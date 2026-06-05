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    Tata Tiago EV Top-spec Creative Plus Variant Explained: Does It Tick All The Boxes?

    The Creative Plus variant is the top of the line variant in the new Tiago EV’s Line up. Is it worth the buy? Let’s find out!

    Published On Jun 05, 2026 06:02 PM By Ashin

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    Tiago EV

    Tata Motors has launched the all-new Tiago EV with prices starting from 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Tiago has undergone some drastic design changes and now gets sharp design elements and a more mature aesthetic. Furthermore, the cabin has been refreshed with enhanced materials and the inclusion of premium equipment that was not available in earlier models.

    The Tiago EV is offered in 3 variants namely Smart , Pure Plus and Creative Plus. Is the Creative variant worth the extra money you spent? Let’s take a look. 

    2026 Tiago EV Creative Plus: Exterior

    Front

    The Tiago EV now gets a fully redesigned front fascia. The hatchback now sports sharper design elements and a blanked off front grille. The front fascia is almost identical with the lower variants except for the LED headlamp and DRLs. The Creative Plus variant is the only variant in the Tata Tiago EV lineup to get a full-LED headlamp unit with DRLs. Slightly above the vertical cutouts, you can see the front camera protrusion that's part of the new 360-degree camera setup, which is present in the Pure Plus variant as well. 

    Tiago EV

    Side

    On the sides, it continues with touches like grey wheel arch cladding, a ‘Tata.ev’ logo, and a blacked-out B-pillar and ORVMs-which gets an auto folding functionality. You also have silver door handles and aero covers for the 14-inch steel wheels.

    Tiago EV

    Rear

    The rear-end styling is similar with the lower Tiago EV variants and it features a sharkfin antenna for a sporty feel. One way the Creative Plus variant sports a rear wiper with washer, making it unique in the lineup. 

    Tiago EV

    The Tiago EV Creative trim is available in all 5 colour options: Sobo Surge, Pangong Pulse, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey and Pristine White. 

    Wheel Covers:

    All the Tiago EV models come with steel rims instead of alloys. Except for the base Smart variant, all the other variants get the aerodynamic wheel covers. To distinguish their unique identities, the Creative Plus variant gets a different wheel cover design compared to the Pure Plus trim. 

    2026 Tiago EV Creative Plus: Interior

    Inside the Tiago EV, the dashboard showcases a modern dual-tone aesthetic in a black and grey colour scheme. The interior is further enhanced by a green and grey upholstery. It also gets new front seats which feature an integrated headrest and extended underthigh support..

    Tiago EV

    The interior is further elevated by a new, sporty two-spoke steering wheel equipped with integrated audio controls. Additionally, Creative Plus also comes with a day/night Inside Rear View Mirror (IRVM). Other amenities include a height-adjustable driver's seat, various storage spaces, a rear parcel tray, and a rear armrest with storage compartment.

    Tiago EV

    2026 Tiago EV Creative Plus: Features & Safety

    The top-tier Creative Trim is fully loaded with all the bells and whistles. Upgrading from the 8-inch screen found in the Pure Plus (mid-trim), the Creative variant boasts a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android-auto and Apple CarPlay. The hatchback gets 4-speaker sound system. Cruise control, rain sensing wipers, rear wiper with washers, 6-way adjustable driver seat, automatic headlamps, are all present. Like the Pure Plus trim, the Creative also gets rear AC vents for better air conditioning for the rear. 

    Tiago EV

    Standard safety features on the new Tiago EV include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Assist(HHA), Traction control, rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), high beam alert and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Both the Creative and Pure Plus trims are equipped with a rear defogger.

    2026 Tiago EV Creative Plus: Powertrain

    The Creative Plus variant of the Tata Tiago is available with the larger 24kWh battery pack only. Here are its specifications: 

    Battery Pack

    24 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    1

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    285 km

    Power

    75 PS

    Torque

    114 Nm

    The new Tiago EV also gets 30kW DC fast charging capabilities which can top up the battery from 20 percent to 80 percent in just 35 minutes.

    2026 Tiago EV Creative Plus: Price & Rivals

    The Creative Plus variant of the Tata Tiago is priced at Rs 9.99 Lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

    Tiago EV

    The Tiago EV has no direct rivals, but it can be an alternative to the MG Comet EV, Citroen eC3 and its own sibling, the Tata Punch EV

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