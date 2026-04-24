2026 Skoda Kushaq vs Tata Sierra Specifications Compared: One Clear Winner?

The Skoda Kushaq facelift is one of the newest options in the compact SUV space. With this latest update, it offers you better features and safety equipment than before, but with the same ride and handling balance that made it so popular amongst enthusiasts turned family people. You can read exactly how it has evolved in this old vs new comparison story.

But with new cars like the Tata Sierra and Kia Seltos that have pushed segment boundaries with new innovations, is the Kushaq’s new facelift enough to give them a fight? We find out by comparing the on-paper specifications of the Skoda Kushaq and Tata Sierra:

Price

Car 2026 Skoda Kushaq Tata Sierra Price Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh

The Skoda Kushaq undercuts the Tata Sierra in both the starting and top-end pricing.

While the base variants have a difference of Rs 80,000, the gap is bigger at the top with a delta of Rs 2.3 lakh.

Dimensions

Parameter 2026 Skoda Kushaq Tata Sierra Difference Length 4229 mm 4340 mm (-111 mm) Width 1760 mm 1841 mm (-81 mm) Height 1612 mm 1715 mm (-103 mm) Wheelbase 2651 mm 2730 mm (-79 mm) Boot Space (beyond parcel shelf) 491 litres 622 litres (-131 litres)

The Skoda Kushaq sits on the smaller end of the size spectrum, while the Tata Sierra is one of the biggest cars in the segment.

The Tata Sierra is longer than the Skoda Kushaq by 111 mm, which also translates to a larger wheelbase with a difference of 103 mm.

In terms of height and width too, the Tata Sierra is significantly bigger.

If you want to carry large suitcases for a vacation, then the Sierra’s boot will be able to pack more luggage with a space of 622-litres, compared to the Kushaq’s 491-litres.

With these respective dimensions, along with the bigger 19-inch alloy wheels (Kushaq gets 17-inch), the Tata Sierra commands a much better road presence than the Skoda Kushaq.

This difference in overall dimensions also has a direct impact on the in-cabin space, where the Sierra feels a lot more comfortable to seat tall adults back to back. Even three people at the back will be accommodated easier in the Tata.

Features

Feature 2026 Skoda Kushaq Tata Sierra LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ Auto Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED DRLs ✅ ✅ LED Front foglamps ✅ ✅ Roof Rails ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Sequential turn indicators ✅(Rear only) ✅ Alloy wheels 17-inch 19-inch Ambient lighting ✅Two colours ✅Multi colour Powered front seats ✅6-way (Driver/Co-driver) ✅ (driver side only with memory and welcome function) Boss mode ❌ ✅ (Manual) Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Massage seats ✅(rear only) ❌ Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch display 10.25-inch display Co-driver entertainment screen ❌ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 6-speaker 12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar Air purifier ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅(Adaptive) Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅(Dual-zone) Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Rear sun shade ❌ ✅ Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Powered Tailgate ❌ ✅ Head-up display ❌ ✅(not available in the top-spec variant) Split-folding rear seats ✅ ✅ Drive Modes ❌ 3 (Eco/Normal/Sport) Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 Parking sensors Front and Rear Front and Rear Parking Camera Rear-view only 360-degree ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ EPB (electronic parking brake) ❌ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅(1.5-turbo only) ✅ Rear wiper and washer with defogger ✅ ✅ Hill hold assist ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) Warning only ✅ ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ❌ ✅(level-2)

While there are a couple of features that the Skoda Kushaq offers over the Tata Sierra, the overall list of creature comforts is still far superior in the Tata.

The Tata Sierra has a better tech package with extra features like a co-driver entertainment screen which can be used to play games and watch shows on a long journey. The infotainment system is also bigger and the experience of the sound system with more speakers, a sound bar and Dolby Atmos, is the best in segment.

Other extra creature comforts in the Tata Sierra include a manual boss mode, welcome and memory settings for the driver seat, multi-colour ambient lighting, powered tailgate, rear sun shades, and dual-zone climate control.

The Skoda Kushaq only offers powered co-driver seat and rear seat massage features over the Tata Sierra.

Even the safety package is stronger in the Tata Sierra with features like a 360-degree camera, proper tyre pressure monitoring system and level-2 autonomous driving assistance system over the Skoda Kushaq.

Powertrain

Specification 2026 Skoda Kushaq Tata Sierra Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 115 PS 150 PS 106 PS 160 PS 118 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm 145 Nm 255 Nm 260 Nm (MT), 280 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT^ 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

The 2026 Skoda Kushaq continues to be a turbo-petrol-only offering. On the other hand, the Tata Sierra gives you a slew of options to pick from: a NA petrol, turbo-petrol and a diesel engine.

In terms of performance, both the Kushaq’s engines offer good driveability for different use cases. While the Sierra’s NA petrol engine might have comparable specs, it is only adequate for the city and doesn’t offer the same ease of use as the Kushaq’s smaller engine on the highway.

The Sierra’s diesel engine is great for both city and highway usage. Although don’t expect great fuel efficiency figures from the diesel automatic.

More power doesn’t necessarily mean quicker, and that’s the case when you compare the bigger turbo-petrol engines of the Sierra and Kushaq. The former might produce more output, but the Kushaq will feel quicker and provide a more exciting drive experience with its quick-shifting dual-clutch automatic transmission.

CarDekho Says

*DCT - Dual-clutch transmission, ^AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

If you go by just on-paper facts and numbers, the Tata Sierra is the clear winner without any doubt. It might be the most expensive in the entire segment, but it easily justifies that price premium with one of the richest and most spacious cabin experiences that offers you more features and safety equipment than a few entry-level luxury cars. It is available with multiple powertrain options that serve different needs and even the driving dynamics are great for a family that prioritises comfort over everything else; making it a great option irrespective of whether you drive it yourself with the family in the back, or plan to chauffeur it.

On the other hand, the Skoda Kushaq sits in a bit of a niche area. It isn’t as big as the Sierra and doesn’t command the same road presence, but still looks equally premium. It isn’t as spacious, but still can seat four adults in comfort, and while it does miss out on a lot of the feel-good features that the Sierra offers, its feature package doesn’t skip anything that would make it a deal-breaker. Where the Sierra can’t match the Kushaq is in its drive experience. The Kushaq is simply one of the best cars to drive from an enthusiasts point of view and it does that without a big sacrifice in the ride comfort.

If you’re the kind of person that likes to have fun with the car once in a while, but that car should also be capable enough for family duties, then the Skoda Kushaq comes on top. It balances the fun and practicality aspect really well, but if you just want the practicality with loads of conveniences and comfort induced in it, then the Tata Sierra is easily the better option. You’ll have to pay extra for that experience, but it is one of the best in the segment.

Other Options To Consider

In case you want to check out some other options, here’s what you can consider: