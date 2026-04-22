Tesla Model Y L Launched In India At Rs 61.99 Lakh: Find FULL PRICES, Booking Details, Variants, Colours, Design, Features And More

Tesla has launched the Model Y L (long-wheelbase) at Rs 61.99 Lakh (ex-showroom). It’s the long-wheelbase, three-row version of the Model Y, Tesla India’s first-ever car in India. Compared to the standard Model Y, it is Rs 2.10 lakh more expensive, as prices for the standard version start at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings have begun for the Model Y L and deliveries will begin by June.

Design

It’ll be hard to make out the differences between the two cars, but the new Model Y L comes with redesigned 19-inch aero-designed alloy wheels and a blacked-out spoiler.

Like the Model Y, the Model Y L gets a full-width LED lightbar at the front, and a very clean and minimalistic front-end, seen on many EVs.

It features flush door handles, like the standard Model Y, for better aerodynamic efficiency.

At the rear, it features a connected taillamp design, very similar to the car it is based on.

Dimensions

The Model Y L is 179 mm longer than the standard Model Y.

While the width is the same for both the SUVs, the Model Y L is 44 mm taller.

The biggest difference is that the Model Y L comes with a 6-seater layout (2+2+2), while the standard is a 5-seater.

Interestingly, there is no news on a 7-seater version of the Model Y, but globally the larger Model X did get a 6- and 7-seater version too.

The Model Y can be easily identified with a larger glasshouse, especially after the B-pillar. It kind of looks a bit out of proportion because of that.

Interior and Features

Inside, apart from the seating layout, the tech is very similar between the two electric SUVs.

Both get a large 16-inch touchscreen infotainment system that houses all key functions of the car.

The Model Y L has a very minimalistic design language inside the cabin, and that’s akin to other Teslas, too.

There’s a large panoramic glass roof in the Model Y L too, along with wireless smartphone charging, ventilated front row & heated second row seats, a secondary display for the rear passengers, an 18-speaker audio system, pillar-mounted AC vents and more.

Interesting Detail: There’s no traditional instrument cluster, so all drive-related information is displayed on the driver, in a bid for minimalism.

Safety

The Model Y L comes with features like multiple airbags, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors and an electronic parking brake.

While it comes with an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) as standard, Tesla India will also offer the Model Y L with its Full Self Driving (FSD) system as an optional extra.

Powertrain

Mechanically, the Model Y L comes with an all-wheel drive layout with a front motor and a rear motor, mated to the battery. Tesla claims a range of 681 km on a full charge.

Interestingly, the range of the Model Y L is 20 km more than the long-range Model Y.

No of electric motor(s) 2 Drivetrain All-wheel drive Acceleration (0 to 100 kmph) 5 seconds Claimed Range (WLTP) 681 km

With the aforementioned specs the Model Y L is capable of going to a maximum speed of 201 kmph.

Rivals

Model Y L doesn’t have direct rivals in the market currently, as there are currently no three-row electric SUVs in the market. However, one could consider getting the Kia EV6, BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase, Volvo EC40 and BYD Sealion 7. Also, if you’re daring enough, you can buy two Mahindra XEV 9S for the price of one Model Y L.