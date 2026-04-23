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    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs Kia Seltos: Which One Should You Buy And Why?

    The fun-to-drive Czech SUV stands against one of the segment-leading Korean SUVs. Which one to pick?

    Published On Apr 23, 2026 02:03 PM By CarDekho

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    Skoda Kushaq vs Kia Seltos

    Skoda India had launched the 2026 Kushaq facelift in India last month with a refreshed exterior and an updated feature list that enhances its appeal as compared to the previous Kushaq. One of the Kushaq’s top rival, Kia Seltos, also got a new generation upgrade, which offers larger dimensions and more space, along with an additional engine option over the Kushaq. Both offer powerful engines, a slew of creature comforts and strong safety packages, but which one has the edge in a head-to-head on-paper battle?

    If you are considering any one of these compact SUVs, take a closer look at how they compare in terms of design, interior, and engine options, and which one is better.

    Skoda Kushaq Vs Kia Seltos: Price 

    Model

    Skoda Kushaq

    Kia Seltos

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs. 10.69 lakh to Rs. 18.99 lakh 

    Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 20.19 lakh 

    • Kushaq’s base variant is Rs. 30,000 cheaper than the Seltos

    • The top-spec variant of the Seltos is more expensive by around Rs. 1.2 lakh. 

    • Both cars are overall similarly priced as they cater to a similar audience, but the Kushaq is clearly the more valuable and affordable option of the two. The difference between them lies in their dimensions, space, and the features they offer. 

    Let’s find out what you get in each car for similar money:

    Skoda Kushaq Vs Kia Seltos: Dimensions 

    Model

    2026 Skoda Kushaq

    2026 Kia Seltos

    Difference

    Length 

    4229 mm

    4460 mm

    (-231 mm)

    Width 

    1760 mm

    1830 mm

    (-70 mm)

    Height

    1612 mm

    1635 mm

    (-23 mm)

    Wheelbase 

    2651 mm

    2690 mm

    (-39 mm)

    Boot space

    385 litres

    447 litres

    (-62 litres)
    • As seen in the comparison table, the Kia Seltos is the outright winner here, which is larger in every dimension, which also means that it has a more spacious cabin. 

    • This difference translates into the Kia Seltos having a better road presence than the Skoda Kushaq.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift side
    Kia Seltos Side Profile

    • The Skoda Kushaq has also been one of the smallest cars by length in this segment, and the same has been carried on with the facelift as well. 

    • The maximum difference lies in length and width, whereas in terms of height and wheelbase, there is just a small amount of difference between the two mid-size SUVs.

    • There is a significant difference in the boot space figures, with the Seltos boasting an additional 62 litres of space. 

    Skoda Kushaq Vs Kia Seltos: Powertrain Options 

    Model

    Skoda Kushaq

    Kia Seltos

    Engine 

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.5-litre turbo petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    No. of Cylinders

    3

    4

    4

    4

    4

    Power (PS)

    115 PS

    150 PS

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission 

    6-speed MT / 8-speed AT

    7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT / CVT

    6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
    MT - Manual Transmission, AT - Automatic Transmission (Torque Converter), DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic), iMT- Clutchless Manual Transmission

    • Both cars offer a wide range of engine and transmission options to choose from. 

    2026 Skoda Kushaq engine Kia Seltos Engine Bay

    • The Kushaq offers only turbo petrol engines, whereas the Seltos packs in a diverse range with a naturally aspirated petrol, a turbo petrol, and a diesel engine. 

    • When comparing the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engines of both cars, the Seltos has the upper edge on paper with slightly more power and torque (by a whisker). 

    • The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine on the Kushaq comes with cylinder deactivation technology, which helps it extract better fuel economy. 

    • For buyers who demand more torque, do frequent highway trips, and need the best fuel economy, the Seltos’s diesel engine is a great option to look at. 

    Skoda Kushaq Vs Kia Seltos: Features And Safety

    Feature

    2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift

    Kia Seltos 

    Automatic headlights

    LED projector headlights

    LED DRLs

    LED taillight

    Illuminated logo

    ✅ (Rear ‘SKODA’ badge)

    Wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    Infotainment System

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    ✅ (wireless)

    ✅ (wireless)

    Digital Driver’s Display

    ✅ (10.25-inch)

    ✅ (12.3-inch)

    Cruise Control

    ✅ (Adaptive)

    Powered front-row seats

    ✅ (6-way)

    ✅ (10-way with memory for driver)

    Powered lumbar adjust

    Seat ventilation

    Leatherette Upholstery 

    Sunroof

    Panoramic

    Panoramic

    Rear Seat Massaging Function

    Sound system

    6-speaker audio system 

    8-speaker BOSE audio system

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅ (Single-zone)

    ✅ (Dual-zone)

    Wireless Phone Charging

    Ambient Lighting

    Push-button start/stop.

    Height Adjustable Driver Seat

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

    All-wheel disc brakes

    ✅ (1.5-litre only)

    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Parking Sensors 

    ✅ (Front and rear)

    ✅ (Front and rear)

    360-degree Camera

    ADAS

    ISOFIX Child Seat Mount

    Rear Defogger

    • As seen in the comparison table above, both cars are very well equipped, offering a long list of features spanning from essential to convenience tech like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital driver’s display, wireless charging, and a well-equipped audio system.

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift dashboard
    Kia Seltos Dasboard

    • The equipment list on the Seltos, however, feels a bit stronger with advanced features like a 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS, adaptive cruise control, and an electronic parking brake. The Seltos also offers a larger infotainment screen and dual-zone climate control.

    • One feature that chauffeur-driven buyers would love is a rear-seat massage function, which is available on the Skoda Kushaq, which is a segment first. 

    CarDekho Says… 

    The Skoda Kushaq facelift keeps things less complicated and simplified with its limited engine options, and with the facelift model in pictures, the updates could appeal to existing customers who want a sophisticated design instead of a loud one, which is the case with the new Kia Seltos. So it may attract buyers of the Seltos in terms of looks, but that is completely subjective. 

    2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift front
    Kia Seltos 2026 Front Look
     

    In comparison, the Kia Seltos offers larger dimensions, a spacious cabin, a more tech and feature-packed interior, and most importantly, it offers a wider choice of engines, including a diesel, which makes the Seltos more versatile as an overall package. 

    Overall, the Seltos does have an advantage on paper due to its added space, features, and powertrain, but the Kushaq facelift also turns out to be attractive for buyers seeking a sportier and elegant design and a performance-oriented feel.

    Other Options To Consider

    While the Kushaq and Seltos are both very great products, you can still have a look at some of the alternatives to these cars in the segment and what they offer: 

    • Renault Duster: For its great ride and handling performance, combined with dominating appeal and strong road presence. This is the one who started this segment and has now made a comeback. 

    • Tata Sierra: For its iconic nameplate and a retro-inspired design backed by diverse powertrain options, a spacious cabin, and a long list of modern features. 

    • Hyundai Creta: For a well-rounded package which has established itself as the best seller, with a feature-rich cabin and comfortable ride quality. 

    • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder / Maruti Grand Vitara: For buyers who want strong fuel efficiency with hybrid tech, along with AWD, and a peaceful ownership. 

    • Maruti Victoris: Same qualities as the Grand Vitara, but with an elegant design, better boot space, and a premium cabin experience. 

    • Honda Elevate: For its reliability and an overall valuable package, along with a spacious cabin and a reputed 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

    • Volkswagen Taigun: The Kushaq’s sibling with similar qualities but a more elegant styling and an engaging drive experience.
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