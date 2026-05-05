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    New Skoda Kushaq vs New Volkswagen Taigun: Battle Of Compact SUV Siblings

    Given that both the Skoda and Volkswagen compact SUVs were refreshed recently, we compare which of the two stands out, at least on paper

    Published On May 05, 2026 10:03 AM By Rohit

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    Skoda Kushaq vs VW Taigun

    We recently got the updated Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun SUVs, both of which sport a slightly refreshed look inside and out, along with a revised set of equipment. The Skoda-VW siblings also got a key mechanical change over their old versions. Given how popular both the SUVs are among true car enthusiasts, we thought of checking out their key specifications on paper to see which one comes out on top:

    2026 Skoda Kushaq vs 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Dimensions

    Parameter

    2026 Skoda Kushaq

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun

    Difference

    Length

    4,229 mm

    4,221 mm

    (- 8 mm)

    Width

    1,760 mm

    1,760 mm

    No difference

    Height

    1,612 mm

    1,612 mm

    No difference

    Wheelbase

    2,651 mm

    2,651 mm

    No difference
    • Since both share the same platform, they measure the same on almost all parameters, including the wheelbase.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift side
    Volkswagen Taigun Side Profile

    • That said, the difference in their lengths is likely due to the slightly redesigned bumpers on both the offerings.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq vs 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Colour Options

    2026 Skoda Kushaq

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun

    Carbon Steel

    Carbon Steel

    Lava Blue

    Lava Blue

    Deep Black

    Deep Black Pearl

    Candy White

    Candy White

    Brilliant Silver

    Reflex Silver

    Cherry Red

    Wild Cherry Red

    Shimla Green

    Avocado Pearl

    Steel Grey

    Steel Grey

    Carbon Steel Matte

    2026 Skoda Kushaq vs 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Features

    Here’s a look at some of the top features on board the refreshed Skoda-VW SUVs:

    Feature

    2026 Skoda Kushaq

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun

    Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

    ✅ 

    ✅ (with cornering function)

    LED front fog lamps

    ✅ (with cornering function)

    Full-width LED light bar

    ✅ (in the grille)

    ✅ (with illumination for the ‘VW’ logo too)

    Alloy wheels

    17-inch dual-tone

    17-inches

    Dynamic turn indicators

    ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators

    Functional roof rails

    ✅ (50 kg)

    Red brake callipers

    ✅ (at the front and rear)

    Connected LED tail lights

    ✅ (with illumination for the ‘VW’ logo too)

    Rear spoiler

    Rear fog lamps

    Dual-tone cabin

    Upholstery

    Leatherette

    Leatherette

    Sliding front centre armrest with storage

    Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

    Ambient lighting

    Cooled glovebox

    Automatic climate control with rear AC vents

    Aluminium pedals

    Power-adjustable driver seat

    Ventilated front seats

    Rear seat massager

    All four power windows

    Paddle shifters

    Cruise control

    Panoramic sunroof

    Push-button start/stop

    Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

    Wireless smartphone charger

    Digital driver’s display

    ✅ (10.25-inches)

    ✅ (10.25-inches)

    Touchscreen infotainment system

    ✅ (10-inches)

    ✅ (10-inches)

    Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Connected car tech

    Sound system

    6-speakers (along with sub-woofer and amplifier)

    6-speakers (along with sub-woofer and amplifier)

    6 airbags (as standard)

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    Multi-collision brakes

    Brake disc wiping

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Hill-hold assist

    ISOFIX child seat mounts

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Rear defogger

    Front and rear parking sensors

    Rear parking camera

    • Given that both are essentially the same cars underneath, both the new Kushaq and Taigun pack a near-identical set of features, including all-LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, leatherette upholstery and six airbags (as standard).

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift dashboard
    Volkswagen Taigun Dashboard

    • The SUV duo also gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

    • That said, the Kushaq does have a couple of extras in the form of LED front fog lamps and rear seat massager.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq and 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Powertrains

    Specification

    2026 Skoda Kushaq

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol engine

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol engine

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

    Power

    115 PS

    150 PS

    115 PS

    150 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/ 8-speed AT* (new)

    7-speed DCT^

    6-speed MT/ 8-speed AT* (new)

    7-speed DCT^
    *AT - torque converter automatic transmission, ^DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

    • Both the Skoda and Volkswagen siblings come with the same set of turbo-petrol engines, along with the same set of transmission choices.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq driving

    • They now get a new 8-speed AT gearbox in place of the 6-speed AT that was on offer with the pre-facelift versions of the SUV duo.

    Volkswagen Taigun Rolling

    2026 Skoda Kushaq vs 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Prices

     

    2026 Skoda Kushaq

    2026 Volkswagen Taigun

    Price (introductory ex-showroom pan-India)

    Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh

    Rs 11.42 lakh to Rs 19.19 lakh

    While both are based on the same platform, the Taigun is positioned slightly on the premium side vis-à-vis the Kushaq. Even at the entry-level variant, it is the Taigun that has a relatively higher access point, while also being more expensive at the top end.

    CarDekho Says…

    Since both are ideally the same models underneath, you won’t go wrong by choosing either of the two. What would differ, however, is your preference in terms of the exterior and interior looks as well as a handful of extra features. The Kushaq looks more sophisticated and sober while featuring extra amenities such as LED front fog lamps and rear seat massager. Couple that with the option to choose between a pair of turbo-petrol engines and you significantly improve your chance of buying the right model.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift front
    Volkswagen Taigun Front

    The Taigun, on the other hand, is the more stylish of the two and can also be had in an additional exterior paint option. However, it misses out on a few features, including a rear seat massager, that could potentially be a deal-breaker for some buyers. Thankfully, though, there’s no dearth of performance with the refreshed Volkswagen SUV as it carries on with the same set of engines as the older model.

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