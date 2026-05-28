2026 Tata Tiago EV Variant-wise Battery Options Explained

The 2026 Tiago EV has been launched at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides updated exteriors and interiors, the new Tiago EV also brings new features and new colour options. However, it continues with the same 19.2kWh medium range and 24 kWh long range battery options. The Tiago EV Facelift can be had in three variants: Smart, Pure Plus and Creative Plus.

If you’re curious, what battery option is available with which variants, we have detailed that below. Let’s first check out its specifications:

2026 Tiago EV Battery Specifications

Here are details of the battery pack offered with the Tiago facelift:

Battery specifications 19.2 kWh Medium Range 24 kWh Long Range Output (power/torque) 61 PS / 110 Nm 75 PS / 114 Nm Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 226 km 285 km Charging Speed (10-80 percent DC Charger) 35 minutes 35 minutes

2026 Tiago EV Variant-Wise Powertrain:

Let's take a look at which variants offer which battery packs:

Variants 19.2kWh Medium Range 24 kWh Long Range Smart ✅ — Pure Plus ✅ ✅ Creative Plus — ✅

2026 Tata Tiago EV Features And Safety

The new Tiago EV now comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, wireless charging pad, rear AC vents and Type-C charging ports for front and rear passengers.

For safety, Tata is now offering a 360-degree camera, which is definitely not a common feature in the segment. Other features include 6 airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system and rear parking sensors.

2026 Tata Tiago EV Price and Rivals

The Tiago EV facelift starts at Rs 5.79 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi), which goes upwards of Rs 9.99 Lakhs for the top spec variant. Tiago EV also comes with BaaS pricing which starts at rs 4.69 lakhs with Rs 2.6 per km

The Tiago EV competes with affordable electric cars like the MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3. It can also be considered as a hatchback alternative to the likes of Tata Tigor EV and Punch EV.