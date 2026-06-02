New Tata Tiago EV Smart Variant Explained In Images

It was recently that the Tata Tiago EV was given a refresh since its market introduction in 2022. With the update, the electric hatchback not only got a revised design and features set, but it also now comes in a new variant lineup, which is as follows: Smart, Pure Plus and Creative Plus. In this story, let’s go through how its entry-level Smart variant looks like inside and out:

Exterior

Front

The facelifted Tiago EV’s fascia sports halogen headlights unlike the all-LED units seen on the top-spec Creative Plus variant. It also misses out on LED DRLs, which again are reserved for buyers picking the fully loaded trim. Other highlights at the front include a closed-off grille finished in body colour, a new pattern for the air dam, and air slits at the corners of the bumper.\

Side

In profile, you will notice that the 2026 Tata Tiago EV has blacked-out B-pillar but gets body coloured door handles with a chrome garnish. It also misses out on wheel covers for the 14-inch steel wheels and ORVM-mounted turn indicators (they are located on the front fenders here), both of which are available from the mid-spec Pure Plus variant. Tata has provided the updated Tiago EV with a grey-finished wheel arch cladding and the ‘Tata.ev’ badges on the lower portion of the front doors as standard.

Rear

The 2026 Tata Tiago EV comes with an LED tail light setup right from the base variant along with a roof-mounted spoiler. However, a shark fin antenna and rear washer with wiper and defogger are missing on the base-spec Smart variant. It has ‘Tiago EV’ badge on the tailgate, the ‘Tata’ logo in the middle of the light bar, and the revised bumper with the parking sensors.

Interior

Tata has given a new dashboard to the Tiago EV, with it now featuring a fabric layer and redesigned AC vents. There’s also a fresh 2-spoke steering wheel with the Tata.ev logo. However, being the base-spec variant, it misses out on steering-mounted audio and calling controls.

Even the seats have a fabric finish, which stays unchanged across all variants. They now also come with underthigh support, something that we saw on the facelifted version of the standard Tiago. Tata has also revised the door pads to give them a floating-like effect, much like what we have seen on the new Tata Sierra.

Features And Safety

Tata has equipped the Smart variant of the updated Tiago EV with a digitised instrument cluster, automatic climate control, central locking, a 12V power socket at the front, and some connected car tech (telematics) features as well. There are no power windows on offer, and neither does it get a touchscreen infotainment unit.

In terms of safety, though, Tata has not cut any corners, and offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors, high beam alert, and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard. You can check out the complete variant-wise features distribution of the facelifted Tata Tiago EV here.

Battery Pack And Range

The base-spec Smart variant comes with the smaller 19.2 kWh battery pack only. The technical specifications of its electric powertrain are given in the table below:

Specification 2026 Tata Tiago EV Battery Pack 19.2 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Power 61 PS Torque 110 Nm Claimed range (MIDC Part I+II) 226 km

Its charging times are as follows:

10 percent to 100 percent using a 15A plug point or an AC home wallbox charger - 6.9 hours

10 percent to 100 percent using a 7.2 kW AC fast charger - 2.6 hours

10 percent to 80 percent using a 30 kW DC fast charger - 35 minutes

20 percent to 80 percent using a DC fast charger - 30 minutes

The updated Tiago EV also comes with multi-mode regenerative braking including four levels, right across the entire variant lineup. There are also two drive modes on offer: City and Sport.

Tata also offers a larger 24 kWh battery pack option with the Tiago EV, with a more powerful 75 PS/114 Nm electric motor. It has a claimed range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) of 285 km. We have already detailed the variant-wise electric powertrain availability of the new Tata Tiago EV to help you pick the right variant.

Price And Competition

The Smart variant of the 2026 Tata Tiago EV is priced at Rs 6.99 lakh. Other variants of the electric hatchback are priced between Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.

The Tata Tiago EV continues to fight it out with the MG Comet EV, while also serving as an affordable alternative to the Tata Punch EV and Citroen eC3.

All prices, introductory ex-showroom New Delhi