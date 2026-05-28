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    2026 Tata Tiago EV Variant-wise Battery Options Explained

    The new Tiago EV is now available in three variants with two battery pack options

    Published On May 28, 2026 04:16 PM By Ninad

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    Tata Tiago EV Variant Wise Powertrain

    The 2026 Tiago EV has been launched at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides updated exteriors and interiors, the new Tiago EV also brings new features and new colour options. However, it continues with the same 19.2kWh medium range and 24 kWh long range battery options. The Tiago EV Facelift can be had in three variants: Smart, Pure Plus and Creative Plus. 

    Tata Tiago EV Three Quarter

    If you’re curious, what battery option is available with which variants, we have detailed that below. Let’s first check out its specifications:

    2026 Tiago EV Battery Specifications

    Here are details of the battery pack offered with the Tiago facelift:

    Battery specifications 

    19.2 kWh Medium Range

    24 kWh Long Range

    Output (power/torque)

    61 PS / 110 Nm

    75 PS / 114 Nm

    Range (MIDC Part 1+2)

    226 km

    285 km

    Charging Speed (10-80 percent DC Charger)

    35 minutes

    35 minutes

    2026 Tiago EV Variant-Wise Powertrain:

    Let's take a look at which variants offer which battery packs: 

    Variants

    19.2kWh Medium Range

    24 kWh 

    Long Range

    Smart 

    Pure Plus

    Creative Plus

    2026 Tata Tiago EV Features And Safety

    The new Tiago EV now comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, wireless charging pad, rear AC vents and Type-C charging ports for front and rear passengers. 

    Tata Tiago EV Dashboard

    For safety, Tata is now offering a 360-degree camera, which is definitely not a common feature in the segment. Other features include 6 airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system and rear parking sensors.

    2026 Tata Tiago EV Price and Rivals

    The Tiago EV facelift starts at Rs 5.79 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi), which goes upwards of Rs 9.99 Lakhs for the top spec variant. Tiago EV also comes with BaaS pricing which starts at rs 4.69 lakhs with Rs 2.6 per km 

    The Tiago EV competes with affordable electric cars like the MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3. It can also be considered as a hatchback alternative to the likes of Tata Tigor EV and Punch EV

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