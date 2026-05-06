2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs MG Astor: Can The Refreshed Kushaq Outshine The Astor?

The compact SUV segment has become more competitive than ever, with buyers now expecting a mix of premium feel, modern features, and strong road presence from their SUVs. To stay relevant in this space, Skoda recently updated the Kushaq with a facelift, bringing in subtle styling and feature revisions over the older model.

On the other hand, the MG Astor, although it has been around for a few years now, still offers a feature-rich package at a relatively accessible price point, including features like ADAS.

While both SUVs target buyers looking for an upmarket compact SUV experience, they go about things quite differently. So how do they compare on paper? Let’s take a closer look at their dimensions, engine options, features, and pricing.

Price

Model 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift MG Astor Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 9.79 to Rs 15.50 lakh

The Astor has a significantly lower starting price at Rs 9.79 lakh which undercuts the Kushaq by a massive Rs 90,000. Being priced lower than Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), it will also benefit from lower road tax rates in some states.

The top-spec variant of the Astor is more affordable than the Kushaq by Rs 3.40 lakh. However, do note that the Astor does not offer a true top-end variant with a more powerful engine like the Kushaq does.

Discounts: The Astor being an older model should also have attractive discounts and deals on offer, which could enhance its appeal. We suggest checking with your nearest MG dealership for more information.

Dimensions

Model 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift MG Astor Difference Length 4,229 mm 4,323 mm - 102 mm Width 1,760 mm 1,809 mm - 49 mm Height 1,612 mm 1,650 mm - 38 mm Wheelbase 2,651 mm 2,585 mm + 66 mm

The MG Astor is bigger in overall size, as it is longer, wider, and taller than the Kushaq. This gives it a slightly stronger road presence and makes it appear more substantial on the road.

The Kushaq, however, benefits from a longer wheelbase, something that could help free up slightly better cabin space for rear-seat passengers.

Colour Options

2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift MG Astor Shimla Green* Aurora Silver Cherry Red* Glaze Red Steel Grey* Candy White Brilliant Silver* Starry Black Candy White* White Black Carbon Steel Havana Grey Deep Black - Lava Blue -

*Also available with a black roof in select variants

Both the Kushaq facelift and MG Astor offer a good mix of colour options, including shades like white, silver, red, and black that are commonly preferred in this segment. However, the Kushaq offers a wider palette overall.

The updated Kushaq also introduces newer shades such as Shimla Green, Cherry Red, and Steel Grey, which help give it a fresher appearance. Take a look at their variant-wise split here.

Select colour options on the Kushaq can also be had with a dual-tone finish featuring a contrasting black roof. Meanwhile, the Astor offers a dual-tone option with its White Black shade.

Sporty Aesthetic: If you want a sportier-looking version of the Kushaq, you can take a look at its Sportline and Monte Carlo variants which get black interiors, blacked-out exterior bits and red brake calipers among other unique touches.

Powertrain Options

Specifications 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift MG Astor Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS 110 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm 144 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT 5-speed MT/ CVT

AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

CVT- Continuously variable transmission (automatic)

The Kushaq continues to focus on turbo-petrol performance with both its engine options. This may give it a more responsive and lively character, especially during quick overtakes and highway driving.

The Astor, on the other hand, takes a more relaxed approach with its naturally aspirated petrol engine. The power delivery may feel more linear, which could suit buyers who mainly drive within the city and prefer a calmer driving experience.

Even on paper, the Kushaq holds a noticeable advantage with higher power and torque figures, clearly positioning itself as the stronger performer between the two.

Features

Feature 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift MG Astor Lighting setup LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps LED projector headlights with LED DRLs and LED tail lamps Alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Automatic headlights ✅ ✅ Infotainment System 10.1-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ✅(wireless) ✅(wireless) Digital Driver’s Display ✅(10.25-inch) ✅( 7-inch) Cruise Control ✅ ✅ (Adaptive) Powered seats ✅(6-way driver and co-driver) ✅(6-way only for driver) Seat ventilation ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Sound system 8-speaker audio system 6-speaker Arkamys audio system Automatic Climate Control ✅ (Single-zone) ✅(Single-zone) Wireless Phone Charging ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Tyre Pressure Monitoring System ✅ ✅ Rain sensing wipers ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Rear) 360-degree Camera ❌ ✅ ADAS ❌ ✅(Level 2)

Both SUVs come loaded with features that buyers now expect in this segment. From touchscreen infotainment and wireless smartphone connectivity to ventilated seats and panoramic sunroofs, both the Kushaq and Astor manage to offer a comfortable and modern cabin experience.

The Kushaq, however, leans more towards creating a richer in-cabin atmosphere. Its larger digital driver’s display, ambient lighting, and front parking sensors add a slightly more premium touch to the overall experience.

The Astor takes a different route by putting more emphasis on safety and convenience tech. Features such as a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, and ADAS give it an advantage for buyers who value additional driver assistance features.

Verdict

The Skoda Kushaq facelift feels more premium and modern than before, thanks to its refreshed styling and updated cabin experience. Combined with its stronger turbo-petrol engine options, it continues to appeal to buyers looking for a compact SUV that feels more sophisticated overall.

The MG Astor, on the other hand, focuses more on offering convenience and safety tech. Its well-equipped cabin and features like ADAS make it better suited for buyers who value added technology in everyday driving.

So if a more premium overall feel matters to you, the Kushaq facelift makes a stronger case. However, if you prefer a compact SUV with more safety and convenience features at a relatively accessible price point, the Astor still remains a solid option.

While you are exploring your options, here are some other compact SUVs you can also consider alongside the Kushaq and Astor: