JioEV Aries Pro EV Charger Launched: Find Out All Details Below

When you think of EVs, Jio is not a brand that comes to mind. But the brand now wants to change that with the launch of its very own EV charger, called the JioEV Aries Pro. If you already own an EV or are planning to buy one, it might be worth taking a look at its features, pricing and other details:

JioEV Aries Pro EV Charger: Price & How To Buy

JioEV has priced its latest offering at Rs 24,999, which undercuts what most carmakers charge. As of now, it can only be purchased via the official listing on Amazon. Included for this price is the charging box, with a 5 metre-long charging Type-2 charging cable and an RFID card.

Notably, Jio will also levy an additional Rs 1,499 (excluding GST) fee for installation, which will have to be paid to the technician once the product is delivered.

Features & Charging Speed

The Aries Pro EV Charger gets a lot of features to make the user experience smooth, such as LED charging indicators and RFID authentication. It also boasts of connected technology with the ability to schedule, log and monitor charging sessions, 4G connectivity (via external SIM card, Wi-Fi or LAN) and more through the Jio TruePower app.

Rated at a charging speed of 7.4kW, this AC home charger could be ideal for overnight charging at home or office spaces for a variety of popular EVs such as the MG Windsor EV and the Hyundai Creta Electric.

Protection Against Elements: Furthermore, it gets IP86 and IK10 rating for weather resistance and impact resistance respectively, although we still suggest a covered and dry place to install any EV charger.

What are your thoughts on JioEV’s home charging setup? Would you pick it over the OEM-branded ones? Let us know in the comments below!