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    Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs Renault Duster: Find Out Which New Mid-Size SUV Is Better In Our Head-to-Head Comparison

    Both cater to a similar audience, but completely differ in their identities and DNA. Find out which one of the two you should buy

    Published On Apr 22, 2026 07:33 PM By CarDekho

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    Skoda Kushaq vs Renault Duster

    Skoda has just launched the facelifted Kushaq, which gets a refreshed exterior styling and an upgraded interior with more features than before. Renault also brought back its iconic nameplate, the Duster, in the Indian market a few weeks back. Both are strong contenders in the compact SUV space. 

    While both cars appeal to similar buyers looking for a practical mid-size budget-friendly family SUV that offers space, features, and powerful engine options, they differ in price, styling, powertrain, and features. So in this report, we take you through a detailed comparison between these two new entrants, comparing their prices, dimensions, engine options, and features, and also give you our verdict on which one might be the better pick for you:

    Price

    Model

    Skoda Kushaq

    Renault Duster

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs. 10.69 lakh to Rs. 18.99 lakh 

    Rs. 10.49 lakh to Rs. 18.49 lakh 
    • There is a price difference of around Rs. 20,000 for the entry-level variants, with the Duster being the more affordable offering.

    • Top-spec variants of the Kushaq are more expensive by around Rs 50,000. 

    • Both cars are similarly priced as they cater to a similar audience, but they do differ in their sizes and the amount of space and features they offer.  

    Let’s find out what you get in each car for similar money:

    Dimensions 

    Parameter 

    Skoda Kushaq

    Renault Duster 

    Difference

    Length 

    4229 mm

    4346 mm

    (-117 mm)

    Width 

    1760 mm

    1815 mm

    (-55 mm)

    Height 

    1612 mm

    1701 mm

    (-89 mm)

    Wheelbase 

    2651 mm

    2657 mm

    (-6 mm)
    • The Renault Duster is clearly the bigger of the two. The Skoda Kushaq is smaller than the Duster in all aspects.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift side

    • Even though the Kushaq is smaller, it has a very similar wheelbase as compared to the Duster.

    Renault Duster Rear

    • The Duster is better suited for taller occupants, thanks to its extra width and height.

    Powertrain 

    Speaking of the powertrain options, both the Kushaq and Duster only come with turbo petrol engine options; however, Renault has confirmed that the Duster will be getting a 1.8-litre turbo-petrol strong-hybrid powertrain by Diwali this year. Both the Kushaq and Duster’s entry-level engines are a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. Here’s a quick look at all the powertrain options in detail:

    Let’s take a look at the specifications:

    Model

    Skoda Kushaq

    Renault Duster 

    Engine 

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.5-litre turbo petrol

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.3-litre turbo petrol

    No. of Cylinders

    3

    4

    3

    4

    Power (PS)

    115 PS

    150 PS

    100 PS

    163 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    166 Nm

    280 Nm

    Transmission 

    6-speed MT / 8-speed AT

    7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed DCT
    MT - Manual Transmission, AT - Automatic Transmission (Torque Converter), DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    • As seen above, both cars offer a variety of 3 and 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine options, of which the 4-cylinder engines are tuned for maximised performance, which is set to appeal to buyers who seek performance and drive more on the highways.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq engine
    Renault Duster Engine

    • The 1-litre turbo petrol engine on both cars is tuned for efficient city driving with a touch of performance for quick overtakes. 

    • The 1-litre turbo petrol on the Kushaq has more power and is also available with an automatic transmission, which gives it an advantage. 

    • The 1.3-litre turbo petrol on the Duster is more powerful than the 1.5-litre turbo petrol on the Kushaq, and the Duster also offers a manual gearbox with it for enthusiasts, which is missing on the Kushaq. 

    Features And Safety 

    Feature

    Skoda Kushaq

    Renault Duster

    Auto LED Headlamps

    Foglamps

    LED

    LED

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    Infotainment 

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    10.25-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay / Android Auto 

    Instrument Cluster

    10.1-inch digital display

    10.25-inch digital display

    Height Adjustable Driver Seat

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound System 

    6-speaker 

    6-speaker Arkamys 

    Push-button start/stop

    Leatherette Upholstery 

    Ventilated Front Seats

    Powered Front Seats

    Lumbar Adjustment 

    ✅ (manual adjustment)

    Rear Seat Massaging Function

    Panoramic Sunroof

    Ambient Lighting  

    ✅ (48 colours)

    Paddle Shifters 

    Electric Powered Tailgate 

    Cooled Glovebox

    Cooled Armrest Storage 

    ✅ (DCT only)

    Connected Car Tech

    Cruise Control 

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅ (dual-zone)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Keyless Entry

    Airbags 

    6

    6

    Parking Sensors 

    Front and rear

    Front and rear

    360-Degree Camera

    ADAS

    ✅ (Level-2)

    Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Hold

    ISOFIX Child Seat Mount

    Rear Defogger

    TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system)

    • As seen above, both cars are neck-to-neck in terms of the features they offer. But ultimately, it is the Renault Duster that is the outright winner, as it offers more tech, like a Level-2 ADAS and convenience features like a 360-degree camera and lumbar adjustment. 

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift dashboard
    Renault Duster Dashboard

    • In terms of safety, both cars come equipped with ABS, EBD, brake assist, ESP, traction control, hill-hold assist, and impact-sensing door unlock.

    • The Kushaq has secured a 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP, while the Duster is yet to be tested for the Indian market. 

    Overall, it is the Renault Duster that will give you a more premium cabin due to its extra features over the Skoda Kushaq.

    CarDekho Says

    Both the Skoda Kushaq and the Renault Duster are powerful and fun-to-drive options in the compact SUV segment. The Duster stands out as it offers slightly more features, which makes the cabin feel rich and more modern, with technology such as ADAS, and a slightly more powerful turbo-petrol engine. It also offers a wider range of convenience features that will make daily driving and long journeys more comfortable and hassle-free.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq driving 

    The Skoda Kushaq, on the other hand, continues to appeal to core enthusiasts and those who prioritise German engineering and driving dynamics, and good build quality. While it may not match the Duster in terms of outright features, it still holds a strong reputation among enthusiasts, offers a sporty styling, and delivers where it matters with solid performance and a well-balanced ride. 

    Renault Duster Rolling

    If you want the most tech-loaded and feature-packed mid-size SUV in this price bracket, the Duster is a very value-for-money option and is likely to be the better pick. But if your priority is driving dynamics, and you want a sportier-looking car with a decent set of features that cover most of your usability, the Kushaq still remains a very convincing option. Ultimately, the choice between the two will depend on your taste and preferences, and we recommend that you take a proper test drive of both these cars with your family to understand them better.

    Which one of these two mid-size SUVs would you buy? Or would you pick something else? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

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    Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs Renault Duster: Find Out Which New Mid-Size SUV Is Better In Our Head-to-Head Comparison
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