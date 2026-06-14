2026 Tata Tiago EV: YOUR ULTIMATE BUYING GUIDE

Tata has launched the facelift of their most affordable EV, the Tiago EV, giving it a new front fascia, updated interiors and even some segment-first features. If you are looking to buy a small EV for your city drives or office commutes, Tiago EV is going to be on your shortlist. So to help you decide in this process, here a complete buying guide for the Tiago EV.

Tata Tiago EV Launch Report: Detailed Pricing & Other Highlights

The Tata Tiago EV was launched in May 2026 at a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It is available in three variants with two battery pack options. As part of its comprehensive upgrades, the hatchback got a reworked design and sleek new interior with some added features as well. Check out our launch report for more details and its variant-wise prices.

Tata Tiago EV Pricing: How Much Will It Cost On-Road?

The Tata Tiago EV prices range from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). But before you can drive it home, there are more charges such as road tax, insurance premium, registration fees, local taxes, accessories and more.For making on-road calculations simpler for you, we have a detailed article of Tata Tiago EV’s on-road prices across five major Indian cities in the following report:

Tata Tiago EV EMI: How Much Will The EMI Be?

If you are exploring the option to finance the Tiago EV, it is important to know how much the EMIs are going to be. To give you an idea about the same, we have compiled the EMI costs with various loan tenures in this report:

Tata Tiago EV Bookings & Deliveries

Now, after figuring out the finances for your Tiago EV, you may want to take a look at the booking process, delivery timelines, booking amount and other details. For that purpose,we have got you covered with a complete guide through the process:

Tata Tiago EV Image Gallery: A Detailed Look At The Design Updates

Design changes in the Tiago EV now make it look more modern and quirky. With an updated fascia, new LED lighting and a revised colour palette with some unique shades, it sure is one stylish hatchback. For a closer look at these design changes, check out our image gallery:

Tata Tiago EV Revised Colour Options

Tata has revised the Tiago EV’s colour palette with some new offerings. You now get a total of 6 colours to choose from, including the Sobo Surge, Pangong Pulse and Dehradun Dew hues. For more information about the colours and variant-wise colours option, here’s a detailed report about it:

Tata Tiago EV Features: What It Packs In Each Variant?

The Tiago EV is equipped with some segment-first features like a 360-degree camera system with blind view monitor, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger and rear AC vents with USB Type-C charging ports. For more details about what each variant packs, check out this story:

Tata Tiago EV Powertrain: Which Variant Gets Which Battery Pack?

The Tiago EV can be had with a choice of two batteries of 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh sizes. These offer a claimed range of up to 285 kms which should be sufficient for most daily commutes and occasional intercity travel. If you are looking for more details about it, here’s our explainer with the variant-wise powertrain split:

Tata Tiago EV Rivals Compared

The Tiago EV has no direct rivals, but if you are in the market shopping for one, it might be worthwhile to consider similar offerings like the MG Comet EV, Citroen eC3 and the Tata Punch EV. To know how these compare, we have pit them against the hatchback in these stories: