2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift: Variant-Wise Colours Explained

Mahindra has updated the Scorpio N with new features, making it even more appealing for the feature-centric SUV buyer. With the new updates, the facelifted Scorpio N’s prices start at Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Though the facelift isn’t visible on the exterior in the traditional sense, the Scorpio N gets welcome updates in the interior, making it feel competitive and modern.

The Scorpio N comes in 7 basic variants. They include Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8S, Z8, Z8T, and Z8L.

If you’ve made up your mind on what variant you want to go for, let’s explore what colour option you would like the most.

Colour Options

The Scorpio N is available with 5 colour options. They include Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Stealth Black, Oceanic (Dark Blue) and Deep Forest. Oceanic and Galaxy Grey are the two new colours introduced to the Scorpio N facelift.

Everest White

Galaxy Grey

Stealth Black

Oceanic

Deep Forest

The following table explains the availability of each colour in each variant of the Scorpio N.

Variant Z2 Z4 Z6 Z8S Z8 Z8T Z8L Everest White ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Galaxy Grey ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Stealth Black ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Oceanic (Dark Blue) ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Deep Forest. ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

All colour options are available from the Z6 to the top Z8L variant.

The Galaxy Grey and Oceanic colours are not available in the Z2 and Z4 variants.

That makes the Everest White, Stealth Black and Deep Forest colours universally available in the range of the Scorpio N.

The Oceanic colour is the boldest option in the Scorpio N’s colour palette.

Features And Safety

The 2026 update to the Scorpio N is an incremental yet welcome update. This is thanks to the inclusion of the larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the new 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, both of which are borrowed from the Thar Roxx. New feature additions also include a panoramic sunroof, 540-degree surround camera, and 65W USB Type-C fast charging.

Apart from these, the Scorpio N comes with ventilated front seats, a 6-way powered adjustable driver’s seat, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, wireless charging, and connected car technology.

The safety kit of the Scorpio N includes ABS with EBD, 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill-hold assist (HHA), hill-descent control (HDC), electronic parking brake, and electronic stability control (ESC). The Scorpio N also gets Level-2 ADAS on the top variant.

This feature list would fulfil most people’s want for creature comfort and would not make them feel short-changed unless you’re going for the lower variants.

Powertrain Options

The Scorpio N comes with two engine options. This includes a 2-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both come with 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options. However, only the diesel variants are available with 4x4 drivetrain options.

Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 203 PS 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD / 4WD

MT- Manual Transmission / AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

In our experience, the Scorpio N has good drivability thanks to the well-tuned engines, which doesn’t leave you wanting for more power. The drive modes help you choose your mood of driving, and with the automatic transmission, you can leave the gearbox to do its thing.

Price And Rivals

The 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N is available from Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Scorpio N does not have direct rivals in the segment; however, it does go against its sibling from the same brand, the Thar Roxx. Other alternatives in the price bracket include the Tata Safari, MG Hector, Mahindra XUV 7XO, and the Hyundai Alcazar.

CarDekho Says…

The Scorpio N facelift comes right before Mahindra’s yearly Independence Day launches. Although they do have updates and new models coming, the updates to the Scorpio N are very much welcome, with features like the bigger screens and the panoramic sunroof. This helps further boost the appeal of the Scorpio N against its rivals and keeps its game strong also in the features department.

The introduction of the two colours also gives a fresh look to the Scorpio N since its launch 4 years ago in 2022.