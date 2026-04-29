2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs Toyota Hyryder: Same Segment, Completely Different Identities

Recently, Skoda launched the Kushaq facelift, featuring a tweaked exterior design, a fresher interior with new features, and powertrain tweaks. On the other hand, we have the ever-so-reliable Toyota Hyryder, which is a very sensible option under Rs 20 lakh, and offers a well-rounded package.

So if you are in the market looking for an SUV under Rs 20 lakh, chances are that you have shortlisted these SUVs or are intrigued by what they bring to the table. If that’s the case, then you have come to the right place as we take you through their specifications, features, dimensions, and powertrains.

Price

Model Skoda Kushaq facelift Toyota Hyryder Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

Base variants of both SUVs are priced very similarly, with a minor difference of just Rs 30,000.

The top-spec variants are separated by a lakh, with the Hyryder costing more.

Here’s a closer look at the specifications of both these SUVs:

Dimensions

Parameter Skoda Kushaq facelift Toyota Hyryder Difference Length 4229 mm 4365 mm (-136 mm) Width 1760 mm 1795 mm (-35 mm) Height 1612 mm 1645 mm (-33 mm) Wheelbase 2651 mm 2600 mm +51 mm Boot space 385 litres 373 litres* +12 litres

Length is where the Hyryder shows its dominance, and makes the Kushaq look like a smaller SUV.

*For NA Petrol

In terms of width and height, the Hyryder prevails, but by a shorter margin.

The Kushaq takes the lead in wheelbase, and the extra wheelbase should lead to more space inside the cabin.

The boot space numbers are very similar, with the Kushaq offering 12 litres of extra space.

Colour Options

Skoda Kushaq facelift Toyota Hyryder Shimla Green* Cafe White* Cherry Red* Enticing Silver* Steel Grey* Gaming Grey Brilliant Silver* Sportin Red* Candy White* Midnight Black Carbon Steel Cave Blue Deep Black Speedy Blue* Lava Blue —

Both SUVs come with a plethora of hues. The Kushaq gets one extra colour option.

The Shimla Green, Cherry Red and Steel Grey are the newer colours available with the Kushaq.

The green, grey, silver, and white shades of the Kushaq come with a dual-tone option.

White, silver, red, and blue hues of the Hyryder are available with a black roof.

Sporty Variants: It is important to note that with the Kushaq, you also get sportier Sportline and Monte Carlo variants with blacked-out exterior elements and a black theme for the interior.

Powertrain

Specification Skoda Kushaq Facelift Toyota Hyryder Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated mild-hybrid petrol 1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid 1.5-litre petrol with CNG Power 115 PS 150 PS 103 PS 116 PS 88 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm 137 Nm 144 Nm 122 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual / 8-speed AT (NEW) 7-speed DCT 5-speed manual / 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed manual Drivetrain FWD FWD FWD/AWD (AT only) FWD FWD

The Kushaq gets two turbo-petrol engines, while the Hryder focuses on efficiency with hybrid and CNG options.

*Also available with a black roof in select variantsDCT- dual clutch transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission, CVT - Continuously variable transmission

The Kushaq’s 1.5 turbo engine should be picked if performance and driving fast remain a priority.

The Hyrder is one of the few offerings under Rs 20 lakh to offer a strong hybrid setup, and this powertrain should be chosen if you want efficiency.

The Hyrder’s CNG powertrain makes you compromise on power, but it is the best option for a low running cost.

Features

Feature Skoda Kushaq Toyota Hyryder Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 17-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Illuminated rear logo ✅ ❌ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch touchscreen 9-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch display 7-inch display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker sound system 6-speaker Clarion branded Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Single-zone Single-zone Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Rear sunshades ❌ ✅ Drive modes ❌ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Powered seats 6-way Driver and Co-driver 8-way Driver only Rear seat massage function ✅ ❌ Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ (Automatic only) ✅ (Automatic only) Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Heads-up display ❌ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Electronic parking brake ❌ ✅ 360-degree Camera ❌ (Reverse only) ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Front and rear parking sensors ✅ Rear only Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅(Warning only) ✅

As seen in the table, the Kushaq gets an illuminated logo, front parking sensors, a powered co-driver seat, and even a rear seat massager over the Toyota SUV.

On the other hand, the Hyryder gets an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a 360-degree camera, and a heads-up display, which the Kushaq misses out on.

Do note: Both these SUVs miss out on ADAS features. If you want ADAS and a package similar to the Hyryder, you can consider the Maruti Victoris.

CarDekho Says

Choose the 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift if your priority is driving enjoyment, stronger turbo-petrol performance, and if you are okay with compact dimensions. Currently, the Kushaq’s interior also feels more plush and fairly well-equipped. Moreover, you also get exciting sporty trims that offer exclusivity outside and inside the cabin. If that wasn’t enough, the Kushaq’s overall safety and high-speed stability are expected to be better than the Hyryder.

Pick the Toyota Hyryder if your focus is on fuel efficiency, lower running costs, and long-term peace of mind. Its strong-hybrid and CNG options make it one of the most economical SUVs in the segment, while its extra features like a 360-degree camera, heads-up display, and electronic parking brake add more practicality and versatility. It also offers a very comfortable ride, which would be helpful on broken and uneven roads.

In short, the Kushaq is the better choice for buyers who love to drive, while the Hyryder makes more sense for those who prioritise efficiency and everyday usability.

Here are some alternatives you can consider:

Hyundai Creta: A dependable and popular SUV with a well-equipped cabin, comfortable ride quality, and a broad choice of engine and variant options to cater to different needs.

Tata Sierra: Ideal for buyers seeking strong road presence, a spacious interior, and a modern feature package with an emphasis on comfort and safety.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: A fresher and more feature-rich version of the Grand Vitara/Toyota Hyryder. Similar recipe to the Hyrdyer, focusing on fuel efficiency while adding a more modern design and updated equipment.

Renault Duster: A tough yet contemporary SUV that impresses with strong performance, capable suspension setup, and a well-balanced ride and handling package.

Kia Seltos: Among the more premium and larger SUVs in the segment, offering modern styling, a feature-packed cabin, and multiple engine options.

Honda Elevate: Suited for buyers who prioritise reliability and simplicity, with a spacious cabin and a smooth, naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Volkswagen Taigun: Similar to the Kushaq in almost everything, but sets itself apart by its styling and the availability of the sporty GT variants with the 1.5-litre turbo engine. You can also take a look at how the Kushaq facelift compares with the outgoing model in this report.

Which SUV are you picking? Let us know in the comments section below.