Tata Tiago EV Facelift: Here's How Your Monthly EMI Spendings Could Look Like

The Tata Tiago EV is one of the most accessible electric cars in India, offering a practical package with a feature-rich cabin and an efficient electric powertrain. The refreshed Tiago EV is priced from Rs 6.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.99 lakh for the top-spec Creative Plus variant (ex-showroom). With the facelift, Tata has given its electric hatchback a sharper design, a more premium interior and a longer feature list, making it an even more compelling choice for potential buyers.

If you've shortlisted the Tiago EV and are planning to finance your purchase, knowing the expected monthly instalments can help you plan the purchase better. To make things simpler, we've calculated the EMI details for the top-spec Creative Plus variant, which is the top-spec variant of the Tiago EV. For reference, we have considered its on-road price in New Delhi and broken down the estimated EMI costs across different loan tenures:

Variant Tiago EV Creative Plus 24 kWh On-road price (New Delhi) Rs 10.40 lakh Down Payment (around 20% of the on-road price) Rs 2.10 lakh Loan amount Rs 8.30 lakh Interest Rate 9.5 %

You can check out its variant-wise prices in this report.

Disclaimer: The EMI you pay varies depending on the variant, down payment made, and interest rate applied. The interest rate offered on car loans will vary based on your CIBIL score. For this calculation, we have considered a standard rate of 9.5 percent. For more details, we suggest you contact your nearest dealership and preferred lender.

Here’s a closer look at your EMI payments across different tenures:

3 Years

Down Payment: Rs 2,10,000

EMI Amount: Rs 26,580

Total Cost After 3 Years: Rs 11,67,000 (Including Interest)

4 Years

Down Payment: Rs 2,10,000

EMI Amount: Rs 20,847

Total Cost After 4 Years: Rs 12,11,000 (Including Interest)

5 Years

Down Payment: Rs 2,10,000

EMI Amount: 17,427

Total Cost After 5 Years: Rs 12,56,000 (Including Interest)

7 Years

Down Payment: Rs 2,10,000

EMI Amount: Rs 13,562

Total Cost After 7 Years: Rs 13,49,000 (Including Interest)

Booking Details: If you are interested in the new Tiago EV, and want to know more about the booking process and other details, take a look at this story.

Tata Tiago EV Facelift: Overview

The Tiago EV facelift is offered in three variants: Smart, Pure Plus and Creative Plus, with two battery pack options on offer. In a segment that is still developing, the Tiago EV’s strengths remain its accessible pricing, practical city-friendly dimensions, feature-rich cabin and smooth electric driving experience.

The Tiago EV facelift comes with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital driver’s display, cruise control, connected car technology, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, auto-folding ORVMs, a cooled glovebox, dual wireless phone chargers, push-button start/stop and front and rear USB Type-C charging ports.

In terms of safety, you get 6 airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), hill hold assist (HHA), ABS with EBD, a segment-first 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages and rear parking sensors.

Here’s a look at the powertrain specifications of the Tiago EV:

Battery Pack 19.2 kWh 24 kWh Power 61 PS 75 PS Torque 110 Nm 114 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 226 km 285 km Charging Speed (10-80% DC Charger) 35 minutes 35 minutes

To know more about the Tiago EV’s on-road pricing, check out this story.

CarDekho Says…

With a properly planned EMI, buying the Tiago EV can be a good decision if you are on a tight budget and don’t want to pay the entire amount at the beginning. Moreover, with low running costs, the amount you save on fuel can be directed towards your EMI payouts. A 3 or 4-year tenure is ideal if you want to minimise the total interest paid, while a 5 or 7-year tenure will ease your monthly burden but will add up to more over time.

You can also explore various EMI combinations using CarDekho's online car loan calculator, depending on your variant, down payment, interest rate, and preferred loan tenure.