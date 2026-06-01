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    New Tata Tiago EV Facelift Variant-wise Features Explained

    The updated Tata EV is available in three broad variants, called the Smart, Pure Plus and Creative Plus

    Published On Jun 01, 2026 03:54 PM By Yashein

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    Tata Tiago EV Variants Wise Features

    Tata launched the facelifted Tiago EV with a refreshed design, more premium interiors and an updated feature suite. With this midlife refresh, Tata has further enhanced the appeal of its entry-level electric hatchback, while also giving it a more distinct EV identity and keeping prices nearly identical to those of the pre-facelift model.

    The refreshed Tiago EV continues to be offered in three broad variants, catering to different budgets and feature preferences. The three variants are called: Smart, Pure Plus and Creative Plus. In this story, let’s take a look at the variant-wise features on offer:

    2026 Tata Tiago EV: Exterior 

    Feature

    Smart

    Pure+

    Creative+

    Headlights 

    Halogen

    Halogen

    LEDs

    LED DRLs

    Wheels

    14-inch steel wheels 

    14-inch steel wheels  with covers

    14-inch Hyper-styled wheels

    ORVMs with turn indicators

    Chrome door handles 

    Shark fin antenna 

    Roof-mounted spoiler

    LED tail lamps 

    Rear wiper with washer 

    • Tata has equipped the facelifted Tiago EV with several modern-looking styling elements right from the base Smart variant, including chrome door handles, LED tail lamps and a roof-mounted spoiler.

    Tata Tiago EV Front Three Quarter

    • However, opting for the higher variants adds more premium touches such as ORVM-mounted turn indicators, a shark-fin antenna, and aero-styled wheels. The top-spec Creative Plus variant further stands out with LED headlights, LED DRLs and a rear wiper with washer, giving the EV hatchback a more upmarket appeal.

    Tata Tiago EV Rear Three Quarter

    • The refreshed Tiago EV also gets a revised fascia and cleaner styling cues, and you can check out its details in this report. 

    2026 Tata Tiago EV: Interior, Comfort And Convenience

    Feature

    Smart

    Pure+

    Creative+

    Seat upholstery 

    Fabric 

    Fabric 

    Fabric

    New two-spoke steering wheel

    Fabric finish on dashboard 

    Soft-touch fabric armrest

    Day/night IRVM 

    Cruise control

    Automatic headlamps 

    Follow me home and approach headlamps 

    Automatic climate control 

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs 

    USB front charger 

    12V power socket 

    Rear parcel tray 

    6-way adjustable driver seat

    Rear AC vents 

    One-touch driver's side power window 

    Air filter 

    Cooled glovebox 

    • The facelifted Tiago EV gets a much more modern cabin than before, thanks to Tata’s new two-spoke steering wheel and refreshed dashboard layout.

    Tata Tiago EV Interior

    • While the entry-level variant feels bare bones, the Pure Plus variant adds convenience-focused features like electrically adjustable ORVMs, a USB charging port, and even follow-me-home headlamps.

    • The fully-loaded Creative Plus variant brings in several premium features, including cruise control, rear AC vents, a cooled glovebox, automatic headlamps and a 6-way adjustable driver seat, making the cabin feel significantly more premium and practical.

    • Interestingly, you get automatic climate control right from the base variant. 

    2026 Tata Tiago EV: Infotainment 

    Feature

    Smart

    Pure+

    Creative+

    Touchscreen Infotainment 

    8-inch unit

    10.25-inch unit 

    Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (wireless) 

    Connected car tech (telematics)

    Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    Speakers

    4

    4
    • The Smart variant skips out on a touchscreen infotainment system and speakers altogether, but still gets connected car technology. 

    Tata Tiago EV Infotainment Screen

    • The Pure Plus variant introduces an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with steering-mounted controls and a 4-speaker sound system.

    • The top-spec Creative Plus variant takes things a step further with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen unit, offering a more premium in-cabin experience.

    2026 Tata Tiago EV: Safety 

    Feature

    Smart

    Pure+

    Creative+

    Airbags 

    6

    6

    6

    ABS with EBD

    Rear parking sensors

    i-TPMS 

    ISOFIX seat mounts 

    360-degree camera 

    (Reverse only)

    Rear defogger

    ESC with traction control 

    Hill hold assist 

    Auto defogger 

    Blind view monitor

    • Tata has provided the Tiago EV facelift with plenty of standard features, including 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts and i-TPMS.

    Tata Tiago EV Infotainment

    • The Pure Plus variant additionally gets a rear defogger and a reverse camera setup, improving convenience during daily driving.

    • The Creative Plus variant packs in more advanced safety and assistance features such as ESC with traction control, hill hold assist, auto defogger, a blind view monitor and a 360-degree camera, making it the safest and most feature-loaded option in the lineup.

    • Compared to the Pure Plus, the Creative Plus offers more value in terms of safety. 

    Powertrain Details 

    The Tiago EV comes with two battery pack options, and here’s everything you need to know about the powertrain options: 

    Battery specifications 

    19.2 kWh

    24 kWh

    Power 

    61 PS

    75 PS 

    Torque

    110 Nm

    114 Nm

    Range (MIDC Part 1+2)

    226 km

    285 km

    Charging Speed (10-80% DC Charger)

    35 minutes

    35 minutes

    Tiago EV Price And Rivals

    The Tiago EV is priced from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom,Delhi). It competes with affordable electric cars like the MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3. It can also be considered as a hatchback alternative to the likes of the Tata Punch EV and Tigor EV.

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