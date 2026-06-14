Tata Tiago EV Smart Vs Creative Plus: Is The Top Variant Worth Spending More?

The Tata Tiago EV is currently one of the most accessible ways to enter the electric car space in India. With the recent facelift, it has received a fresher design, a more premium cabin, and several new features that make it a more appealing package overall.

However, once you start exploring the variants on offer, the differences become much more noticeable. The entry-level Smart focuses on affordability, while the Creative Plus adds a larger battery pack, more features, and several comfort and safety upgrades.

So does the Creative Plus offer enough to justify spending nearly Rs 3 lakh more, or is the Smart variant all you really need? Let's find out.

Tata Tiago EV Smart vs Creative Plus: Price

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Tata Tiago EV Smart Variant Rs 6.99 lakh Tata Tiago EV Creative Plus Variant Rs 9.99 lakh

The Smart serves as the entry point to the Tiago EV lineup, while the Creative Plus sits much higher in the range with a price difference of Rs 3 lakh between the two.

As a result, the variants differ in several areas, including equipment, comfort features, battery pack options, and overall capability. Let's start by looking at how they compare in terms of design.

Tata Tiago EV Smart vs Creative Plus: Exterior

The Tiago EV facelift gets a cleaner and more futuristic design than before, helping it look more modern on the road.

Both variants get the closed-off front grille, redesigned bumpers, EV-specific styling elements, and connected LED lights. Additionally, both variants also get blacked-out ORVMs, wheel arch cladding, and a roof-mounted spoiler.

That said, the Smart variant keeps things basic with chrome-finished door handles and 14-inch steel wheels. The Creative Plus adds a few styling enhancements, including LED DRLs, LED headlamps, and redesigned wheel covers that make the hatchback look more premium. While the overall design remains identical, these additions help the higher variant stand out a little more.

Tata Tiago EV Smart vs Creative Plus: Colour Options

Colour Options Smart Variant Creative Plus Variant Pangong Pulse ✅ ✅ Pure Grey ✅ ✅ Daytona Grey ✅ ✅ Pristine White ✅ ✅ Dehradun Dew ❌ ✅ Sobo Surge ❌ ✅

The Smart and Creative Plus variants share four common colour options, including Pangong Pulse, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White.

The Creative Plus, however, gets two additional shades, Dehradun Dew and Sobo Surge, which are exclusive to the higher-spec variant. These extra options give buyers a little more flexibility when personalising their Tiago EV, but apart from that, the colour palette remains largely similar across both variants.

Tata Tiago EV Smart vs Creative Plus: Interior

Step inside either variant and you will notice the improvements brought in with the facelift. The new dashboard design, dual-tone cabin theme, fabric seat upholstery, and updated steering wheel are common across both variants.

Both variants also feature fabric seat upholstery, under-thigh support for the front seats, a 12V power socket, and a practical cabin layout.

The Creative Plus, however, adds several touches that improve day-to-day comfort. These include auto-folding ORVMs, rear AC vents, a cooled glovebox, one-touch auto up/down function for the driver's window, and soft-touch fabric inserts on the doors.

These may not be headline features, but they make the cabin feel noticeably more premium and better equipped.

Tata Tiago EV Smart vs Creative Plus: Features

This is where the gap between the two variants becomes much more apparent.

The Smart variant gets essentials such as automatic climate control, connected car technology, a digital instrument cluster, and key safety features. However, it misses out on an infotainment touchscreen altogether.

The Creative Plus feels significantly better equipped. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a four-speaker audio system, cruise control, push-button start/stop, auto AC, front and rear Type-C charging ports, and a six-way manually adjustable driver's seat.

Not sure which Tiago EV variant suits your requirements? Head over to our variant-wise features breakdown.

Tata Tiago EV Smart vs Creative Plus: Safety

Both the Smart and Creative Plus variants come equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, TPMS, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, rear parking sensors, and high-beam assist.

However, the Creative Plus takes safety a step further by adding hill hold assist, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and an auto defogger. Its biggest highlight is the segment-first 360-degree camera with blind-view monitor, which significantly improves visibility while parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces.

Tata Tiago EV Smart vs Creative Plus: Powertrain Specifications

Battery specifications 19.2 kWh 24 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Power 61 PS 75 PS Torque 110 Nm 114 Nm Acceleration (0 to 60 kmph) 6.2 seconds 5.7 seconds Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 226 km 285 km Charging Speed (10-80% DC Charger) 35 minutes 35 minutes

Tata offers the Smart variant only with the smaller 19.2 kWh battery pack. The Creative Plus, meanwhile, gets the larger 24 kWh battery pack, which not only offers a higher claimed range but also produces more power and torque. On paper, the Creative Plus is quicker as well, while offering nearly 60 km more claimed range.

CarDekho Says…

The Smart variant achieves exactly what it sets out to do, making EV ownership more accessible. It covers the essentials, gets the core safety equipment, and offers the same modern design as the higher variants while keeping the price as low as possible. If you are considering the entry-level trim, here's our detailed Tiago EV Smart variant explained report with images.

The Creative Plus, however, feels like a much more complete version of the Tiago EV. The larger battery pack, higher range, better performance, infotainment system, added convenience features, and stronger safety package significantly improve the overall ownership experience. Thinking about the top-spec version? Check out our Tiago EV Creative Plus variant explained report for a closer look at everything it offers.

You can also explore our detailed comparisons between the Smart and Pure Plus variants, as well as the Pure Plus and Creative Plus variants, to get a clearer understanding of how features and equipment are distributed across the Tiago EV lineup.