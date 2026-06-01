New Tata Tiago EV Facelift Variant-wise Features Explained

Tata launched the facelifted Tiago EV with a refreshed design, more premium interiors and an updated feature suite. With this midlife refresh, Tata has further enhanced the appeal of its entry-level electric hatchback, while also giving it a more distinct EV identity and keeping prices nearly identical to those of the pre-facelift model.

The refreshed Tiago EV continues to be offered in three broad variants, catering to different budgets and feature preferences. The three variants are called: Smart, Pure Plus and Creative Plus. In this story, let’s take a look at the variant-wise features on offer:

2026 Tata Tiago EV: Exterior

Feature Smart Pure+ Creative+ Headlights Halogen Halogen LEDs LED DRLs ❌ ❌ ✅ Wheels 14-inch steel wheels 14-inch steel wheels with covers 14-inch Hyper-styled wheels ORVMs with turn indicators ❌ ✅ ✅ Chrome door handles ✅ ✅ ✅ Shark fin antenna ❌ ✅ ✅ Roof-mounted spoiler ✅ ✅ ✅ LED tail lamps ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear wiper with washer ❌ ❌ ✅

Tata has equipped the facelifted Tiago EV with several modern-looking styling elements right from the base Smart variant, including chrome door handles, LED tail lamps and a roof-mounted spoiler.

However, opting for the higher variants adds more premium touches such as ORVM-mounted turn indicators, a shark-fin antenna, and aero-styled wheels. The top-spec Creative Plus variant further stands out with LED headlights, LED DRLs and a rear wiper with washer, giving the EV hatchback a more upmarket appeal.

The refreshed Tiago EV also gets a revised fascia and cleaner styling cues, and you can check out its details in this report.

2026 Tata Tiago EV: Interior, Comfort And Convenience

Feature Smart Pure+ Creative+ Seat upholstery Fabric Fabric Fabric New two-spoke steering wheel ✅ ✅ ✅ Fabric finish on dashboard ❌ ❌ ✅ Soft-touch fabric armrest ❌ ❌ ✅ Day/night IRVM ❌ ✅ ✅ Cruise control ❌ ❌ ✅ Automatic headlamps ❌ ❌ ✅ Follow me home and approach headlamps ❌ ✅ ✅ Automatic climate control ✅ ✅ ✅ Electrically adjustable ORVMs ❌ ✅ ✅ USB front charger ❌ ✅ ✅ 12V power socket ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear parcel tray ❌ ❌ ✅ 6-way adjustable driver seat ❌ ❌ ✅ Rear AC vents ❌ ❌ ✅ One-touch driver's side power window ❌ ❌ ✅ Air filter ❌ ❌ ✅ Cooled glovebox ❌ ❌ ✅

The facelifted Tiago EV gets a much more modern cabin than before, thanks to Tata’s new two-spoke steering wheel and refreshed dashboard layout.

While the entry-level variant feels bare bones, the Pure Plus variant adds convenience-focused features like electrically adjustable ORVMs, a USB charging port, and even follow-me-home headlamps.

The fully-loaded Creative Plus variant brings in several premium features, including cruise control, rear AC vents, a cooled glovebox, automatic headlamps and a 6-way adjustable driver seat, making the cabin feel significantly more premium and practical.

Interestingly, you get automatic climate control right from the base variant.

2026 Tata Tiago EV: Infotainment

Feature Smart Pure+ Creative+ Touchscreen Infotainment ❌ 8-inch unit 10.25-inch unit Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (wireless) ❌ ✅ ✅ Connected car tech (telematics) ✅ ✅ ✅ Steering-mounted audio and calling controls ❌ ✅ ✅ Speakers ❌ 4 4

The Smart variant skips out on a touchscreen infotainment system and speakers altogether, but still gets connected car technology.

The Pure Plus variant introduces an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with steering-mounted controls and a 4-speaker sound system.

The top-spec Creative Plus variant takes things a step further with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen unit, offering a more premium in-cabin experience.

2026 Tata Tiago EV: Safety

Feature Smart Pure+ Creative+ Airbags 6 6 6 ABS with EBD ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ ✅ i-TPMS ✅ ✅ ✅ ISOFIX seat mounts ✅ ✅ ✅ 360-degree camera ❌ (Reverse only) ✅ Rear defogger ❌ ✅ ✅ ESC with traction control ❌ ❌ ✅ Hill hold assist ❌ ❌ ✅ Auto defogger ❌ ❌ ✅ Blind view monitor ❌ ❌ ✅

Tata has provided the Tiago EV facelift with plenty of standard features, including 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts and i-TPMS.

The Pure Plus variant additionally gets a rear defogger and a reverse camera setup, improving convenience during daily driving.

The Creative Plus variant packs in more advanced safety and assistance features such as ESC with traction control, hill hold assist, auto defogger, a blind view monitor and a 360-degree camera, making it the safest and most feature-loaded option in the lineup.

Compared to the Pure Plus, the Creative Plus offers more value in terms of safety.

Powertrain Details

The Tiago EV comes with two battery pack options, and here’s everything you need to know about the powertrain options:

Battery specifications 19.2 kWh 24 kWh Power 61 PS 75 PS Torque 110 Nm 114 Nm Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 226 km 285 km Charging Speed (10-80% DC Charger) 35 minutes 35 minutes

Tiago EV Price And Rivals

The Tiago EV is priced from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom,Delhi). It competes with affordable electric cars like the MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3. It can also be considered as a hatchback alternative to the likes of the Tata Punch EV and Tigor EV.