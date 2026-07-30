2026 Toyota Hilux Launched In India; Is This How The Next-generation Fortuner Could Look Like?

Toyota’s Hilux has always been one of its most iconic nameplates, and the pickup truck recently received a new generation in India that brought with it sharper styling, some new features and a revised colour palette, all while taking its off-roading capabilities even further.

However, you also have the Fortuner on sale, which is based on the same IMV platform, that has constantly shattered sales records over its two-generation run so far. Despite that, it is clear that the SUV has started to look dated and the present car’s 9-year-old age does not help either. With this in mind, you could see a third-generation car arrive in the next year or two, which could carry over some of the design elements we get to see in the Hilux.

In this story, we examine what these could be, and how the next-generation’s design may look:

Next-gen Toyota Fortuner: This Is How It Could Look Like!

One of the main highlights of the current generation Fortuner has been its butch and mean-looking exterior. But, if the new Hilux is anything to go by, the next-generation car could receive a sharper and edgier look. As per these renders, the front-end of the SUV could receive slimmer LED headlamps, alongside a larger flat grille with honeycomb detailing, as opposed to the horizontal slats in the current version. It may also see a chunkier silver skid plate and sharp cuts and creases on the bumper, unlike the current car, which is comparatively much simpler-looking.

In profile, the new Fortuner may retain its iconic blacked-out D-pillar for a bit of nostalgia and a ‘floating-roof’ effect. The chunkiness could also continue here with a tall window line, but with a more prominent shoulder line for added road presence.

Just like the front-end, the rear styling is likely to see a sharper design with a busier look. The bumper could feature multiple cuts and sharp contours and a skid plate, while a connected LED taillamp setup may give it some contemporary personality to complement the rugged and tough looks.

Hilux vs Fortuner: Want to know how the Fortuner compares to the new Hilux? Head to this story for all the details.

When Is It Coming?

With the immense and ever-growing popularity of the Fortuner, Toyota does not seem to be in any hurry to bring in a reworked version. However, we have known for some time that the brand may launch it in the next two years.

Given the tightening of emission norms and the uncertainty over diesel, the carmaker could also opt to have it powered by a strong-hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain that is offered abroad. Furthermore, the ninth-generation Hilux has also added an EV drivetrain globally, and it will be interesting to see if it makes it into its SUV sibling at a later date.

However, most of the details remain under wraps, so stay tuned to CarDekho for any latest updates around the new Fortuner and all the latest automotive news!

This article contains AI-generated images, which are used for representational purposes only