New 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift: What Colour Available With Each Variant Explained!

The facelifted Kushaq is offered in 8 colours and 5 variants. Not all of them get every colour, unfortunately

Skoda has revealed the facelifted version of their Kushaq compact SUV, with prices expected to be revealed soon. The European carmaker has revealed the new feature additions, variants, exterior and interior design, powertrain options and the colours offered with the updated version.

Positioned above the Kylaq, the Kushaq now comes in as many as five variants and eight exciting colour options. Out of the 8 colour options, you get three new shades, and also some dual-tone colour options.

Similar to what many car manufacturers do, not all colour options of the Kushaq are offered across all trims. So if you have shortlisted the Kushaq facelift, then here’s a quick look at the variant-wise colour options of the compact SUV:

Skoda Kushaq Facelift: Variant-wise Colours

The Kushaq facelift can be had in five variants: Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo.

Its colour options include:

Colour Classic+ Signature Sportline Prestige Monte Carlo Shimla Green (New) ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Dual Tone Cherry Red (New) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Dual Tone Steel Grey (New) ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Dual Tone Brilliant Silver ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Dual Tone Candy White ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Dual Tone Carbon Steel ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Deep Black ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Lava Blue ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

As seen above, Skoda now offers the Kushaq with new Green, Red, and Grey shades (check them out in our colours gallery). The Cherry Red in particular looks very sporty, and should be the colour to opt for, especially if you are planning to get the Monte Carlo Edition.

The base-spec Classic+ variant does not come with the new Green and Grey as well as the black colour.

The black hue is offered from the Signature variant onwards.

From the Sportline variants, you get all the colour options.

The top-spec Monte Carlo trim cannot be had with the Carbon Steel colour.

The Monte Carlo Edition is offered in a dual-tone option with all colours, except for the blue and black shades.

For a premium look, the Lava Blue and the new Steel Grey shade clearly stand out. For a sportier look, the Deep Black and Cherry Red paint options are the ones to consider.

2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Overview

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift marks a necessary upgrade for the compact SUV in a market that is constantly evolving and growing. The updated Kushaq comes with a more premium design, new features such as a new 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, and rear massage seats, to name a few.

There is a major update in the powertrain section. These updates help the Kushaq remain competitive in the segment. Skoda has updated most aspects of the SUV, and you can take a closer look at the updates in our in-depth reveal story.

As mentioned above, Skoda has added a new powertrain option, featuring a new 8-speed automatic transmission with the 1-litre turbo-petrol mill. The updated transmission option aims at offering a smoother drive and enhanced fuel efficiency.

Let’s take a quick look at the numbers:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual / 8-speed AT (New) 7-speed DCT

The Kushaq facelift is likely to be priced from around Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). Pre-launch bookings are open for the Skoda SUV. The Kushaq competes with the likes of the Tata Sierra, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and Volkswagen Taigun.

Out of the colours mentioned above, which one did you like the most?