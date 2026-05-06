2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Your ULTIMATE BUYING Guide

The recently launched Skoda Kushaq facelift is one of the most exciting packages in the segment, combining European styling, strong turbo-petrol performance, and a feature-loaded cabin. Positioned as Skoda’s compact SUV for India, the Kushaq places itself above the Kylaq and two segments below the Kodiaq. With the facelift, it receives updated styling, a refreshed interior theme, new features, and revised variant packaging.

If you are in the market looking for a compact SUV under Rs 20 lakh, chances are that you might have shortlisted the Kushaq. However, before making a purchase decision, it’s important to understand everything about the SUV. So, to help you with your research and decision-making process, here’s a comprehensive buying guide after compiling various reports.

Skoda Kushaq Facelift Launch Report

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift was launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing refreshed styling, updated features, and a revised variant lineup. The compact SUV now gets a sharper front fascia and plenty of premium touches. Skoda is also offering the Monte Carlo variant right from launch, featuring exclusive styling.

Inside, the Kushaq facelift gets a refreshed cabin theme and some new features that make the SUV feel more premium. The SUV continues with its familiar 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine options, but now gets a new 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission for the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. If you are interested in knowing about its variant-wise prices, variants, features and key highlights, check out the detailed report below:

Skoda Kushaq Facelift EMI Buying Guide

Planning to buy the facelifted Skoda Kushaq and wondering how much it will cost every month if you decide to finance it? Our detailed EMI buying guide breaks down the same and helps you understand the estimated monthly costs for the top-spec Monte Carlo trim. For calculation purposes, we have considered its New Delhi on-road price, giving you an idea of the total cost, down payment, loan amount, and interest rate.

Skoda Kushaq Booking Details

Interested in bringing the Kushaq home? You can book the SUV either online through Skoda’s official website or by visiting their nearest authorised dealership. The booking amount is Rs 15,000, and buyers can choose their preferred variant, engine option, transmission, exterior colour, and accessories when placing the order. Deliveries for the Kushaq facelift have already commenced with an estimated waiting period of around 1 to 2 months, depending on the chosen variant and location. To learn more about the booking amount, process, and expected delivery timeline, check out the full report below:

Skoda Kushaq On-road Prices Detailed

If you have already liked and shown interest in the Kushaq facelift, you would want to take a look at the final on-road pricing. So if you want to know the exact on-road price of the Kushaq across popular cities, then head over to the link below, as we have provided detailed pricing of the SUV’s base and top variants, helping you understand how it has been priced and the exact on-road price in your city.

Do note that the final on-road price includes additional charges such as insurance premiums, road tax, registration fees, FASTag charges, and TCS (Tax Collected at Source). To get the exact city-wise on-road price breakdown for the Kushaq, check out the detailed report below:

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Monte Carlo Detailed In Images

If you want the ultimate top-spec Kushaq, featuring the 1.5-litre turbo engine and sporty styling, the Monte Carlo is for you. In our detailed report, we covered the top-spec variant from every angle and explained what it is using as many as 25 images. So check out the report below as we detail the exterior, interior, features, powertrain and pricing of the Kushaq Monte Carlo:

Skoda Kushaq: Variant-wise Powertrains Explained

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift continues with its familiar turbo-petrol engine options, offering buyers a choice between a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a more powerful 1.5-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine. The 1-litre unit produces 115 PS and 178 Nm, and is offered with either a 6-speed manual transmission or the new 8-speed torque converter automatic. The more powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 150 PS and 250 Nm, and is paired exclusively with a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

The availability of these engines and gearbox combinations differs depending on the variant.

Understanding the variant-wise powertrain options can help you choose the right balance between performance, convenience, and budget. Our detailed guide below explains everything in detail:

Skoda Kushaq: Variant-wise Colour Options

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift is offered in eight exterior shades, including three new colours: Shimla Green, Cherry Red, and Steel Grey. Other options include Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Carbon Steel, Deep Black, and Lava Blue.

However, not all colours are available across every variant. Lower variants miss out on some premium shades, while higher trims offer a wider selection.

If you’re wondering which colours are available with your preferred trim, our report below provides a detailed breakdown of the variant-wise paint options:

Skoda Kushaq: Variant-wise Features Explained

The Kushaq is available across many variants, and also gets plenty of features that are distributed across the different variants. Some buyers want all the features, while some want the best balance and value. So, if you want to take a look at the variant-wise features of the Skoda Kushaq, and want to know which variant could best suit your needs and requirements, check our detailed variant-wise features story below.

Watch this space as we'll keep updating this report with more details of the Kushaq facelift. Also, don’t forget to follow CarDekho for more such insights.