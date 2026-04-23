2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Vs Kia Seltos: Which One Should You Buy And Why?

Skoda India had launched the 2026 Kushaq facelift in India last month with a refreshed exterior and an updated feature list that enhances its appeal as compared to the previous Kushaq. One of the Kushaq’s top rival, Kia Seltos, also got a new generation upgrade, which offers larger dimensions and more space, along with an additional engine option over the Kushaq. Both offer powerful engines, a slew of creature comforts and strong safety packages, but which one has the edge in a head-to-head on-paper battle?

If you are considering any one of these compact SUVs, take a closer look at how they compare in terms of design, interior, and engine options, and which one is better.

Skoda Kushaq Vs Kia Seltos: Price

Model Skoda Kushaq Kia Seltos Price (ex-showroom) Rs. 10.69 lakh to Rs. 18.99 lakh Rs. 10.99 lakh to Rs. 20.19 lakh

Kushaq’s base variant is Rs. 30,000 cheaper than the Seltos

The top-spec variant of the Seltos is more expensive by around Rs. 1.2 lakh.

Both cars are overall similarly priced as they cater to a similar audience, but the Kushaq is clearly the more valuable and affordable option of the two. The difference between them lies in their dimensions, space, and the features they offer.

Let’s find out what you get in each car for similar money:

Skoda Kushaq Vs Kia Seltos: Dimensions

Model 2026 Skoda Kushaq 2026 Kia Seltos Difference Length 4229 mm 4460 mm (-231 mm) Width 1760 mm 1830 mm (-70 mm) Height 1612 mm 1635 mm (-23 mm) Wheelbase 2651 mm 2690 mm (-39 mm) Boot space 385 litres 447 litres (-62 litres)

As seen in the comparison table, the Kia Seltos is the outright winner here, which is larger in every dimension, which also means that it has a more spacious cabin.

This difference translates into the Kia Seltos having a better road presence than the Skoda Kushaq.

The Skoda Kushaq has also been one of the smallest cars by length in this segment, and the same has been carried on with the facelift as well.

The maximum difference lies in length and width, whereas in terms of height and wheelbase, there is just a small amount of difference between the two mid-size SUVs.

There is a significant difference in the boot space figures, with the Seltos boasting an additional 62 litres of space.

Skoda Kushaq Vs Kia Seltos: Powertrain Options

Model Skoda Kushaq Kia Seltos Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel No. of Cylinders 3 4 4 4 4 Power (PS) 115 PS 150 PS 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque (Nm) 178 Nm 250 Nm 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / CVT 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

Both cars offer a wide range of engine and transmission options to choose from.

MT - Manual Transmission, AT - Automatic Transmission (Torque Converter), DCT - Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic), iMT- Clutchless Manual Transmission

The Kushaq offers only turbo petrol engines, whereas the Seltos packs in a diverse range with a naturally aspirated petrol, a turbo petrol, and a diesel engine.

When comparing the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engines of both cars, the Seltos has the upper edge on paper with slightly more power and torque (by a whisker).

The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine on the Kushaq comes with cylinder deactivation technology, which helps it extract better fuel economy.

For buyers who demand more torque, do frequent highway trips, and need the best fuel economy, the Seltos’s diesel engine is a great option to look at.

Skoda Kushaq Vs Kia Seltos: Features And Safety

Feature 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift Kia Seltos Automatic headlights ✅ ✅ LED projector headlights ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ LED taillight ✅ ✅ Illuminated logo ✅ (Rear ‘SKODA’ badge) ❌ Wheels 17-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels Infotainment System 10.1-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ✅ (wireless) ✅ (wireless) Digital Driver’s Display ✅ (10.25-inch) ✅ (12.3-inch) Cruise Control ✅ ✅ (Adaptive) Powered front-row seats ✅ (6-way) ✅ (10-way with memory for driver) Powered lumbar adjust ❌ ✅ Seat ventilation ✅ ✅ Leatherette Upholstery ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Rear Seat Massaging Function ✅ ❌ Sound system 6-speaker audio system 8-speaker BOSE audio system Automatic Climate Control ✅ (Single-zone) ✅ (Dual-zone) Wireless Phone Charging ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Push-button start/stop. ✅ ✅ Height Adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Electronic parking brake with auto-hold ❌ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ (1.5-litre only) ✅ Tyre Pressure Monitoring System ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅ (Front and rear) ✅ (Front and rear) 360-degree Camera ❌ ✅ ADAS ❌ ✅ ISOFIX Child Seat Mount ✅ ✅ Rear Defogger ✅ ✅

As seen in the comparison table above, both cars are very well equipped, offering a long list of features spanning from essential to convenience tech like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital driver’s display, wireless charging, and a well-equipped audio system.

The equipment list on the Seltos, however, feels a bit stronger with advanced features like a 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS, adaptive cruise control, and an electronic parking brake. The Seltos also offers a larger infotainment screen and dual-zone climate control.

One feature that chauffeur-driven buyers would love is a rear-seat massage function, which is available on the Skoda Kushaq, which is a segment first.

CarDekho Says…

The Skoda Kushaq facelift keeps things less complicated and simplified with its limited engine options, and with the facelift model in pictures, the updates could appeal to existing customers who want a sophisticated design instead of a loud one, which is the case with the new Kia Seltos. So it may attract buyers of the Seltos in terms of looks, but that is completely subjective.

In comparison, the Kia Seltos offers larger dimensions, a spacious cabin, a more tech and feature-packed interior, and most importantly, it offers a wider choice of engines, including a diesel, which makes the Seltos more versatile as an overall package.

Overall, the Seltos does have an advantage on paper due to its added space, features, and powertrain, but the Kushaq facelift also turns out to be attractive for buyers seeking a sportier and elegant design and a performance-oriented feel.

Other Options To Consider

While the Kushaq and Seltos are both very great products, you can still have a look at some of the alternatives to these cars in the segment and what they offer: