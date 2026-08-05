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    2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Variant-wise Features Explained

    The Scorpio N has a balanced variant spread, ensuring there’s something for every kind of buyer

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Aug 05, 2026 18:36 IST
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    Published OnAug 05, 2026 16:33 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 05, 2026 18:36 IST
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    Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift

    Mahindra has launched the new Scorpio N in India, and with it brought some added tech and revised styling to the SUV. The updated SUV is now available in 7 variants called Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8S, Z8, Z8T and Z8L. But what does each of them pack in, and which one should you pick? Let’s take a look:

    Exterior

    Feature

    Z2

    Z4

    Z6

    Z8S

    Z8

    Z8T

    Z8L

    Headlamps

    Halogen

    Halogen

    Halogen 

    LED Projectors

    LED Projectors

    LED Projectors

    		 LED Projectors

    LED fog lamps

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    Grille

    Black

    Silver

    Silver

    Chrome

    Chrome

    Chrome

    Chrome

    Front and rear skid plate

    ✅(Silver)

    ✅(Silver)

    ✅(Silver)

    ✅(Silver)

    ✅(Silver)

    Sequential LED turn indicator

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    Wheels

    17-inch steel wheels

    17-inch steel wheels with covers

    17-inch steel wheels with covers

    17-inch alloy wheels

    17-inch alloy wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    18-inch alloy wheels

    Chrome door handles

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    Roof rails

    ❌ 

    ✅(Black)

    ✅(Silver)

    ✅(Silver)

    ✅(Silver)

    ✅(Silver)

    ✅(Silver)

    ORVM-mounted turn indicators

    Rear spoiler

    LED taillamps

    • The Scorpio N’s base Z2 variant does feel a bit basic when you compare it to the higher variants.

    • However, the mid-spec trims are well kitted when it comes to design features, and it will be hard for you to distinguish between them and higher variants save for the newer alloy wheels.

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    • The newer alloy wheels are only available on the top Z8T and Z8L trims.

    Interior

    Feature

    Z2

    Z4

    Z6

    Z8S

    Z8

    Z8T

    Z8L

    Seat upholstery

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Leatherette

    Leatherette

    Leatherette

    Leatherette

    Piano black centre console

    Leatherette steering wheel and gear lever

    UV-cut side windows

    Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Lumbar support

    Rear AC vents

    ✅(with blower)

    ✅(with blower)

    ✅(with blower)

    ✅(with blower)

    ✅(with blower)

    ✅(with blower)

    Second row captain seats

    ✅(Optional)

    • As expected, even in terms of the cabin, the Z2 variant feels basic but the mid-spec Z4 and Z6 get a lot of useful touches like dedicated rear AC vents with blowers and UV-cut windows.

    • While the SUV is available with a 7-seater layout as standard, the top-end Z8L trim can also be configured with a 6-seater layout that swaps out the second row bench for captain seats.

    Comfort & Convenience

    Feature

    Z2

    Z4

    Z6

    Z8S

    Z8

    Z8T

    Z8L

    Climate Control

    ✅(Manual)

    ✅(Manual)

    ✅(Manual)

    ✅(Manual)

    ✅(Dual-zone automatic)

    ✅(Dual-zone automatic)

    ✅(Dual-zone automatic)

    Keyless entry with push button start/stop

    Instrument Cluster

    Analogue with MID

    Analogue with MID

    Analogue with MID

    10.25-inch digital

    10.25-inch digital

    10.25-inch digital

    10.25-inch digital

    65W USB Type-C front charging ports 

    Steering-mounted controls

    Cruise control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    12V charging socket (third row)

    6-way powered driver seat

    Sunroof

    ✅(Single-pane)

    ✅(Single-pane)

    ✅(Single-pane)

    ✅(Single-pane)

    ✅(Single-pane)

    ✅(Panoramic)

    Auto headlamps

    Electrically-adjustable ORVMs

    ✅(with auto-fold)

    ✅(with auto-fold)

    ✅(with auto-fold)

    Wireless charger

    Ventilated front seats

    • The Z8S is an ideal trim to pick if you want all of the essentials, without splurging for the top specifications.

