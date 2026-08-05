2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Variant-wise Features Explained

Mahindra has launched the new Scorpio N in India, and with it brought some added tech and revised styling to the SUV. The updated SUV is now available in 7 variants called Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8S, Z8, Z8T and Z8L. But what does each of them pack in, and which one should you pick? Let’s take a look:

Exterior

Feature Z2 Z4 Z6 Z8S Z8 Z8T Z8L Headlamps Halogen Halogen Halogen LED Projectors LED Projectors LED Projectors LED Projectors LED fog lamps ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Grille Black Silver Silver Chrome Chrome Chrome Chrome Front and rear skid plate ✅ ✅ ✅(Silver) ✅(Silver) ✅(Silver) ✅(Silver) ✅(Silver) Sequential LED turn indicator ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wheels 17-inch steel wheels 17-inch steel wheels with covers 17-inch steel wheels with covers 17-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels Chrome door handles ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Roof rails ❌ ✅(Black) ✅(Silver) ✅(Silver) ✅(Silver) ✅(Silver) ✅(Silver) ORVM-mounted turn indicators ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear spoiler ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED taillamps ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The Scorpio N’s base Z2 variant does feel a bit basic when you compare it to the higher variants.

However, the mid-spec trims are well kitted when it comes to design features, and it will be hard for you to distinguish between them and higher variants save for the newer alloy wheels.

The newer alloy wheels are only available on the top Z8T and Z8L trims.

Interior

Feature Z2 Z4 Z6 Z8S Z8 Z8T Z8L Seat upholstery Fabric Fabric Fabric Leatherette Leatherette Leatherette Leatherette Piano black centre console ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Leatherette steering wheel and gear lever ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ UV-cut side windows ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tilt-adjustable steering wheel ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable driver seat ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Lumbar support ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear AC vents ✅ ✅(with blower) ✅(with blower) ✅(with blower) ✅(with blower) ✅(with blower) ✅(with blower) Second row captain seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅(Optional)

As expected, even in terms of the cabin, the Z2 variant feels basic but the mid-spec Z4 and Z6 get a lot of useful touches like dedicated rear AC vents with blowers and UV-cut windows.

While the SUV is available with a 7-seater layout as standard, the top-end Z8L trim can also be configured with a 6-seater layout that swaps out the second row bench for captain seats.

Comfort & Convenience

Feature Z2 Z4 Z6 Z8S Z8 Z8T Z8L Climate Control ✅(Manual) ✅(Manual) ✅(Manual) ✅(Manual) ✅(Dual-zone automatic) ✅(Dual-zone automatic) ✅(Dual-zone automatic) Keyless entry with push button start/stop ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster Analogue with MID Analogue with MID Analogue with MID 10.25-inch digital 10.25-inch digital 10.25-inch digital 10.25-inch digital 65W USB Type-C front charging ports ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Steering-mounted controls ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cruise control ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅(Adaptive) 12V charging socket (third row) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 6-way powered driver seat ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Sunroof ❌ ✅(Single-pane) ✅(Single-pane) ✅(Single-pane) ✅(Single-pane) ✅(Single-pane) ✅(Panoramic) Auto headlamps ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electrically-adjustable ORVMs ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅(with auto-fold) ✅(with auto-fold) ✅(with auto-fold) Wireless charger ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅

The Z8S is an ideal trim to pick if you want all of the essentials, without splurging for the top specifications.

A key addition for the top-spec Z8L is the panoramic sunroof. The Z4 to Z8T variants continue with a single-pane sunroof, while the base Z2 misses out altogether.

Infotainment

Feature Z2 Z4 Z6 Z8S Z8 Z8T Z8L Touchscreen Infotainment ✅(9-inch) ✅(8-inch) ✅(8-inch) ✅(12.3-inch) ✅(12.3-inch) ✅(12.3-inch) ✅(12.3-inch) Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ✅(Wired) ✅(Wired+Wireless) ✅(Wired+Wireless) ✅(Wired+Wireless) ✅(Wired+Wireless) ✅(Wired+Wireless) ✅(Wired+Wireless) Sound System ✅4-speaker ✅4-speaker ✅6-speaker ✅6-speaker ✅6-speaker ✅12-speaker Sony ✅12-speaker Sony Steering mounted controls ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Connected car tech ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Unlike many cars in this price range, the Scorpio N offers steering-mounted controls and a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay right from the base variant.

You can take advantage of the newly introduced 12.3-inch touchscreen from the Z8S variant onwards.

The Z8T and Z8L continue with the top-spec infotainment package with a 12-speaker Sony sound system, which has great quality, as we have mentioned in our review previously.

Safety

Feature Z2 Z4 Z6 Z8S Z8 Z8T Z8L Airbags 2 2 2 6 6 6 6 Level 2 ADAS ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅(AT only) Electronic parking brake ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front parking sensors ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Parking Camera ❌ ❌ ✅(Rear only) ✅(Front and Rear) ✅(Front and Rear) ✅(Front and Rear) ✅(540 degree) Hill hold assist + hill descent control ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear wiper, washer and defogger ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

It’s quite commendable that Mahindra equips the Scorpio N with all-wheel disc brakes and hill descent control as standard.

The top variant gets plenty of safety kit including the 540-degree surround view camera, 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) and front and rear parking sensors.

The SUV had previously scored 5-stars in the Global NCAP crash tests. You can read more about it in detail here.

2026 Mahindra Scorpio N: Powertrain

Mahindra has kept the Scorpio N’s powertrain options similar, with 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines on offer. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol 2.2-litre mHawk diesel Power 203 PS 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD/4WD

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

2026 Mahindra Scorpio N: Price & Rivals

The new Scorpio N is priced between a range of Rs 13.69 lakh and Rs 25.49 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out its detailed variant-wise pricing here.

Being a unique proposition, the Scorpio N does not have any direct rivals, but it can be compared to monocoque SUVs like the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 7XO, Hyundai Alcazar and the MG Hector. You also have body-on-frame alternatives in the market like the Mahindra Thar Roxx and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

CarDekho Says…

It comes as no surprise that the Scorpio N remains one of Mahindra's best-selling SUVs. The added features make an already well-rounded package even more appealing. Unlike more premium monocoque SUVs such as the XUV 7XO, the Scorpio N offers a balanced value proposition across almost every variant, ensuring there isn't a bad pick in the lineup.

The base Z2 variant works well for those focused on the rugged underpinnings and sheer utility, while the mid-spec variants are great for first-time SUV buyers who don’t want to compromise a lot, and the top-spec variants are clearly geared towards those looking at the ultimate Scorpio N.

Which one of these would you pick? Let us know in the comments below!