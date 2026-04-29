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    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs Toyota Hyryder: Same Segment, Completely Different Identities

    The Skoda SUV is known for its fun-to-drive nature, while the Hyryder brings hybrid tech to the table. Find out which one is ideal for you

    Published On Apr 29, 2026 02:20 PM By Yashein

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    Skoda Kushaq vs Toyota Hyryder

    Recently, Skoda launched the Kushaq facelift, featuring a tweaked exterior design, a fresher interior with new features, and powertrain tweaks. On the other hand, we have the ever-so-reliable Toyota Hyryder, which is a very sensible option under Rs 20 lakh, and offers a well-rounded package. 

    So if you are in the market looking for an SUV under Rs 20 lakh, chances are that you have shortlisted these SUVs or are intrigued by what they bring to the table. If that’s the case, then you have come to the right place as we take you through their specifications, features, dimensions, and powertrains.

    Price

    Model

    Skoda Kushaq facelift 

    Toyota Hyryder 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh

    Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

    • Base variants of both SUVs are priced very similarly, with a minor difference of just Rs 30,000. 

    • The top-spec variants are separated by a lakh, with the Hyryder costing more. 

    Here’s a closer look at the specifications of both these SUVs:

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Skoda Kushaq facelift 

    Toyota Hyryder 

    Difference

    Length

    4229 mm

    4365 mm

    (-136 mm)

    Width

    1760 mm

    1795 mm

    (-35 mm)

    Height 

    1612 mm 

    1645 mm

    (-33 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2651 mm 

    2600 mm 

    +51 mm

    Boot space

    385 litres

    373 litres*

    +12 litres
    *For NA Petrol 

    • Length is where the Hyryder shows its dominance, and makes the Kushaq look like a smaller SUV. 

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift side
    Toyota Hyryder

    • In terms of width and height, the Hyryder prevails, but by a shorter margin. 

    • The Kushaq takes the lead in wheelbase, and the extra wheelbase should lead to more space inside the cabin. 

    • The boot space numbers are very similar, with the Kushaq offering 12 litres of extra space. 

    Colour Options

    Skoda Kushaq facelift 

    Toyota Hyryder  

    Shimla Green* 

    Cafe White*

    Cherry Red* 

    Enticing Silver*

    Steel Grey*

    Gaming Grey 

    Brilliant Silver* 

    Sportin Red*

    Candy White*

    Midnight Black 

    Carbon Steel 

    Cave Blue 

    Deep Black 

    Speedy Blue*

    Lava Blue 

    *Also available with a black roof in select variants

    • Both SUVs come with a plethora of hues. The Kushaq gets one extra colour option.

    • The Shimla Green, Cherry Red and Steel Grey are the newer colours available with the Kushaq.

    • The green, grey, silver, and white shades of the Kushaq come with a dual-tone option. 

    • White, silver, red, and blue hues of the Hyryder are available with a black roof.  

    Sporty Variants:

    It is important to note that with the Kushaq, you also get sportier Sportline and Monte Carlo variants with blacked-out exterior elements and a black theme for the interior. 

    Powertrain

    Specification

    Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Toyota Hyryder

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated mild-hybrid petrol 

    1.5-litre petrol strong-hybrid

    1.5-litre petrol with CNG 

    Power

    115 PS  

    150 PS

    103 PS 

    116 PS 

    88 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    137 Nm 

    144 Nm

    122 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed manual / 8-speed AT (NEW)

    7-speed DCT

    5-speed manual / 6-speed AT

    e-CVT

    5-speed manual

    Drivetrain

    FWD

    FWD

    FWD/AWD (AT only)

    FWD

    FWD
    DCT- dual clutch transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission, CVT - Continuously variable transmission

    • The Kushaq gets two turbo-petrol engines, while the Hryder focuses on efficiency with hybrid and CNG options. 

    2026 Skoda Kushaq driving

    • The Kushaq’s 1.5 turbo engine should be picked if performance and driving fast remain a priority. 

    Toyota Hyryder

    • The Hyrder is one of the few offerings under Rs 20 lakh to offer a strong hybrid setup, and this powertrain should be chosen if you want efficiency. 

    • The Hyrder’s CNG powertrain makes you compromise on power, but it is the best option for a low running cost. 

    Features

    Feature

    Skoda Kushaq 

    Toyota Hyryder 

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Illuminated rear logo 

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    9-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch display 

    7-inch display 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6-speaker sound system 

    6-speaker Clarion branded

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Single-zone

    Single-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Rear sunshades 

    Drive modes 

    Ventilated front seats

    Powered seats

    6-way Driver and Co-driver

    8-way Driver only

    Rear seat massage function 

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    Panoramic

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Cooled Glovebox

    Heads-up display 

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Electronic parking brake 

    360-degree Camera

    ❌ (Reverse only)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Front and rear parking sensors 

    Rear only

    Rear defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ✅(Warning only)

    • As seen in the table, the Kushaq gets an illuminated logo, front parking sensors, a powered co-driver seat, and even a rear seat massager over the Toyota SUV. 

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift dashboard
    Toyota Hyryder

    • On the other hand, the Hyryder gets an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a 360-degree camera, and a heads-up display, which the Kushaq misses out on. 

    Do note: 

    Both these SUVs miss out on ADAS features. If you want ADAS and a package similar to the Hyryder, you can consider the Maruti Victoris. 

    CarDekho Says

    Choose the 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift if your priority is driving enjoyment, stronger turbo-petrol performance, and if you are okay with compact dimensions. Currently, the Kushaq’s interior also feels more plush and fairly well-equipped. Moreover, you also get exciting sporty trims that offer exclusivity outside and inside the cabin. If that wasn’t enough, the Kushaq’s overall safety and high-speed stability are expected to be better than the Hyryder. 

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift front
    Toyota Hyryder

    Pick the Toyota Hyryder if your focus is on fuel efficiency, lower running costs, and long-term peace of mind. Its strong-hybrid and CNG options make it one of the most economical SUVs in the segment, while its extra features like a 360-degree camera, heads-up display, and electronic parking brake add more practicality and versatility. It also offers a very comfortable ride, which would be helpful on broken and uneven roads.

    In short, the Kushaq is the better choice for buyers who love to drive, while the Hyryder makes more sense for those who prioritise efficiency and everyday usability.

    Here are some alternatives you can consider: 

    • Hyundai Creta: A dependable and popular SUV with a well-equipped cabin, comfortable ride quality, and a broad choice of engine and variant options to cater to different needs.

    • Tata Sierra: Ideal for buyers seeking strong road presence, a spacious interior, and a modern feature package with an emphasis on comfort and safety.

    • Maruti Suzuki Victoris: A fresher and more feature-rich version of the Grand Vitara/Toyota Hyryder. Similar recipe to the Hyrdyer, focusing on fuel efficiency while adding a more modern design and updated equipment.

    • Renault Duster: A tough yet contemporary SUV that impresses with strong performance, capable suspension setup, and a well-balanced ride and handling package.

    • Kia Seltos: Among the more premium and larger SUVs in the segment, offering modern styling, a feature-packed cabin, and multiple engine options.

    • Honda Elevate: Suited for buyers who prioritise reliability and simplicity, with a spacious cabin and a smooth, naturally aspirated petrol engine.

    • Volkswagen Taigun: Similar to the Kushaq in almost everything, but sets itself apart by its styling and the availability of the sporty GT variants with the 1.5-litre turbo engine. You can also take a look at how the Kushaq facelift compares with the outgoing model in this report. 

    Which SUV are you picking? Let us know in the comments section below.

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