2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs Tata Curvv: Two Stylish SUVs With Very Different Packages

The newly launched Skoda Kushaq facelift brings a refreshed design, an upgraded cabin, and a brand-new automatic transmission compared to its pre-facelift model. It continues to back its strength of being a more driver-focused choice in the segment. On the other hand, we have the Tata Curvv, which is known for its eye-catching coupe-SUV design, feature-rich cabin, and versatility across multiple powertrain options.

In this report, we compare the 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift with the Tata Curvv, taking you through their specifications, features, dimensions, and powertrains.

Price

Model Skoda Kushaq facelift Tata Curvv Price (ex-showroom) Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 9.7 lakh to Rs 19.10 lakh

The entry-level variant of the Kushaq is more expensive than that of the Curvv by around Rs 1 lakh.

On the other hand, the Tata SUV’s top variant costs Rs 10,000 more than that of the Kushaq.

The Curvv is the older model in this comparison, and chances are that you might be able to get a nice discount on it. It would be best to connect with a dealership to get more understanding of the same.

Here’s a closer look at the specifications of both these SUVs:

Dimensions

Parameter Skoda Kushaq facelift Tata Curvv Difference Length 4229 mm 4308 mm -79 mm Width 1760 mm 1810 mm -50 mm Height 1612 mm 1630 mm -18 mm Wheelbase 2651 mm 2560 mm +91 mm Boot space 385 litres 500 litres -115 litres

The Curvv is longer, wider, and even slightly taller than the Kushaq. This gives it a better road presence on the road.

On the other hand, the Kushaq boasts a significantly larger wheelbase, which leads to more space inside the cabin.

In terms of boot space, the Curvv is the clear winner, offering much more luggage-carrying space than the Kushaq.

Different Design Philosophies: The Kushaq is a conventional-looking SUV with nice and modern design elements. On the other hand, the Curvv’s USP is its unique styling. Its coupe styling is for those who want a more unique-looking SUV that will catch more eyes on the road.

Colour Options

2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift Tata Curvv Shimla Green* Carbon Black Cherry Red* Nitro Crimson Steel Grey* Pure Grey* Brilliant Silver* Nitro Crimson* Candy White* Pristine White* Carbon Steel Flame Red* Deep Black Gold Essence* Lava Blue Opera Blue*

*Also available with a black roof in select variants

Both SUVs come with plenty of colour options, and in fact, the same number of hues.

Interestingly, many shades of both SUVs are offered with a dual-tone option.

The Shimla Green, Cherry Red and Steel Grey are the newer hues offered with the Kushaq. Checkout its colours in detail here.

Sporty Variants: For buyers who want a sportier look, the Kushaq comes with sportier Sportline and Monte Carlo variants. Both these variants come with blacked-out elements inside and outside to make the SUV feel more special. On the other hand, Tata offers a special Dark Edition with the Curvv, featuring blacked-out elements and an all-black colour scheme for the interior.

Powertrain

Specification 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Tata Curvv Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 150 PS 120 PS 125 PS 118 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm 170 Nm 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT (NEW) 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT /7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

DCT- dual clutch transmission (automatic), AT- torque converter automatic transmission

Both Kushaq and Curvv come with turbo-petrol engine options. However, the Curvv also has a diesel unit.

In terms of petrol engines, the Kushaq offers the largest and most powerful engine option, which is more suited for spirited driving than the Curvv’s 1.2-litre T-GDi engine. However, its base engine is smaller and less powerful than the Curvv’s.

All engine options mentioned above come with manual and automatic transmission options, save for the Kushaq’s 1.5-litre engine, which is automatic only.

For those looking for the best efficiency or drive on highways a lot, the Curvv’s 1.5-litre diesel could be the better option.

Features

Feature 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Tata Curvv Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 17-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ❌ Illuminated rear logo ✅ ❌ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Illuminated steering wheel logo ❌ ✅ Infotainment Setup 10.1-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch display 10.25-inch display Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker sound system 9-speaker JBL sound system Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Single-zone Dual-zone Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated seats ✅(Front) ✅(Front and rear) Powered seats 6-way Driver and Co-driver 6-way Driver only Rear sunshades ❌ ✅ Rear seat massage function ✅ ❌ Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ (Automatic only) ✅ (Automatic only) Cooled Glovebox ✅ ❌ Powered tailgate ❌ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ❌ (Reverse only) ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Front and rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅(Warning only) ✅ ADAS ❌ ✅(Level-2)

As seen above, both SUVs are similarly equipped in terms of feel-good and convenience features. However, the Tata SUV takes the lead in safety features.

Over the Curvv, the Kushaq gets an illuminated rear logo, a powered co-driver seat, and a rear seat massager.

On the other hand, the Curvv gets ventilated rear seats, rear sunshades, powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control and more safety features, including a 360-degree camera, more advanced TPMS and ADAS.

CarDekho Says

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift and the Tata Curvv are two very different SUVs that happen to share a price bracket. Their differences go beyond just specs, as both these SUVs originate from different roots and represent two distinct philosophies of what a compact SUV should be.

The Kushaq facelift is the driver's car of the two. Its turbo-petrol engines, especially the punchy 1.5-litre unit, offer a level of driving excitement that the Curvv's petrol options cannot match. Add to that its significantly longer wheelbase, which translates to noticeably better rear legroom along with thoughtful comfort features, and the Kushaq makes a strong case as the more refined, premium-feeling package. Skoda's build quality and driving dynamics are the cherry on top.

The Curvv, however, counters the Kushaq with a bolder and more feature-rich package. Its coupe-SUV styling alone is enough to turn heads in a way the conventionally designed Kushaq simply cannot. Beyond looks, the Curvv brings a much larger 500-litre boot, a diesel engine option for efficiency-focused buyers, and a few extra features, especially in the safety department.

At the end of the day, the choice is yours. If driving enjoyment, cabin refinement, and rear passenger comfort matter most to you, the Skoda Kushaq Facelift is the one to go for. But if you want a bolder design, better practicality, a diesel option, and more advanced safety tech, the Tata Curvv will not disappoint. As always, we strongly recommend test-driving both before making your final decision.

Here are some other options you can consider apart from the Kushaq and Curvv:

Hyundai Creta: The top-selling SUV in the segment. One of the most feature-loaded cabins, a comfortable ride quality, and plenty of engine and variant options to suit different buyers.

Tata Sierra: One of the largest and most feature-loaded SUVs in the segment. Best for those looking for a strong road presence, a spacious cabin, and all the premium features that you can ask for under Rs 25 lakh. It also provides top-notch safety.

Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Hyryder: For buyers who look for fuel efficiency and a reliable package. Comes with fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain choices, has a comfortable suspension setup, and a decent set of features.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: A more modern and slightly more premium take on the Grand Vitara. Focuses on fuel efficiency and offers several modern features.

Renault Duster: A bold-looking and modern SUV that offers strong performance, a comfortable suspension, and balanced ride and handling.

Kia Seltos: One of the more premium SUVs in the segment. It provides a premium experience thanks to its feature-rich interior, and also offers multiple powertrain and variant choices.

Volkswagen Taigun: Similar to the Kushaq in DNA, but styled differently and offers sporty GT variants with the 1.5-litre turbo engine.

Honda Elevate: A reliable and sensible option in the compact SUV that is also one of the more affordable choices. It gets a smooth, high-revving engine, a comfortable suspension and a spacious cabin.

You can also take a look at how the Kushaq facelift compares with the outgoing model in this report.

Which SUV are you picking? Let us know in the comments section below.