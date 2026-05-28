2026 Tata Tiago EV Colour Options Explained: Check Out Which Colour Options Are Available In Each Variant

Tata has given a facelift to the newly launched 2026 Tiago EV, with new set of features, design and some segment-first features. With this update, Tata is now setting up a standard for the entry point in the EV segment.

The 2026 Tiago EV comes with three new colour options - Sobo Surge, Dehradun Dew and Pangong Pulse, along with Pure grey, Pristine White and Daytona Grey. Today we are going to take a look at which colours are available in each variants

2026 Tata Tiago EV: Variant Wise Colours

Here a look at colours available:

Colours Smart 19 Pure Plus 19 Pure Plus 24 Creative Plus 24 Pure Grey ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅* Pangong Pulse ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅* Pristine White ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅* Daytona Grey ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅* Sobo Surge - ✅ ✅ ✅* Dehradun Dew - ✅ ✅ ✅*

*Comes in Dual Tone

The base smart 19 variant comes with four colours - Pure Grey, Pristine White, Daytona Grey and Pangong Pulse.

From the Pure plus 19 variant, the Sobo Surge and Dehradun Dew options are available .

Top spec Creative plus 24 get all these colours in dual tone configuration.

Now let’s take a look at how each of the colour options look like:

2026 Tata Tiago EV: Colours

Pure Grey

Pristine White

Pangong Pulse

Daytona Grey

Sobo Surge

Dehradun Dew

2026 Tata Tiago EV: Overview

Tata has given an update to the Tiago EV, with a new exterior and interior look. It has got an updated front fascia with the air intake grille becoming even smaller than before, body coloured nose of the vehicle, and slight upright stance. Headlamps are redesigned with slimmer look and now being a reflector LED unit with DRLs combined in them.

The rear of Tiago EV has also seen revision with taillamp design getting connected effect. Tail lights are also now LEDs, with the placement of the rear camera now positioned down to the number plate housing.

The interior is now updated with a new look for the dashboard which now gets free standing displays; 10.25-inch infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster. It also features updates to the steering wheel which now has a new “Tata.EV” logo instead of the traditional Tata logo.

For safety, Tata has given this small EV a 360 degree camera system which makes it first in this segment. It also comes with features like automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, front and rear AC vents, type-c charging port for front and rear passengers.

The Facelifted Tiago EV continues to power with two battery pack options which is 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh with medium and long range spec.

2026 Tata Tiago EV: Battery Pack Specifications

Here are the details of powertrain options in Tiago EV:

Battery Pack 19.2 kWh (Medium Range) 24 kWh (Long Range) Power 61 PS 75 PS Torque 110 Nm 114 Nm DC Fast Charging (10 to 80 percent) 35 minutes 35 minutes No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 226 kms 285 kms

2026 Tata Tiago EV: Price and Rivals

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift is priced between Rs 6.99 Lakh and Rs 9.99 Lakh. This updated model strengthens its position in the market as it competes with rivals like the Citroen eC3 and MG Comet EV.

For more information about the Tiago EV, head towards our website for more such insightful details.