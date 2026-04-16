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    2026 VinFast VF MPV 7 Vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Find Out Which 7-seater EV Is For You

    Does the new electric MPV from VinFast offer enough to pick it over the XEV 9S? Let’s find out

    Published On Apr 16, 2026 04:03 PM By Yashein

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    VF MPV 7 vs XEV 9S

    VinFast has launched its third electric offering in India, and this time it is an electric MPV, called the VF MPV 7. With the electric MPV, you get a modern design, a spacious cabin, and a capable powertrain.  

    One of its closest rivals is the Mahindra XEV 9S, which already stands out with its modern styling, range of upmarket features, and impressive performance. Both these electric 7-seaters fall in a similar price range. 

    So in this report, we compare the VinFast VF MPV 7 with the Mahindra XEV 9S, and if you’re confused between these two electric 7-seaters, read on as we break down their differences to help make your buying decision simpler and more informed: 

    Price

    Model

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 24.49 lakh 

    Rs 19.95 lakh to Rs 29.45 lakh 
    • The VF MPV 7 is available in a single variant, priced at about Rs 24.50 lakh.

    • On the other hand, the XEV 9S comes in multiple variants and has multiple price points. 

    • The VF MPV 7’s pricing compares with that of the mid-spec XEV 9S. 

    • The XEV 9S, being the more expensive offering, is expected to offer more in terms of equipment. So, let’s find out what the Mahindra EV offers for the extra money: 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Difference

    Length

    4740 mm

    4737 mm

    +3 mm

    Width

    1872 mm

    1900 mm

    (-28 mm)

    Height 

    1734 mm

    1747 mm

    (-13 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2840 mm

    2762 mm

    +78 mm

    • As you can see above, both these EVs are similar in length. 

    • In terms of width and height, the VF MPV 7 is slightly larger. 

    VinFast VF MPV 7
    Mahindra XEV 9S Side

    • The VF MPV 7 also has a larger wheelbase, which should lead to more space inside the cabin. 

    • Both these EVs differ significantly in styling as they have different body styles.  

    If you want to check out the design details of the VF MPV 7, head over to our VF MPV 7 image gallery

    Powertrain 

    The XEV 9S comes with three battery packs, while the VF MPV 7 offers a single battery pack. Let’s quickly take a look at the differences between their specifications: 

     

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Battery

    60.13 kWh

    59 kWh

    70 kWh

    79 kWh

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    1

    1

    Power 

    204 PS

    231 PS

    245 PS

    286 PS

    Torque

    280 Nm

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    380 Nm

    Claimed Range 

    517 km 

    521 km

    600 km

    679 km

    • You get larger (70 kWh and 79 kWh) battery pack options with the XEV 9S. 

    • The Mahindra EV offers a higher claimed range. 

    Mahindra XEV 9S Side

    • Irrespective of which battery pack you go with, the XEV 9S produces the higher output. 

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    Overall, the XEV 9S offers a lot more in the powertrain department than the VF MPV 7. Let’s check out how their equipment list compares: 

    Features

    Feature

    VinFast VF MPV 7

    Mahindra XEV 9S

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Flush-type door handles 

    Wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    Upholstery

    Leather

    Fabric+leather

    Tilt and telescopic steering wheel 

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment 

    10.1-inch touchscreen (integrates instrument cluster)

    12.3-inch touchscreen 

    Instrument Cluster

    12.3-inch display 

    Co-driver side infotainment 

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Ventilated front seats

    Powered driver seat 

    ❌(6-way manually adjustable)

    ✅ (with memory function)

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Head-up display

    Sound system

    4-speaker sound system 

    16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control (AC)

    Single-zone automatic 

    Dual-zone automatic 

    Keyless entry 

    Sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Centre Armrest

    ✅(Front)

    ✅(Front & Rear)

    Connected Car Tech

    Powered tailgate 

    Airbags

    4

    7

    Parking Camera

    Rear-view

    360-degree

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Rear defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (Advanced driver assistance system)

    ✅(Level-2)
    • As seen above, the XEV 9S belongs in a league of its own if you compare its features with the VinFast EV. 

    VinFast VF MPV 7
    Mahindra XEV 9S Dashboard

    • The Mahindra EV packs extras such as ventilated seats, a much better sound system, dual-zone climate control, large displays, an entertainment screen for the co-driver, a dual-zone climate control, and even a memory function for the driver. 

    • In terms of safety, too, the XEV 9S offers a few advantages over the VinFast MPV. It gets ADAS, more airbags, and even a 360-degree camera.  

    You can check out all the features of the VinFast VF MPV 7 in this report. If you want to take a look at its colour options, then check out this story

    CarDekho Says…

    If you’re looking at these two electric 7-seaters purely from a value and overall package perspective, the Mahindra XEV 9S clearly emerges as the more well-rounded choice. It not only offers multiple battery pack options with a significantly higher claimed range, but also delivers stronger performance figures across the board. Where it really pulls ahead, though, is in terms of features and safety. The XEV 9S feels like a far more premium EV for the money.

    The VinFast VF MPV 7 does make a case with its larger wheelbase and practical MPV body style, which could appeal to buyers prioritising space and usability. However, it simply can’t match the package that the Mahindra EV brings to the table.

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