Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs Renault Duster: Find Out Which New Mid-Size SUV Is Better In Our Head-to-Head Comparison

Skoda has just launched the facelifted Kushaq, which gets a refreshed exterior styling and an upgraded interior with more features than before. Renault also brought back its iconic nameplate, the Duster, in the Indian market a few weeks back. Both are strong contenders in the compact SUV space.

While both cars appeal to similar buyers looking for a practical mid-size budget-friendly family SUV that offers space, features, and powerful engine options, they differ in price, styling, powertrain, and features. So in this report, we take you through a detailed comparison between these two new entrants, comparing their prices, dimensions, engine options, and features, and also give you our verdict on which one might be the better pick for you:

Price

Model Skoda Kushaq Renault Duster Price (ex-showroom) Rs. 10.69 lakh to Rs. 18.99 lakh Rs. 10.49 lakh to Rs. 18.49 lakh

There is a price difference of around Rs. 20,000 for the entry-level variants, with the Duster being the more affordable offering.

Top-spec variants of the Kushaq are more expensive by around Rs 50,000.

Both cars are similarly priced as they cater to a similar audience, but they do differ in their sizes and the amount of space and features they offer.

Let’s find out what you get in each car for similar money:

Dimensions

Parameter Skoda Kushaq Renault Duster Difference Length 4229 mm 4346 mm (-117 mm) Width 1760 mm 1815 mm (-55 mm) Height 1612 mm 1701 mm (-89 mm) Wheelbase 2651 mm 2657 mm (-6 mm)

The Renault Duster is clearly the bigger of the two. The Skoda Kushaq is smaller than the Duster in all aspects.

Even though the Kushaq is smaller, it has a very similar wheelbase as compared to the Duster.

The Duster is better suited for taller occupants, thanks to its extra width and height.

Powertrain

Speaking of the powertrain options, both the Kushaq and Duster only come with turbo petrol engine options; however, Renault has confirmed that the Duster will be getting a 1.8-litre turbo-petrol strong-hybrid powertrain by Diwali this year. Both the Kushaq and Duster’s entry-level engines are a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. Here’s a quick look at all the powertrain options in detail:

Let’s take a look at the specifications:

Model Skoda Kushaq Renault Duster Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol No. of Cylinders 3 4 3 4 Power (PS) 115 PS 150 PS 100 PS 163 PS Torque (Nm) 178 Nm 250 Nm 166 Nm 280 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed DCT

As seen above, both cars offer a variety of 3 and 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine options, of which the 4-cylinder engines are tuned for maximised performance, which is set to appeal to buyers who seek performance and drive more on the highways.

MT - Manual Transmission, AT - Automatic Transmission (Torque Converter), DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

The 1-litre turbo petrol engine on both cars is tuned for efficient city driving with a touch of performance for quick overtakes.

The 1-litre turbo petrol on the Kushaq has more power and is also available with an automatic transmission, which gives it an advantage.

The 1.3-litre turbo petrol on the Duster is more powerful than the 1.5-litre turbo petrol on the Kushaq, and the Duster also offers a manual gearbox with it for enthusiasts, which is missing on the Kushaq.

Features And Safety

Feature Skoda Kushaq Renault Duster Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ Foglamps LED LED LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 17-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.1-inch digital display 10.25-inch digital display Height Adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound System 6-speaker 6-speaker Arkamys Push-button start/stop ✅ ✅ Leatherette Upholstery ✅ ✅ Ventilated Front Seats ✅ ✅ Powered Front Seats ✅ ✅ Lumbar Adjustment ❌ ✅ (manual adjustment) Rear Seat Massaging Function ✅ ❌ Panoramic Sunroof ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ (48 colours) Paddle Shifters ✅ ✅ Electric Powered Tailgate ❌ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ❌ Cooled Armrest Storage ❌ ✅ (DCT only) Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ (dual-zone) Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Keyless Entry ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Parking Sensors Front and rear Front and rear 360-Degree Camera ❌ ✅ ADAS ❌ ✅ (Level-2) Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold ❌ ✅ ISOFIX Child Seat Mount ✅ ✅ Rear Defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system) ✅ ✅

As seen above, both cars are neck-to-neck in terms of the features they offer. But ultimately, it is the Renault Duster that is the outright winner, as it offers more tech, like a Level-2 ADAS and convenience features like a 360-degree camera and lumbar adjustment.

In terms of safety, both cars come equipped with ABS, EBD, brake assist, ESP, traction control, hill-hold assist, and impact-sensing door unlock.

The Kushaq has secured a 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP, while the Duster is yet to be tested for the Indian market.

Overall, it is the Renault Duster that will give you a more premium cabin due to its extra features over the Skoda Kushaq.

CarDekho Says

Both the Skoda Kushaq and the Renault Duster are powerful and fun-to-drive options in the compact SUV segment. The Duster stands out as it offers slightly more features, which makes the cabin feel rich and more modern, with technology such as ADAS, and a slightly more powerful turbo-petrol engine. It also offers a wider range of convenience features that will make daily driving and long journeys more comfortable and hassle-free.

The Skoda Kushaq, on the other hand, continues to appeal to core enthusiasts and those who prioritise German engineering and driving dynamics, and good build quality. While it may not match the Duster in terms of outright features, it still holds a strong reputation among enthusiasts, offers a sporty styling, and delivers where it matters with solid performance and a well-balanced ride.

If you want the most tech-loaded and feature-packed mid-size SUV in this price bracket, the Duster is a very value-for-money option and is likely to be the better pick. But if your priority is driving dynamics, and you want a sportier-looking car with a decent set of features that cover most of your usability, the Kushaq still remains a very convincing option. Ultimately, the choice between the two will depend on your taste and preferences, and we recommend that you take a proper test drive of both these cars with your family to understand them better.

Which one of these two mid-size SUVs would you buy? Or would you pick something else? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!