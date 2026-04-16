2026 VinFast VF MPV 7 Vs Mahindra XEV 9S: Find Out Which 7-seater EV Is For You

VinFast has launched its third electric offering in India, and this time it is an electric MPV, called the VF MPV 7. With the electric MPV, you get a modern design, a spacious cabin, and a capable powertrain.

One of its closest rivals is the Mahindra XEV 9S, which already stands out with its modern styling, range of upmarket features, and impressive performance. Both these electric 7-seaters fall in a similar price range.

So in this report, we compare the VinFast VF MPV 7 with the Mahindra XEV 9S, and if you’re confused between these two electric 7-seaters, read on as we break down their differences to help make your buying decision simpler and more informed:

Price

Model VinFast VF MPV 7 Mahindra XEV 9S Price (ex-showroom) Rs 24.49 lakh Rs 19.95 lakh to Rs 29.45 lakh

The VF MPV 7 is available in a single variant, priced at about Rs 24.50 lakh.

On the other hand, the XEV 9S comes in multiple variants and has multiple price points.

The VF MPV 7’s pricing compares with that of the mid-spec XEV 9S.

The XEV 9S, being the more expensive offering, is expected to offer more in terms of equipment. So, let’s find out what the Mahindra EV offers for the extra money:

Dimensions

Parameter VinFast VF MPV 7 Mahindra XEV 9S Difference Length 4740 mm 4737 mm +3 mm Width 1872 mm 1900 mm (-28 mm) Height 1734 mm 1747 mm (-13 mm) Wheelbase 2840 mm 2762 mm +78 mm

As you can see above, both these EVs are similar in length.

In terms of width and height, the VF MPV 7 is slightly larger.

The VF MPV 7 also has a larger wheelbase, which should lead to more space inside the cabin.

Both these EVs differ significantly in styling as they have different body styles.

If you want to check out the design details of the VF MPV 7, head over to our VF MPV 7 image gallery.

Powertrain

The XEV 9S comes with three battery packs, while the VF MPV 7 offers a single battery pack. Let’s quickly take a look at the differences between their specifications:

VinFast VF MPV 7 Mahindra XEV 9S Battery 60.13 kWh 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 1 1 1 Power 204 PS 231 PS 245 PS 286 PS Torque 280 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed Range 517 km 521 km 600 km 679 km

You get larger (70 kWh and 79 kWh) battery pack options with the XEV 9S.

The Mahindra EV offers a higher claimed range.

Irrespective of which battery pack you go with, the XEV 9S produces the higher output.

Overall, the XEV 9S offers a lot more in the powertrain department than the VF MPV 7. Let’s check out how their equipment list compares:

Features

Feature VinFast VF MPV 7 Mahindra XEV 9S Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Flush-type door handles ❌ ✅ Wheels 19-inch alloy wheels 19-inch alloy wheels Upholstery Leather Fabric+leather Tilt and telescopic steering wheel ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ❌ ✅ Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen (integrates instrument cluster) 12.3-inch touchscreen Instrument Cluster ❌ 12.3-inch display Co-driver side infotainment ❌ ✅ Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ❌ ✅ Powered driver seat ❌(6-way manually adjustable) ✅ (with memory function) Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Head-up display ❌ ✅ Sound system 4-speaker sound system 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system Auto-dimming IRVM ❌ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control (AC) Single-zone automatic Dual-zone automatic Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Sunroof ❌ Panoramic sunroof Centre Armrest ✅(Front) ✅(Front & Rear) Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Powered tailgate ❌ ✅ Airbags 4 7 Parking Camera Rear-view 360-degree ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ❌ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (Advanced driver assistance system) ❌ ✅(Level-2)

As seen above, the XEV 9S belongs in a league of its own if you compare its features with the VinFast EV.

The Mahindra EV packs extras such as ventilated seats, a much better sound system, dual-zone climate control, large displays, an entertainment screen for the co-driver, a dual-zone climate control, and even a memory function for the driver.

In terms of safety, too, the XEV 9S offers a few advantages over the VinFast MPV. It gets ADAS, more airbags, and even a 360-degree camera.

You can check out all the features of the VinFast VF MPV 7 in this report. If you want to take a look at its colour options, then check out this story.

CarDekho Says…

If you’re looking at these two electric 7-seaters purely from a value and overall package perspective, the Mahindra XEV 9S clearly emerges as the more well-rounded choice. It not only offers multiple battery pack options with a significantly higher claimed range, but also delivers stronger performance figures across the board. Where it really pulls ahead, though, is in terms of features and safety. The XEV 9S feels like a far more premium EV for the money.

The VinFast VF MPV 7 does make a case with its larger wheelbase and practical MPV body style, which could appeal to buyers prioritising space and usability. However, it simply can’t match the package that the Mahindra EV brings to the table.