1, and BYD Sealion 7. At this price point, one might also consider the Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric as an alternative choice.

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