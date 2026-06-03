Tata Tiago EV Mid-Spec Pure Plus Variant Explained: The Most Balanced Pick?

Tata Motors has launched the Tiago EV facelift in India with prices starting at Rs 6.99 Lakh (ex-showroom). The Tiago EV now gets a modern design treatment with completely redesigned fascia, upgraded interiors and additional equipment features that were missing in the previous versions.

The Tiago EV is offered in 3 variants namely Smart , Pure Plus and Creative Plus. From these, the Pure Plus sits in the middle of the lineup, but is it the variant to buy? Let’s find out:

2026 Tiago EV Pure Plus: Exterior

The new Tiago EV gets a major upgrade to its design language. The Pure Plus variant features the same redesigned bumper and lower air dam from higher variants. You also get a blanked-off body-coloured grille. You also have vertical cutouts on the bumper to improve airflow. Notably, the Pure Plus variant gets halogen headlamps, and you’ll have to upgrade to the Creative Plus variant for LED units.

In profile, it continues with touches like grey wheel arch cladding, a ‘Tata.ev’ logo, and a blacked-out B-pillar and ORVMs. You also have silver door handles and aero covers for the 14-inch steel wheels.

The rear-end styling remains similar to other variants, with a connected LED taillamp setup, reworked bumpers with black applique and a roof spoiler. What’s new here compared to the base Smart trim is the addition of a sharkfin antenna for a sportier look.

The Tiago EV Pure Plus trim is available in 5 colour options: Sobo Surge, Pangong Pulse, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey and Pristine White.

2026 Tata Tiago EV Pure Plus: Interior

Inside, the Tiago EV showcases a dual-tone black and grey theme across the dashboard with green and grey seats. The seats have been upgraded with premium fabric and now include improved under-thigh support..

The premium feel is enhanced by a sporty new two-spoke steering wheel with audio controls. The Pure Plus variant also features power windows for all doors and includes day/night IRVM (Inside Rear View Mirror).

2026 Tiago EV Pure Plus: Features & Safety

Over and above the base Smart trim, Pure Plus variant is equipped with features like a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, halogen headlamps, 4-speaker audio system, steering-mounted controls, power-adjustable ORVMs and USB Type-C charging ports

Standard safety features on the new Tiago EV include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), high beam alert and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The Pure Plus variant further adds a rear view camera and a rear defogger to the package.

Features Misses: Compared to the top-spec variant, the Pure Plus misses out on features like a 360-degree camera, rear washer with wiper, auto headlamps, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control and height-adjustable driver seat. You can also check out all variants in detail here.

2026 Tiago EV Pure Plus: Powertrain

The Pure Plus variant of the Tata Tiago EV facelift is the only trim to be offered with both the battery packs . Here are its detailed specifications:

Battery Pack 19.2 kWh (Medium Range) 24 kWh (Long Range) No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 226 km 285 km Power 61 PS 75 PS Torque 110 Nm 114 Nm

The new Tiago EV also gets 30kW DC fast charging capabilities which can top up the battery from 20 percent to 80 percent in just 35 minutes.

2026 Tiago EV Pure Plus: Price & Rivals

The Pure Plus variant of the Tata Tiago is priced between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). The Tiago EV has no direct rivals, but it can be an alternative to the MG Comet EV, Citroen eC3 and its own sibling, the Tata Punch EV.