    • A key addition for the top-spec Z8L is the panoramic sunroof. The Z4 to Z8T variants continue with a single-pane sunroof, while the base Z2 misses out altogether.

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    Infotainment

    Feature

    Z2

    Z4

    Z6

    Z8S

    Z8

    Z8T

    Z8L

    Touchscreen Infotainment

    ✅(9-inch)

    ✅(8-inch)

    ✅(8-inch)

    ✅(12.3-inch)

    ✅(12.3-inch)

    ✅(12.3-inch)

    ✅(12.3-inch)

    Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    ✅(Wired)

    ✅(Wired+Wireless)

    ✅(Wired+Wireless)

    ✅(Wired+Wireless)

    ✅(Wired+Wireless)

    ✅(Wired+Wireless)

    ✅(Wired+Wireless)

    Sound System

    ✅4-speaker

    ✅4-speaker

    ✅6-speaker

    ✅6-speaker

    ✅6-speaker

    ✅12-speaker Sony

    ✅12-speaker Sony

    Steering mounted controls

    Connected car tech

    • Unlike many cars in this price range, the Scorpio N offers steering-mounted controls and a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay right from the base variant. 

    • You can take advantage of the newly introduced 12.3-inch touchscreen from the Z8S variant onwards.

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    • The Z8T and Z8L continue with the top-spec infotainment package with a 12-speaker Sony sound system, which has great quality, as we have mentioned in our review previously.

    Safety

    Feature

    Z2

    Z4

    Z6

    Z8S

    Z8

    Z8T

    Z8L

    Airbags

    2

    2

    2

    6

    6

    6

    6

    Level 2 ADAS

    ✅(AT only)

    Electronic parking brake

    Tyre pressure monitoring system

    Electronic stability control

    Rear parking sensors

    Front parking sensors

    Parking Camera

    ✅(Rear only)

    ✅(Front and Rear)

    ✅(Front and Rear)

    ✅(Front and Rear)

    ✅(540 degree)

    Hill hold assist + hill descent control

    Rear wiper, washer and defogger

    ISOFIX child seat anchors

    All-wheel disc brakes

    • It’s quite commendable that Mahindra equips the Scorpio N with all-wheel disc brakes and hill descent control as standard.

    • The top variant gets plenty of safety kit including the 540-degree surround view camera, 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and front and rear parking sensors.

    • The SUV had previously scored 5-stars in the Global NCAP crash tests. You can read more about it in detail here.

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    2026 Mahindra Scorpio N: Powertrain

    Mahindra has kept the Scorpio N’s powertrain options similar, with 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines on offer. Here are its detailed specifications:

    Engine

    2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre mHawk diesel

    Power

    203 PS

    175 PS

    Torque

    Up to 380 Nm

    Up to 400 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/6-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    RWD/4WD

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

    2026 Mahindra Scorpio N: Price & Rivals

    The new Scorpio N is priced between a range of Rs 13.69 lakh and Rs 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out its detailed variant-wise pricing here.

    Mahindra Scorpio N

    Being a unique proposition, the Scorpio N does not have any direct rivals, but it can be compared to monocoque SUVs like the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 7XO, Hyundai Alcazar and the MG Hector. You also have body-on-frame alternatives in the market like the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

    CarDekho Says…

    It comes as no surprise that the Scorpio N remains one of Mahindra's best-selling SUVs. The added features make an already well-rounded package even more appealing. Unlike more premium monocoque SUVs such as the XUV 7XO, the Scorpio N offers a balanced value proposition across almost every variant, ensuring there isn't a bad pick in the lineup.

    The base Z2 variant works well for those focused on the rugged underpinnings and sheer utility, while the mid-spec variants are great for first-time SUV buyers who don’t want to compromise a lot, and the top-spec variants are clearly geared towards those looking at the ultimate Scorpio N. 

    Which one of these would you pick? Let us know in the comments below!

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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