2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launched In India At Rs 11 Lakh; FULL PRICE LIST, Variants Information, Design, Features And More!

Volkswagen India has launched the new Taigun facelift in India at Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated SUV brings small design changes, more features and an important gearbox upgrade. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Variants On Offer

The Taigun facelift is offered in Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus, Topline, and GT trims.

Variant 1.0-litre TSI 6-speed MT 1.0-litre TSI 8-speed AT 1.5-litre TSI 7-speed DSG Comfortline Rs 11 lakh NA NA Highline Rs 12.7 lakh Rs 13.8 lakh NA Highline Plus Rs 14.3 lakh Rs 15.45 lakh NA Topline Rs 16 lakh Rs 17.18 lakh NA GT Line Rs 14.6 lakh Rs 15.75 lakh NA GT Plus Chrome NA NA Rs 19 lakh GT Plus Sport NA NA Rs 19.3 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

This widespread ensures there’s a Taigun for both comfort-focused family buyers and driving enthusiasts. The bookings for the new Taigun is already underway - know more about it here.

Design

The Taigun facelift gets noticeable updates to make it look more modern and premium, inspired by bigger SUVs from the Volkswagen stable.

The front fascia has been redesigned with a cleaner grille and a connected LED light band that gives it a wider look inspired by the Tiguan and Tayron.

Volkswagen has added illuminated logos at the front and rear, which stand out especially at night.

The bumper design has been revised with sharper lines and better detailing.

New LED tail lamps now feature signature lighting elements and welcome/goodbye animations, but lack dedicated fog lamps or cornering lamps.

Fresh alloy wheel designs (16-inch and 17-inch) add a new touch to the side profile. Check out the design of the new Taigun in-depth here.

New colour options, like Avocado Pearl and Steel Grey, add variety.

Overall, the design changes are subtle but make the SUV look more upmarket and up to date.

Colour Options

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift is offered in eight colour options, including two new shades that freshen up its overall palette.

These include:

Avocado Pearl (New)

Steel Grey (New)

Wild Cherry Red

Lava Blue

Candy White

Deep Black

Reflex Silver

Carbon Steel (Metallic & Matte finish)

Curious which variant gets what colour option? We’ve covered that here.

The Taigun facelift introduces two new shades, 0 Avocado Pearl and Steel Grey, both available across all variants.

Interior

Step inside, and the Taigun facelift cabin feels like it's focused on improving quality and feel rather than changing the layout.

The dashboard gets new trim finishes and improved surface materials.

Upholstery options are now variant-specific, with sportier themes for GT variants.

Contrast stitching and cleaner finishes give the cabin a more premium feel.

The overall layout remains simple, practical and driver-focused.

These changes make the cabin feel more refined.

Features

The Taigun facelift sees a big jump in features, with over 40 additions and updates.

A 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system now supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with full-screen projection, as well as a wireless charging pad.

A larger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display offers multiple views and navigation info.

The new “Hello Volkswagen” voice assistant supports natural voice commands powered by AI.

Built-in app store with multiple apps improves connectivity and usability.

Comfort and convenience features include:

A panoramic sunroof that adds a more airy feel to the cabin.

Ventilated front seats for better comfort in hot weather.

6-way powered driver seat for easier adjustment.

Touch-based climate controls are now standard across all variants.

Premium sound system with subwoofer for a richer audio experience.

Check out which variant gets what features here.

Boot Space

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift offers a boot capacity of 385 litres when measured to the parcel shelf, which increases to around 491 litres when loaded to the roof.

The rear seat bench can split 60:40, and when completely folded down, can liberate even more space, offering a total of 1405 litres. This flexibility makes the Taigun practical for daily errands and weekend getaways.

Safety

Safety continues to be one of the Taigun’s biggest strengths.

It retains its 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, making it one of the safest cars in the segment.

Six airbags are now standard across all variants.

Over 40 active and passive safety features are offered.

Key systems include ESC, hill hold control, multi-collision braking and brake disc wiping.

Front and rear parking sensors with feedback make manoeuvring easier.

The Volkswagen Taigun maintains its 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, making it one of the segment's safer options. It is yet to be tested under BNCAP norms.

Engine And Gearbox: Now With 8-Speed Automatic

Volkswagen retains the turbo-petrol powertrains but introduces a new transmission option.

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 8-speed AT (NEW) 7-speed DCT

The biggest update on the Taigun facelift is the addition of a new 8-speed torque converter unit paired with the 1.0-litre TSI engine, replacing the older unit. The 1.5-litre powertrain variants get rear disc brakes.

Price and Rivals

The Volkswagen Taigun facelift continues to compete with strong rivals such as the Hyundai Creta (check out the comparison here), Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Tata Curvv, Skoda Kushaq Facelift, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, and Renault Duster.