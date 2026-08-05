2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift: Explained In Images

Mahindra has launched the updated 2026 Scorpio N facelift for Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Though it can’t be called a major facelift in the traditional sense, there is a difference in experience with the updated features in the cabin once you get in. The Scorpio N is known for its brawny presence and price-for-size factor. Let’s explore in detail what the updated Scorpio N pack in with detailed images.

Exterior

Front

The Scorpio N has a distinct tall and imposing look. The design isn't overtly aggressive, but its upright proportions and sheer size give it plenty of road presence.

You immediately notice the upright windshield and the long bonnet with the character lines which flow down to the face of the Scorpio N.

The fascia looks traditional, with twin-pod headlamps on either side with an upper air dam which houses a 6-slated Mahindra grille.

Notice that the headlamps include twin-pod LED projector headlamps for the low-beam and high-beam lights.

The lower half of the Scorpio N, again in the traditional sense, carries the fog lamps on either side and the lower air dam in the middle.

Notice the C-shaped DRLs are integrated with the fog lamps.

The lower air dam also includes the housing for the radar system assisting the ADAS features and the lower faux silver skid plate, which finishes the front look.

Side

The side profile of the Scorpio N has the typical SUV shape, which is generally not present in most crossovers today calling themselves SUVs.

The tall side silhouette gets silver and chrome accents to break the otherwise simple-looking profile. These include the chrome accents on the door handles, chrome window lines and a silver finish on the roof rails and the door cladding.

The muscular character lines over the wheel arches accentuate the side profile of the SUV.

One feature new with the updated Scorpio N is the new 18-inch 5-spoke alloy wheel design. However, this is available with the upper Z8T and Z8L variants only.

Notice the character line starting from the rear quarter, running through the door handles to the front wheel arches.

Rear

The rear end of the Scorpio N is distinctly recognisable from a distance, and it carries the same styling from before.

The vertical LED tail lamps help highlight the largeness of the rear end.

The upright tailgate and spare-wheel-free design help visibility, although the high window line means outward visibility isn't class-leading.

The side-hinged bootlid houses the proudly houses the Mahindra twin-pix logo in the centre, the door handle on the left and the Scorpio N branding on the right.

The bumper includes a premium touch, including a silver accent which wraps around the reverse lamps and the reflectors at the bottom.

Colour Options: The Scorpio N is available in 5 colour options. They include Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Stealth Black, Oceanic (Dark Blue) and Deep Forest.

Interior

Usually in our stories, we start with the words “step inside”. However, with the Scorpio, you climb up into the cabin and notice the updated tech on board.

What you will immediately notice is the extra airiness in the cabin thanks to the introduction of a panoramic sunroof with this update.

Unlike the XEV 9e and BE 6, the Scorpio N retains a conventional dashboard layout rather than adopting a triple-screen setup. However, this does get a newly updated 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This was first found in the Thar Roxx.

Like the exterior, the interior also feels traditional in layout and not too tech-heavy or futuristic. This reminds us of the old-school or traditional-minded target audience of the Scorpio N.

This is especially true with the manual AC controls. Though you do get dual-zone automatic climate control, the buttons are all physical and logically laid out.

The driver would notice the new 10.25-inch digital display, which is also shared in the Thar Roxx.

Another highlight of the Scorpio N’s interior is the upright posture and the good amount of window area, which gives the cabin an airy feel and does not make the passengers feel claustrophobic.

Notice the brown and black leatherette interior colour schemes remain identical to the outgoing model. The colour theme does look good, matching the personality of the car.

The rear seat space of the Scorpio N is generous and can comfortably seat 3 people on the second row, and the third row space is best suited for children or shorter journeys for adults.

Features And Safety

The new Scorpio N comes with updated features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

This is supported by a 12-speaker Sony sound system.

The analogue MID is now replaced by a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Also note that this update gets a panoramic sunroof, which was not available before.

Other features include keyless entry with engine push-button start, wireless charger, USB fast charging, dual-zone climate control, and auto headlamps.

The front seat passengers get ventilation. However, only the driver’s seat gets 6-way powered adjustment.

Standard safety features include ABS with EBD, hill-hold control (HHC), hill-descent control (HDC), rear parking sensors, front airbags, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Upper variants include 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), driver drowsiness detection, a 540-degree camera which includes an off-road camera, electronic parking brake (EPB), and an auto-dimming rearview mirror (IRVM).

Level-2 ADAS features are reserved only for the top Z8L variant.

The Scorpio N had scored 5 stars in the Global NCAP crash tests in 2022, which further adds to its safety credentials.

Powertrain Options

The Mahindra Scorpio N comes with two engine options. A 2-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both come with manual and automatic gearbox options. However, only the diesel is available with 4x4 drivetrain options.

Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol 2.2-litre mHawk diesel Power 203 PS 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD/4WD

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

The Scorpio N doesn’t leave you wanting for more power. In our experience, both the petrol and diesel engines give good drivability and performance. However, if you are looking for good fuel efficiency from the petrol engine, look elsewhere.

Price And Rivals

The 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N has been launched with prices starting from Rs 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Explore the full details on price, variants and features updated in the launch story here.

The Scorpio N does not have direct rivals in the segment as such but goes against its own sibling being the Thar Roxx. However, price- and features-wise, the Scorpio N goes against the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV 7XO, Hyundai Alcazar and the MG Hector.

CarDekho Says…

The Scorpio N continues to appeal to buyers looking for a rugged, full-size SUV with commanding road presence. Unlike many modern monocoque SUVs, it retains its traditional body-on-frame character while now offering many of the convenience and technology features expected in this segment.

This facelift helps bring the Scorpio N up to speed in the features department and helps keep it relevant and future-ready in the coming years.