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    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs Tata Curvv: Two Stylish SUVs With Very Different Packages

    Both have different roots, different body styles and even driving manners

    Published On May 01, 2026 03:02 PM By Yashein

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    Skoda Kushaq Vs Tata Curvv

    The newly launched Skoda Kushaq facelift brings a refreshed design, an upgraded cabin, and a brand-new automatic transmission compared to its pre-facelift model. It continues to back its strength of being a more driver-focused choice in the segment. On the other hand, we have the Tata Curvv, which is known for its eye-catching coupe-SUV design, feature-rich cabin, and versatility across multiple powertrain options. 

    In this report, we compare the 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift with the Tata Curvv, taking you through their specifications, features, dimensions, and powertrains.

    Price

    Model

    Skoda Kushaq facelift 

    Tata Curvv 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh

    Rs 9.7 lakh to Rs 19.10 lakh

    • The entry-level variant of the Kushaq is more expensive than that of the Curvv by around Rs 1 lakh. 

    • On the other hand, the Tata SUV’s top variant costs Rs 10,000 more than that of the Kushaq. 

    • The Curvv is the older model in this comparison, and chances are that you might be able to get a nice discount on it. It would be best to connect with a dealership to get more understanding of the same. 

    Here’s a closer look at the specifications of both these SUVs:

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Skoda Kushaq facelift 

    Tata Curvv 

    Difference

    Length

    4229 mm

    4308 mm

    -79 mm

    Width

    1760 mm

    1810 mm

    -50 mm

    Height 

    1612 mm 

    1630 mm

    -18 mm

    Wheelbase

    2651 mm 

    2560 mm

    +91 mm

    Boot space

    385 litres

    500 litres

    -115 litres

    • The Curvv is longer, wider, and even slightly taller than the Kushaq. This gives it a better road presence on the road.

    Skoda Kushaq
    Tata Curvv

    • On the other hand, the Kushaq boasts a significantly larger wheelbase, which leads to more space inside the cabin. 

    Skoda Kushaq
    Tata Curvv

    • In terms of boot space, the Curvv is the clear winner, offering much more luggage-carrying space than the Kushaq. 

    Different Design Philosophies

    The Kushaq is a conventional-looking SUV with nice and modern design elements. On the other hand, the Curvv’s USP is its unique styling. Its coupe styling is for those who want a more unique-looking SUV that will catch more eyes on the road. 

    Colour Options

    2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift 

    Tata Curvv

    Shimla Green* 

    Carbon Black

    Cherry Red* 

    Nitro Crimson

    Steel Grey*

    Pure Grey*

    Brilliant Silver* 

    Nitro Crimson*

    Candy White*

    Pristine White*

    Carbon Steel 

    Flame Red*

    Deep Black 

    Gold Essence*

    Lava Blue 

    Opera Blue*

    *Also available with a black roof in select variants

    • Both SUVs come with plenty of colour options, and in fact, the same number of hues.  

    • Interestingly, many shades of both SUVs are offered with a dual-tone option. 

    • The Shimla Green, Cherry Red and Steel Grey are the newer hues offered with the Kushaq. Checkout its colours in detail here.

    Sporty Variants:

    For buyers who want a sportier look, the Kushaq comes with sportier Sportline and Monte Carlo variants. Both these variants come with blacked-out elements inside and outside to make the SUV feel more special. 

    On the other hand, Tata offers a special Dark Edition with the Curvv, featuring blacked-out elements and an all-black colour scheme for the interior. 

    Powertrain

    Specification

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Tata Curvv 

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol TSI

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol

    1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol 

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    115 PS  

    150 PS

    120 PS 

    125 PS 

    118 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    170 Nm 

    225 Nm

    260 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT / 8-speed AT (NEW)

    7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT            /7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    DCT- dual clutch transmission (automatic), AT- torque converter automatic transmission

    • Both Kushaq and Curvv come with turbo-petrol engine options. However, the Curvv also has a diesel unit.  

    • In terms of petrol engines, the Kushaq offers the largest and most powerful engine option, which is more suited for spirited driving than the Curvv’s 1.2-litre T-GDi engine. However, its base engine is smaller and less powerful than the Curvv’s.

    Skoda Kushaq
    Tata Curvv

    • All engine options mentioned above come with manual and automatic transmission options, save for the Kushaq’s 1.5-litre engine, which is automatic only.

    Skoda Kushaq
    Tata Curvv
     

    • For those looking for the best efficiency or drive on highways a lot, the Curvv’s 1.5-litre diesel could be the better option.

    Features

    Feature

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift

    Tata Curvv 

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Illuminated rear logo 

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Illuminated steering wheel logo 

    Infotainment Setup

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch display 

    10.25-inch display

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    8-speaker sound system 

    9-speaker JBL sound system

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Single-zone

    Dual-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Ventilated seats

    ✅(Front)

    ✅(Front and rear)

    Powered seats

    6-way Driver and Co-driver

    6-way Driver only 

    Rear sunshades

    Rear seat massage function 

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    Panoramic

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Cooled Glovebox

    Powered tailgate

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    ❌ (Reverse only)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Front and rear parking sensors 

    Rear defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ✅(Warning only)

    ADAS

    ✅(Level-2)

    • As seen above, both SUVs are similarly equipped in terms of feel-good and convenience features. However, the Tata SUV takes the lead in safety features.

    Skoda Kushaq
    Tata Curvv

    • Over the Curvv, the Kushaq gets an illuminated rear logo, a powered co-driver seat, and a rear seat massager.  

    • On the other hand, the Curvv gets ventilated rear seats, rear sunshades, powered tailgate, dual-zone climate control and more safety features, including a 360-degree camera, more advanced TPMS and ADAS. 

    Skoda Kushaq
    Tata Curvv
     

    CarDekho Says

    The 2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift and the Tata Curvv are two very different SUVs that happen to share a price bracket. Their differences go beyond just specs, as both these SUVs originate from different roots and represent two distinct philosophies of what a compact SUV should be.

    The Kushaq facelift is the driver's car of the two. Its turbo-petrol engines, especially the punchy 1.5-litre unit, offer a level of driving excitement that the Curvv's petrol options cannot match. Add to that its significantly longer wheelbase, which translates to noticeably better rear legroom along with thoughtful comfort features, and the Kushaq makes a strong case as the more refined, premium-feeling package. Skoda's build quality and driving dynamics are the cherry on top.

    Skoda Kushaq

    The Curvv, however, counters the Kushaq with a bolder and more feature-rich package. Its coupe-SUV styling alone is enough to turn heads in a way the conventionally designed Kushaq simply cannot. Beyond looks, the Curvv brings a much larger 500-litre boot, a diesel engine option for efficiency-focused buyers, and a few extra features, especially in the safety department. 

    Tata Curvv

    At the end of the day, the choice is yours. If driving enjoyment, cabin refinement, and rear passenger comfort matter most to you, the Skoda Kushaq Facelift is the one to go for. But if you want a bolder design, better practicality, a diesel option, and more advanced safety tech, the Tata Curvv will not disappoint. As always, we strongly recommend test-driving both before making your final decision.

    Here are some other options you can consider apart from the Kushaq and Curvv:

    Hyundai Creta: The top-selling SUV in the segment. One of the most feature-loaded cabins, a comfortable ride quality, and plenty of engine and variant options to suit different buyers.

    Tata Sierra: One of the largest and most feature-loaded SUVs in the segment. Best for those looking for a strong road presence, a spacious cabin, and all the premium features that you can ask for under Rs 25 lakh. It also provides top-notch safety. 

    Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Hyryder: For buyers who look for fuel efficiency and a reliable package. Comes with fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain choices, has a comfortable suspension setup, and a decent set of features. 

    Maruti Suzuki Victoris: A more modern and slightly more premium take on the Grand Vitara. Focuses on fuel efficiency and offers several modern features.  

    Renault Duster: A bold-looking and modern SUV that offers strong performance, a comfortable suspension, and balanced ride and handling.

    Kia Seltos: One of the more premium SUVs in the segment. It provides a premium experience thanks to its feature-rich interior, and also offers multiple powertrain and variant choices.

    Volkswagen Taigun: Similar to the Kushaq in DNA, but styled differently and offers sporty GT variants with the 1.5-litre turbo engine.

    Honda Elevate: A reliable and sensible option in the compact SUV that is also one of the more affordable choices. It gets a smooth, high-revving engine, a comfortable suspension and a spacious cabin. 

    You can also take a look at how the Kushaq facelift compares with the outgoing model in this report.

    Which SUV are you picking? Let us know in the comments section below.

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