New Skoda Kushaq vs New Volkswagen Taigun: Battle Of Compact SUV Siblings

We recently got the updated Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun SUVs, both of which sport a slightly refreshed look inside and out, along with a revised set of equipment. The Skoda-VW siblings also got a key mechanical change over their old versions. Given how popular both the SUVs are among true car enthusiasts, we thought of checking out their key specifications on paper to see which one comes out on top:

2026 Skoda Kushaq vs 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Dimensions

Parameter 2026 Skoda Kushaq 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Difference Length 4,229 mm 4,221 mm (- 8 mm) Width 1,760 mm 1,760 mm No difference Height 1,612 mm 1,612 mm No difference Wheelbase 2,651 mm 2,651 mm No difference

Since both share the same platform, they measure the same on almost all parameters, including the wheelbase.

That said, the difference in their lengths is likely due to the slightly redesigned bumpers on both the offerings.

2026 Skoda Kushaq vs 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Colour Options

2026 Skoda Kushaq 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Carbon Steel Carbon Steel Lava Blue Lava Blue Deep Black Deep Black Pearl Candy White Candy White Brilliant Silver Reflex Silver Cherry Red Wild Cherry Red Shimla Green Avocado Pearl Steel Grey Steel Grey – Carbon Steel Matte

Both the SUVs come in multiple similar shades such as Lava Blue, Carbon Steel, Candy White, and Steel Grey.

That said, the new Volkswagen Taigun comes in an additional paint option in the form of a Carbon Steel Matte over the facelifted Kushaq.

We have also detailed the variant-wise colour options of the new Skoda Kushaq as well as the variant-wise colourways on offer with the facelifted Volkswagen Taigun.

2026 Skoda Kushaq vs 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Features

Here’s a look at some of the top features on board the refreshed Skoda-VW SUVs:

Feature 2026 Skoda Kushaq 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs ✅ ✅ (with cornering function) LED front fog lamps ✅ (with cornering function) ❌ Full-width LED light bar ✅ (in the grille) ✅ (with illumination for the ‘VW’ logo too) Alloy wheels 17-inch dual-tone 17-inches Dynamic turn indicators ✅ ✅ ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators ✅ ✅ Functional roof rails ✅ (50 kg) ✅ Red brake callipers ✅ ✅ (at the front and rear) Connected LED tail lights ✅ ✅ (with illumination for the ‘VW’ logo too) Rear spoiler ✅ ✅ Rear fog lamps ✅ ✅ Dual-tone cabin ✅ ✅ Upholstery Leatherette Leatherette Sliding front centre armrest with storage ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest with cupholders ✅ ✅ Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel ✅ ❌ Ambient lighting ✅ ✅ Cooled glovebox ✅ ✅ Automatic climate control with rear AC vents ✅ ✅ Aluminium pedals ✅ ✅ Power-adjustable driver seat ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Rear seat massager ✅ ❌ All four power windows ✅ ✅ Paddle shifters ✅ ✅ Cruise control ✅ ✅ Panoramic sunroof ✅ ✅ Push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs ✅ ✅ Wireless smartphone charger ✅ ✅ Digital driver’s display ✅ (10.25-inches) ✅ (10.25-inches) Touchscreen infotainment system ✅ (10-inches) ✅ (10-inches) Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ✅ ✅ Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speakers (along with sub-woofer and amplifier) 6-speakers (along with sub-woofer and amplifier) 6 airbags (as standard) ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ Multi-collision brakes ✅ ✅ Brake disc wiping ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ Hill-hold assist ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat mounts ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ Front and rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ Rear parking camera ✅ ✅

Given that both are essentially the same cars underneath, both the new Kushaq and Taigun pack a near-identical set of features, including all-LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, leatherette upholstery and six airbags (as standard).

The SUV duo also gets a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

That said, the Kushaq does have a couple of extras in the form of LED front fog lamps and rear seat massager.

2026 Skoda Kushaq and 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Powertrains

Specification 2026 Skoda Kushaq 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 115 PS 150 PS 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 8-speed AT* (new) 7-speed DCT^ 6-speed MT/ 8-speed AT* (new) 7-speed DCT^

Both the Skoda and Volkswagen siblings come with the same set of turbo-petrol engines, along with the same set of transmission choices.

*AT - torque converter automatic transmission, ^DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

They now get a new 8-speed AT gearbox in place of the 6-speed AT that was on offer with the pre-facelift versions of the SUV duo.

It was recently that the Volkswagen Taigun lost out on the option of a manual gearbox with the larger turbo-petrol engine. The same has also now been applied to the Skoda SUV.

2026 Skoda Kushaq vs 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Prices

2026 Skoda Kushaq 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Price (introductory ex-showroom pan-India) Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 11.42 lakh to Rs 19.19 lakh

While both are based on the same platform, the Taigun is positioned slightly on the premium side vis-à-vis the Kushaq. Even at the entry-level variant, it is the Taigun that has a relatively higher access point, while also being more expensive at the top end.

CarDekho Says…

Since both are ideally the same models underneath, you won’t go wrong by choosing either of the two. What would differ, however, is your preference in terms of the exterior and interior looks as well as a handful of extra features. The Kushaq looks more sophisticated and sober while featuring extra amenities such as LED front fog lamps and rear seat massager. Couple that with the option to choose between a pair of turbo-petrol engines and you significantly improve your chance of buying the right model.

The Taigun, on the other hand, is the more stylish of the two and can also be had in an additional exterior paint option. However, it misses out on a few features, including a rear seat massager, that could potentially be a deal-breaker for some buyers. Thankfully, though, there’s no dearth of performance with the refreshed Volkswagen SUV as it carries on with the same set of engines as the older model.