Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Launched At Rs 55.70 Lakh, Brings Bigger Battery, Subtle Updates And More Claimed Range

After a series of updates to its mass-market models, Hyundai India has now introduced a facelift to its flagship model, the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The Ioniq 5 facelift brings a handful of tweaks to its design, some new features and most importantly, a bigger 84 kWh battery replacing its previous 72 kWh unit. Let’s talk about the updates in detail now, but before that, here are the Ioniq 5’s new prices:

Price

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Old Hyundai Ioniq 5 Difference Price Rs 55.70 lakh Rs 46.30 lakh +Rs 9.40 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 has gotten a price bump of about Rs 10 lakh compared to its earlier prices. This accounts largely for its new powertrain setup and also the new features.

What’s New?

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift’s silhouette is similar to before. The facelift brings subtle updates inside and out. Up front, it gets a redesigned bumper with a more open look, with new skid plates.

At the side, the Ioniq 5 gets a new set of alloy wheels that largely have a black finish complemented by white accents.

At the rear, Hyundai has updated the bumper, added a new roof spoiler and tweaked the V-garnish lighting element, while the pixel-style lighting signature remains the same.

Colour Options:The facelifted Ioniq 5 is available in four colours: Gravity Gold Matte, Midnight Black Pearl, Titan Grey and Optic White.

Inside, the Ioniq 5 now comes finished in an Obsidian Black theme, replacing the earlier lighter beige tone. It continues with the same dual 12.3-inch screens for the infotainment system and instrument cluster. Hyundai has updated the steering wheel, which is now a three-spoke unit with an illuminated Morse code design and a heating function.

The centre console has also been updated with more physical buttons for seat heating and ventilation, which makes life a lot easier while driving. Hyundai has repositioned the wireless phone charger and revised the cup holders for better practicality.

On the features front, the facelift adds Hyundai’s connected car navigation, controller over-the-air updates, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and in-car payment support for EV charging. Hyundai has also introduced a remote immobilisation feature through Bluelink. The updated Ioniq 5 gets some new ADAS features as well, including rear parking collision-avoidance assist and side parking distance warning.

Battery Pack & Range

The updated battery specifications of the Ioniq 5 facelift are as follows:

Battery Pack 84 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive* Power 229 PS* Torque 350 Nm* Claimed Range 690 km

*International-spec specifications

Hyundai is yet to reveal the power and torque figures of the India-spec Ioniq 5 facelift. The above-mentioned figures are specific to the global version that is on sale. Going by these figures, the new Ioniq 5 offers 59 km more range and 12 PS more power than before.

Rivals

The rivals to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift are the Kia EV6, BMW iX1, and BYD Sealion 7. At this price point, one might also consider the Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric as an alternative choice.